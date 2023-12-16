Richard Gordon: Fast Aberdeen Viaplay Cup final start will pile pressure on Rangers, and warrior captain Graeme Shinnie must set standard

It has been something of a tumultuous season so far for Aberdeen – but the struggles in the Premiership will all be forgotten if the weekend ends with the League Cup trophy heading back to the north-east.

A long, frustrating decade has passed since the club last collected silverware on that memorable afternoon at Celtic Park, and even reaching a final has been a rare occurrence over the past 10 years.

Following the penalty shoot-out win over Caley Thistle, Aberdeen have done so only on three occasions – losing in both to Celtic in 2016-17, and again to the Glasgow side in this competition two seasons later.

For that, and despite some of the trials and tribulations of the current campaign, Barry Robson deserves praise for giving the fans another long-awaited big day out at Hampden.

The challenge, and it is a significant one, is to make the Viaplay Cup final a memorable one for all the right reasons.

Rangers are a different proposition under Philippe Clement. The Belgian manager remains unbeaten since taking over from Michael Beale, and they go into the game on the back of three straight Premiership wins following the recent draw at Pittodrie.

That match should, at least, give the Dons reason for hope tomorrow afternoon.

It was an encounter they might easily have won. Following Miovski’s early opener, they did have to ride their luck at times, and Kelle Roos pulled off a few decent saves, but it took a stoppage time penalty to snatch a point for the visitors, and the Aberdeen players should draw on that, and gain confidence from it.

What might also help is the fact Rangers go into the final as odds-on favourites.

Pressure is on Rangers due to 12-year wait for League Cup win and Aberdeen must use it

The pressure on the Ibrox side will be intense. Historically, it is a tournament they have dominated, but their current wait for a win has now gone on even longer than the Dons. Not since March 2011 have they lifted the trophy, and their supporters will be baying for success.

If Aberdeen can get in their faces early on, secure a foothold in the match, and adopt an aggressive approach, that will undoubtedly have the potential to unnerve the favourites, and unsettle the fans.

Rangers have a clear advantage playing in their home city, and having been given the majority of the ticket allocation, so the Dons have to try to negate that as best they can – and a positive start to the game will go a long way towards doing just that.

Barry’s team selection will also be key.

Barry Robson needs warriors – and potential history-maker Graeme Shinnie must set standard

Hampden will not be a place for the faint-hearted. Those chosen are going to have to be strong both mentally and physically, and be prepared for a few setbacks along the way.

This will not be an afternoon when the style of football is the most important factor. The 2014 final was a terrible match, but no-one cared after the shoot-out was over. Tomorrow will be all about character, desire and organisation.

They may well have to rely on Roos again, and they probably will at some point need a bit of magic if they are to overcome the odds.

Barry will require all his men to be fully focused, he will need warriors out there, and he will look to Graeme Shinnie to set the standards.

It could be a notable afternoon for the skipper as he bids for a place in the history books – the chance to become just the fifth Aberdeen captain, following in the footsteps of Jimmy Mitchell, Willie Miller, Stewart McKimmie and Russell Anderson, to hold aloft the League Cup trophy. That is quite a statistic, and it would be a deserved reward for everything Graeme has done for the club.

I do see Rangers as likely winners, but given how they have risen to a few challenges this season, particularly in Europe, I will not be surprised if Aberdeen pull it off.

If they do, the whole campaign could turn on its head, and Barry Robson will go into the managerial history books.

Whatever happens, I just hope the Dons make a real game of it and give the travelling support reason to be proud of the team.