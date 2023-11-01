Midfielder Connor Barron delivers Aberdeen contract talks update and insists rebuilt squad will ‘click’ soon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midfielder Connor Barron delivers Aberdeen contract talks update and insists rebuilt squad will ‘click’ soon

The 21-year-old says talks on a new contract with Aberdeen are ongoing and 'will take care of itself'.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in action. Image; Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Midfielder Connor Barron insists the rebuilt Aberdeen squad will “click” soon and begin to hit winning form.

The 21-year-old accepts the honeymoon period for a restructured squad to gel is now over, and they have to start delivering.

Despite languishing 11th in the Premiership, Barron is confident the Reds will rise up the table.

He points to last season when boss Barry Robson took over a Dons team mired in the bottom six and led them to a third-placed finish and Euro qualification.

The Dons will tonight bid to ignite their league campaign when facing Motherwell away.

Barron is determined to repay supporters with a win after Sunday’s dismal 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock.

And the midfielder confirmed talks on a new contract remain ongoing with Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron and Kilmarnock’s Liam Polworth in action. Image: SNS

He said: “We feel like we are going to click soon.

“The boys are all taking to what the manager is doing really well.

“We are all on the same page and know what we are doing.

“There are a  lot of new players in the squad who have come from top teams.

“It is past the spell where you can say we are starting to gel.

“We feel like a team and the results will start to come.

“The game at the weekend wasn’t good enough, we know that.

“Now we have a chance to repay those fans who came down to watch us by getting a good result at Motherwell.

“Then we can take that into the Viaplay Cup semi-final (against Hibs, Saturday) but we know it will be tough.”

Aberdeen’s Connor BArron applauds the fans during the Europa Conference League clash with HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS

Contract talks ongoing with

Aberdeen recently opened fresh contract talks with Barron in a bid to secure the youth academy graduate on an extended deal.

Barron’s current contract expires at the end of the season.

The Dons initially opened talks with the midfielder and his representative more than a year ago.

A deal was offered but there was no resolution.

Barron confirmed he remains locked in negotiations with the Dons.

He said: “Talks are ongoing at the moment and that will take care of itself.”

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron (L) and PAOK’s Stefan Schwab in action. Image: SNS.

‘Our team is strong and we know what we can do’

Aberdeen have a return of only nine points from the opening nine Premiership fixtures.

Barron insists there is no panic about the lowly league position so early in the campaign.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes and Connor Barron playing against Eintracht Frankfurt’s Fares Chaibi during the sides’ Europa Conference League group stage match in Germany. Image: SNS.

He said: “We are not a team to look at the league table as soon as this.

“It can change so quickly as you saw when the gaffer first came in during January.

“You saw where we were sitting and where we ended up (third).

“It is still so early in the season to be looking at that and as players you don’t, you take it game by game.

“We try to pick results up that way.

“We know what we can do and it is just about picking up results.

“That is the tough part of football, not getting three points and we need to learn from mistakes we are making at the moment.

“Whether it is through individual errors or as a team we just have to be a bit stronger and win that bit better.

“We will learn from the mistakes and will turn it around, I’m sure of that.

“Our team is strong and we know what we need to do.

“It is just a case of doing it.”

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron  during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Barron now ‘better, stronger, faster’

Barron has been revitalised this season after the 2022-23 campaign was derailed by injury problems.

The midfielder made only 19 appearances last term, with only 11 starts.

Barron suffered a knee injury last summer that ruled him out for four months.

He was then hit with further injury frustration when suffering a pelvic injury  that required surgery.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron controls the ball during the 3-1 win over against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: PA.

Now fully fit, Barron said: “I got a good pre-season under my belt and am really starting to kick on now.

“I feel better than I ever have, stronger and faster.

“When I came back from my last injury I worked really hard over the summer to make sure I was going to be the best version of myself this season.

“I am really starting to feel that within myself.

“It is just about me trying to help the team now.”

