Duncan Shearer: Barry Robson has a Dons selection dilemma ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt’s visit and Sunday’s League Cup final

Aberdeen’s line-up for their final Europa Conference League game on Thursday will give us all a good idea of who Barry Robson has in mind to start the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on Sunday.

I do not expect Barry to disrespect the tournament by fielding a second-string side against the Bundesliga outfit – but, with nothing at stake, I can see players in both squads being given some much needed game time.

Barry will have a rough plan for his cup final team, but there will still be a few positions at stake and Thursday is an opportunity for players to stake their claim for a place in the starting 11 at Hampden.

I’m expecting an open game with two teams going for victory, but regardless of what is (or isn’t) at stake, the Dons players will want to mark the milestone of facing Eintracht Frankfurt at Pitttodrie with a victory.

When you hang up your boots and reflect on your career, it is nights like Thursday which stay with you.

If you can put a stamp on it by helping your team win against a crack European team, then it is even more memorable.

On top of that, Aberdeen do not deserve to go through the continental campaign without winning a game, given how well they have competed.

Cup final after Europe is unfair on both teams

I still don’t think it is right there is a final scheduled after midweek matches are being played – but I’m sure neither the Dons nor Rangers will be giving it much thought by the time Sunday comes around.

Rangers are the form team in the Scottish Premiership and have been out a terrific run since Philippe Clement arrived at the club.

They have taken 25 points from a possible 27 under their new manager, with the Dons the only team to take points off them.

Given Barry also guided his side to a 3-1 win at Ibrox in Michael Beale’s final game in charge, the Reds should be heading to Hampden with confidence.

Aberdeen would do well to take a leaf out of Kilmarnock’s book. Killie took a high energy approach and got right in Celtic’s faces on Sunday and were rewarded with a 2-1 win against the Hoops at Rugby Park. Aberdeen should be looking to do the same at the National Stadium.

Dons deserved their win over the Jambos

The team should be going to Glasgow with some confidence after getting back to winning ways against Hearts at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The first half was really poor and I feared the worst as it was all too ponderous. Players were taking too many touches and there was no real tempo to Aberdeen’s play.

After conceding a poor goal to the Jambos, the fans were disgruntled during the interval but the Dons’ second half response was terrific.

Bojan Miovski took his goal well for the equaliser, and at that point I thought a point would have been a fair result.

But given the chances Aberdeen created, and the fact they were the only team looking to win the game, I could not begrudge them their victory.

The roar of the Pittodrie crowd felt as if a weight had been lifted off the team after their recent struggles.

It was a much-needed victory, too – here’s hoping it was a timely one ahead of another huge week for the club.

County should be looking up the table despite weekend loss

Saturday was a case of two steps forward and one step back for Derek Adams and Ross County, as the Staggies were beaten 2-0 by St Mirren.

I’ve enjoyed watching County’s improvement under Derek, but they conceded a scrappy first goal and Ross Laidlaw could have done better after letting the ball go under his body for the second.

But when the manager admits his side can have no complaints about losing, I think it’s best to take his one on the chin and move on.

The important part for the Staggies is that Livingston were unable to close the gap and remain isolated at the bottom of the division.

I’ve touched in this theme in the past, but when a club find themselves cut adrift at the foot of the table, it’s often the case a gang mentality among the rest of the division develops to keep the bottom side there.

David Martindale’s side are five points behind 11th-placed St Johnstone and seven behind County.

Derek will be looking up the table at this point and knows his side can leapfrog Dundee if they beat the Dark Blues in Dingwall on Saturday.

Keeping Wotherspoon a priority for Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson got the response he wanted and more after watching Caley Thistle beat Queen’s Park 4-1 at Hampden on Saturday.

I was curious to see how Inverness would react to their first defeat under their new manager the previous week against Raith Rovers.

I hoped they would bounce back at Hampden – but I did not expect a four-goal haul from their trip to Glasgow.

It was the perfect pick-me-up ahead of a huge week for the club.

They face the bottom two teams in the Championship this week, with tonight’s trip to Morton followed by the visit of Arbroath to Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

Caley Jags are five points clear of bottom place and five points off the play-offs.

They have done brilliantly to get themselves back into mid-table following a really poor start and this week feels like an important one for them.

Keeping David Wotherspoon at the club beyond January has to be high on the manager’s agenda, too.

He has been terrific since signing a short-term deal with the club.

I don’t know the player’s family circumstances, but I’m sure an agreement could be reached to ensure his work-family balance is right.

He is clearly enjoying his football in the Highlands and has quickly established himself as a key player on and off the pitch.

Keeping him beyond his existing deal would be a huge boost for the club.