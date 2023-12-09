Aberdeen finally get reward their play deserves with 2-1 win against Hearts, says boss Barry Robson

Barry Robson insists the dramatic injury time winner to dump Hearts finally gave Aberdeen what they deserve.

The Aberdeen manager believes the Dons had not gained the rewards their play merited in many games this season.

That changed as a Leighton Clarkson netted a winner four minutes into injury time to beat Hearts 2-1 at Pittodrie.

The victory eased the heat on Robson who was under pressure following a six-game winless run prior to facing Hearts.

Clarkson’s last-gasp winner hauled the Dons out of the relegation play-off zone and up to ninth in the Premiership table.

Robson, who will lead the Dons in the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers next Sunday, was pleased to see his players’ hard work rewarded with all three points.

He said: “I said to my players they’ve been hard done by at times this season.

“They have not got what they deserved from a lot of games, I told them that.

“Over the last three games that’s 57 shots we’ve had.

“And even the goal hit the post.

“You see the chances we create as a team. They will go in.

“So they deserved that win (v Hearts) as they’ve performed really well in some games and not got those rewards.

“We got what we deserved against Hearts.

“Three points, which is the most important thing.”

‘We need get our points tally better in the league’

Robson is under no illusions as to the urgency for a run of winning form in the Premiership.

Aberdeen may have climbed out of the relegation play-off zone but they have still only secured 16 points from 15 league fixtures this term.

The Reds have had to balance Europa Conference League group action with domestic commitments.

Aberdeen conclude their Euro campaign with a Group G fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Robson says it has been a “gruelling schedule” but is confident the Dons are beginning to cope better with the demands.

He said: “I get that we’re in Europe and a cup final but we need get our points tally better in the league.

“It’s been hard for everyone.

“The staff have been in seven days a week, it has been a gruelling schedule.

“Hopefully we’re coping with it a bit better.”

Miovski ‘OK’ after suffering knock

Aberdeen fell behind midway through the first half via a header from Lawrence Shankland.

They hit back with a goal from Bojan Miovski who netted his 12th goal in all competitions.

Then Clarkson latched onto a Duk lay-off deep into injury time to net the winner.

Aberdeen suffered an injury scare in the 77th minute when star striker Miovski was forced off having suffered a knock.

With the Viaplay Cup final looming any injury fears over Miovski would have been a major blow.

However Robson confirmed the goal hero will be OK for the final.

He said: “Bojan’s alright.

“We have been feeling a lot of things, a lot of the players because of all the travelling.

“We have been trying to stay strong as a team but we have had niggles.

“They are all still in there fighting and hopefully Bojan will be fine.”

The importance of fans’ backing

Supporters had booed Robson and his squad at full-time following the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

However the Red Army backed the Dons throughout against Hearts and cheered the team off the pitch at full-time.

Robson underlined the importance of the fans to his team.

He said: “The fans were brilliant there again.

“They were frustrated the other night (against Kilmarnock), I get that.

“The fans backed the players and that’s the thing to do.

“The players are fighting for the club in Europe and are ready to play in a cup final.

“That is because of the fans as well, they have helped us with that.

“They are giving us everything so we have to get more points on the board for them.”

Fighting back after going a goal down

Aberdeen went into the break a goal down, but came out fighting n the second half to secure a deserved victory.

Robson said: “Hearts are a good team, you have got to remember that.

“And in the first half we probably got caught between trying to play a bit more.

“The players got mixed up with the conditions, the rain and the wind.

“We were trying to pass it and go through them quickly and they were snapping onto it quickly.

“So we had to adapt and adjust and make some tweaks.

“But as the half went on we began to come into it.”