Midfielder Connor Barron delivers Aberdeen contract talks update and insists rebuilt squad will ‘click’ soon

Midfielder Connor Barron insists the rebuilt Aberdeen squad will “click” soon and begin to hit winning form.

The 21-year-old accepts the honeymoon period for a restructured squad to gel is now over, and they have to start delivering.

Despite languishing 11th in the Premiership, Barron is confident the Reds will rise up the table.

He points to last season when boss Barry Robson took over a Dons team mired in the bottom six and led them to a third-placed finish and Euro qualification.

The Dons will tonight bid to ignite their league campaign when facing Motherwell away.

Barron is determined to repay supporters with a win after Sunday’s dismal 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock.

And the midfielder confirmed talks on a new contract remain ongoing with Aberdeen.

He said: “We feel like we are going to click soon.

“The boys are all taking to what the manager is doing really well.

“We are all on the same page and know what we are doing.

“There are a lot of new players in the squad who have come from top teams.

“It is past the spell where you can say we are starting to gel.

“We feel like a team and the results will start to come.

“The game at the weekend wasn’t good enough, we know that.

“Now we have a chance to repay those fans who came down to watch us by getting a good result at Motherwell.

“Then we can take that into the Viaplay Cup semi-final (against Hibs, Saturday) but we know it will be tough.”

Contract talks ongoing with

Aberdeen recently opened fresh contract talks with Barron in a bid to secure the youth academy graduate on an extended deal.

Barron’s current contract expires at the end of the season.

The Dons initially opened talks with the midfielder and his representative more than a year ago.

A deal was offered but there was no resolution.

Barron confirmed he remains locked in negotiations with the Dons.

He said: “Talks are ongoing at the moment and that will take care of itself.”

‘Our team is strong and we know what we can do’

Aberdeen have a return of only nine points from the opening nine Premiership fixtures.

Barron insists there is no panic about the lowly league position so early in the campaign.

He said: “We are not a team to look at the league table as soon as this.

“It can change so quickly as you saw when the gaffer first came in during January.

“You saw where we were sitting and where we ended up (third).

“It is still so early in the season to be looking at that and as players you don’t, you take it game by game.

“We try to pick results up that way.

“We know what we can do and it is just about picking up results.

“That is the tough part of football, not getting three points and we need to learn from mistakes we are making at the moment.

“Whether it is through individual errors or as a team we just have to be a bit stronger and win that bit better.

“We will learn from the mistakes and will turn it around, I’m sure of that.

“Our team is strong and we know what we need to do.

“It is just a case of doing it.”

Barron now ‘better, stronger, faster’

Barron has been revitalised this season after the 2022-23 campaign was derailed by injury problems.

The midfielder made only 19 appearances last term, with only 11 starts.

Barron suffered a knee injury last summer that ruled him out for four months.

He was then hit with further injury frustration when suffering a pelvic injury that required surgery.

Now fully fit, Barron said: “I got a good pre-season under my belt and am really starting to kick on now.

“I feel better than I ever have, stronger and faster.

“When I came back from my last injury I worked really hard over the summer to make sure I was going to be the best version of myself this season.

“I am really starting to feel that within myself.

“It is just about me trying to help the team now.”