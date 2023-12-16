Richard Gordon: Fast Aberdeen Viaplay Cup final start will pile pressure on Rangers, and warrior captain Graeme Shinnie must set standard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Fast Aberdeen Viaplay Cup final start will pile pressure on Rangers, and warrior captain Graeme Shinnie must set standard

The Dons' last trophy was the League Cup in 2014 - but their Hampden rivals haven't won this trophy since 2011.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

It has been something of a tumultuous season so far for Aberdeen – but the struggles in the Premiership will all be forgotten if the weekend ends with the League Cup trophy heading back to the north-east.

A long, frustrating decade has passed since the club last collected silverware on that memorable afternoon at Celtic Park, and even reaching a final has been a rare occurrence over the past 10 years.

Following the penalty shoot-out win over Caley Thistle, Aberdeen have done so only on three occasions – losing in both to Celtic in 2016-17, and again to the Glasgow side in this competition two seasons later.

For that, and despite some of the trials and tribulations of the current campaign, Barry Robson deserves praise for giving the fans another long-awaited big day out at Hampden.

The challenge, and it is a significant one, is to make the Viaplay Cup final a memorable one for all the right reasons.

Rangers are a different proposition under Philippe Clement. The Belgian manager remains unbeaten since taking over from Michael Beale, and they go into the game on the back of three straight Premiership wins following the recent draw at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson exchanges words with referee Nick Walsh at full-time following November's 1-1 Pittodrie draw with Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson exchanges words with referee Nick Walsh at full-time following November’s 1-1 Pittodrie draw with Rangers, with Philippe Clement, right. Image: Shutterstock.

That match should, at least, give the Dons reason for hope tomorrow afternoon.

It was an encounter they might easily have won. Following Miovski’s early opener, they did have to ride their luck at times, and Kelle Roos pulled off a few decent saves, but it took a stoppage time penalty to snatch a point for the visitors, and the Aberdeen players should draw on that, and gain confidence from it.

What might also help is the fact Rangers go into the final as odds-on favourites.

Pressure is on Rangers due to 12-year wait for League Cup win and Aberdeen must use it

The pressure on the Ibrox side will be intense. Historically, it is a tournament they have dominated, but their current wait for a win has now gone on even longer than the Dons. Not since March 2011 have they lifted the trophy, and their supporters will be baying for success.

If Aberdeen can get in their faces early on, secure a foothold in the match, and adopt an aggressive approach, that will undoubtedly have the potential to unnerve the favourites, and unsettle the fans.

Rangers have a clear advantage playing in their home city, and having been given the majority of the ticket allocation, so the Dons have to try to negate that as best they can – and a positive start to the game will go a long way towards doing just that.

Barry’s team selection will also be key.

Barry Robson needs warriors – and potential history-maker Graeme Shinnie must set standard

Hampden will not be a place for the faint-hearted. Those chosen are going to have to be strong both mentally and physically, and be prepared for a few setbacks along the way.

This will not be an afternoon when the style of football is the most important factor. The 2014 final was a terrible match, but no-one cared after the shoot-out was over. Tomorrow will be all about character, desire and organisation.

Aberdeen veteran Russell Anderson (centre) celebrates with his team-mates as he lifts the Scottish League Cup trophy in 2014. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen veteran Russell Anderson (centre) celebrates with his team-mates as he lifts the Scottish League Cup trophy in 2014. Image: SNS.

They may well have to rely on Roos again, and they probably will at some point need a bit of magic if they are to overcome the odds.

Barry will require all his men to be fully focused, he will need warriors out there, and he will look to Graeme Shinnie to set the standards.

It could be a notable afternoon for the skipper as he bids for a place in the history books – the chance to become just the fifth Aberdeen captain, following in the footsteps of Jimmy Mitchell, Willie Miller, Stewart McKimmie and Russell Anderson, to hold aloft the League Cup trophy. That is quite a statistic, and it would be a deserved reward for everything Graeme has done for the club.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Celtic’s Mikael Lustig during the 2017 Scottish Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

I do see Rangers as likely winners, but given how they have risen to a few challenges this season, particularly in Europe, I will not be surprised if Aberdeen pull it off.

If they do, the whole campaign could turn on its head, and Barry Robson will go into the managerial history books.

Whatever happens, I just hope the Dons make a real game of it and give the travelling support reason to be proud of the team.

More from Aberdeen FC

Davie Robb celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Aberdeen against Celtic in the 1976 League Cup final.
A dream became reality for Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark in the 1976 League Cup…
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin is targeting Viaplay Cup final glory. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin targets Viaplay Cup glory after 2021 Hampden heartache
From left, Aberdeen's Andrew Considine, Barry Robson and Nicky Low celebrate with the League Cup trophy. Image: SNS.
Nicky Low on 2014 League Cup final memories, Barry Robson’s costly trolley dash and…
Duncan Shearer (left) and Billy Dodds celebrate winning the Coca-Cola Cup with Aberdeen in 1995.
Billy Dodds and Duncan Shearer reflect on partnership which delivered Aberdeen's Coca-Cola Cup triumph…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson issues rousing 'no regrets' Viaplay Cup final message
Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Clint Lancaster reflects on first half of SWPL season ahead of Aberdeen Women's final…
Ester Sokler is lifted by team mate Jack Milne at full-time after the win against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen can head into Viaplay Cup final against Rangers full of confidence
Current Aberdeen manager Barry Robson, left, and former Aberdeen player and co-manager Jocky Scott. Collage created ahead of the 2023-24 League Cup final (December 17 2023) where Robson is hoping to emulate Scott by winning a trophy as a player and a manager with Aberdeen.
League Cup success would see Barry Robson emulate Jocky Scott's unique Aberdeen achievement
Former Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne (left) and Derek McInnes celebrate with the League Cup trophy in 2014.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne SWEARS Dons can win League Cup
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates after Duk scores to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Europa Conference League has been a worthwhile and memorable experience

Conversation