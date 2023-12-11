Aberdeen boss Barry Robson to make loan deal calls on Or Dadia and Rhys Williams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson to make loan deal calls on Or Dadia and Rhys Williams

Robson also delivered an update on ongoing contract talks with midfielder Connor Barron.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen loan player Or Dadia playing against Fraserburgh in the club's Aberdeenshire and District Shield tie at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen loan player Or Dadia playing against Fraserburgh in the club's Aberdeenshire and District Shield tie at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has revealed he is set to assess the Pittodrie future of loan players Rhys Williams and Or Dadia, while also confirming frozen-out Vicente Besuijen is working hard in training but “other players are ahead of him”.

Robson also revealed the Dons remain in dialogue with midfielder Connor Barron regarding a new contract.

The Dons boss insists the club “are trying to get some positive news as quickly as we can” on Barron, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Williams, Dadia and Besuijen have yet to play any Premiership minutes for the Reds this term.

Centre-back Williams was secured on a season long loan from Liverpool and has Champions League group stage experience with the Anfield club.

Full-back Dadia arrived on a season-loan from Israeli top-flight club Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Aberdeen have the exclusive option to buy the Israel international following the loan spell.

Playmaker Besuijen was initially a key first-team star under the manager who signed him, Stephen Glass, but has since fallen down the pecking order.

Talking at the club’s 120th AGM at Pittodrie, Robson addressed the situation with Dadia and Williams.

He said: “They are some things we are looking at, at the moment.

“Rhys came up injured and has struggled.

Rhys Williams in action for Aberdeen against Fraserburgh in the Aberdeenshire and District Shield match at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

“Stefan Gartenmann came in along with Richard Jensen and they have both done well,   so Rhys has found it tough to get into the team.

“Or Dadia is a lovely guy.

“It is not easy coming into a new team and culture.

“The emergence of Jack Milne has been a big plus.

“It (loan deal) is something we are looking at and we will decide on closer to that time.”

Or Dadia (30) of Aberdeen and Ryan Cowie (4) of Fraserburgh during an Aberdeenshire and District Shield match at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

Liverpool reportedly consider Williams recall

Liverpool are reportedly considering recalling Williams from the Dons loan spell in January to ease a defensive crisis.

Williams, 22, has only featured once for the Dons when starting the 2-1 League Cup defeat of Stirling Albion on August 18.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been hit by defensive injury problems and young players have been asked to deputise.

That could see Klopp trigger the recall clause on Williams’ loan deal rather than than dip into the January transfer market for back-up.

Rhys Williams during training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Robson addresses Besuijen situation

Dutch winger Besuijen has not featured so far this season and was omitted from the Dons’ squad for the Europa Conference League campaign.

Besuijen, who is under contract until the summer of 2026, has scored nine goals in 42 appearances for the Dons.

He joined the club from ADO Den Haag in January last year.

The attacking midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Excelsior Rotterdam – but made only two appearances due to injury.

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen in action against Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson said: “Vicente has been really good and has worked hard in training.

“He has had some other players ahead of him in the way we are trying to do things.

“He is working so hard in training.”

Dons trying to get ‘positive news as quickly as we can’ on Barron contract talks

Aberdeen are still locked in discussions with Scotland under-21 international Barron on a new deal.

With his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, Barron will be free to talk to any interested clubs when the January transfer window opens.

The Dons initially opened talks with the Pittodrie youth academy graduate and his representative more than a year ago.

A deal was offered, but there was no resolution. Now they are back around the table.

Barron broke into the Dons’ first team in January 2021, having been recalled from a loan spell at Kelty Hearts.

He became one of the Reds’ standout performers in the second half of that campaign.

That form saw Barron on the radar of Celtic, English Premier League side Brentford and Belgian club Genk during last summer’s transfer window.

However, Barron suffered a frustrating 2022-23 campaign due to injury.

He is now fully fit and has impressed again this season.

Robson said: “I was lucky enough to take him through with me (at the youth academy).

“Connor went through some injury struggles, but we managed to get a proper pre-season under him.

“We’ve started to see him grow and back to himself.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron in action during a Europa Conference League group stage match against HJK Helsinki in Finland. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Connor Barron in action during a Europa Conference League group stage match against HJK Helsinki in Finland. Image: SNS.

“We are in dialogue with Connor regarding a contract.

“We are trying to get some positive news as quickly as we can.”

