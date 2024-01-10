Sean Wallace: Aberdeen’s resolve to retain Bojan Miovski set to be tested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen’s resolve to retain Bojan Miovski set to be tested

Aberdeen are in no rush to sell goal hero Bojan Miovski but the harsh reality supporters have to accept is that every player has a price

Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen’s resolve to retain Bojan Miovki is likely to be tested during the January transfer window because every player ultimately has a price.

The winter window is now open and the Pittodrie board will be braced for interest, and potential bids, for goal hero Miovski.

Celtic and Southampton have monitored the striker with the view to a potential January bid.

Clubs in Germany, Spain and Italy are also understood to be interested in Miovski who has netted 15 goals this season.

Aberdeen are in no rush to sell Miovski and aim to still have the striker at Pittodrie beyond January 31 to spearhead the bid to finish third in the Premiership.

At the club’s recent annual meeting, chief executive Alan Burrows reiterated the Dons were not aiming to sell Miovski in January.

However, a club could yet recreate Don Corleone from the Godfather by making an offer Aberdeen “can’t refuse”.

That is the reality of Aberdeen’s situation because the Reds have a player trading model where they buy exciting, promising talent and then sell them on at a significant profit.

Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski.
Aberdeen’s star man Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring in the 2-1 win against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Selling Miovski for the club’s valuation, or above, is merely the next natural step in a model that has worked very effectively in recent seasons.

When he exits Pittodrie, whether this month, this summer or beyond, Miovski will be the absolute embodiment of that transfer philosophy – if he keeps scoring.

Celtic would have to smash the transfer fee between Scottish clubs to have any chance of landing the striker.

That record fee stands at the £4.4million paid by Celtic to Hibs for Scott Brown in 2007.

However, even if Celtic were willing to stump up in excess of £5m that does not necessarily mean a deal would be done.

Any deal has to be right for the club and player.

Aberdeen FC's Bojan Miovski in action
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Hibernian. Image: SNS.

And Aberdeen would be reluctant to sell to a Scottish club.

The optics of strengthening a Premiership rival, particularly one they haven’t beaten since May 2018, are not good.

Crucially Miovski may want to test himself in a higher league having already made an impact in the Scottish Premiership.

Chief executive Burrows recently said Miovski is good enough to play in any of the big five leagues in Europe – England, Italy, Spain, Germany or France.

I agree.

Miovski will surely be looking at what friend and former Aberdeen team-mate Ylber Ramadani is achieving in Italy.

Both Miovski and Ramadani were signed by the Dons from Hungarian club MTK Budapest in summer 2022.

Aberdeen FC's Bojan Miovski celebrating with Ylber Ramadani
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring against Motherwell in February, 2023. Image: SNS

Miovski was snapped up for £535,000 with Ramadani arriving in a £100,000 deal.

Ramadani was sold to Lecce for £1.1m this summer and has made an immediate impact in Serie A.

To such an extent Italian giants Inter Milan, last season’s beaten Champions League finalists, are considering launching a big money January bid to sign Ramadani.

When Miovski does exit Pittodrie, ideally not this month, surely it will be to a major league in the hope his career can be propelled on a similar trajectory to Ramadani.

Miovski, like Ramadani, looks to be worth at least 10 times what Aberdeen paid for him.

Whether that rises to 15 or 20 times remains to be seen but he is well on course to smash the 20-goal mark this term.

Miovski has also proven he can score at European level this season and is also an established international.

That does not come cheap.

Boss Barry Robson recently confirmed Aberdeen will try to sign Miovski, contracted until summer 2026, on an extended contract.

Of course, even if he does sign a new deal, it is no more solid a guarantee Miovski will not move on.

But a longer contract ramps up his value even more, which is at least £5m now.

Miovski scoring to make it 1-1 against Livingston for the Dons
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS.

Repeat of 2023 winning run required

Aberdeen will have to deliver a repeat of the second half of last season to ignite hopes of finishing third in the Premiership again.

The Dons are languishing eighth in the table during the ongoing top flight winter shut-down.

Barry Robson’s side are a massive 14 points behind third-placed Hearts.

Crucially the Reds hold three games in hand on the Tynecastle club, but those have to be won.

Last season Robson inherited a Dons squad languishing in the bottom six when initially drafted in as interim boss following Jim Goodwin’s dismissal.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson with his fist up in celebration
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates after the 3-0 defeat of Ross County. Image; SNS.

Aberdeen were seventh when Goodwin was sacked, nine points behind third-placed Hearts – although the Reds had played a game more.

There is a sense of déjà vu during the winter break.

Robson oversaw a seven-game Premiership winning streak in the second half of last season to rocket up the table and secure a third-placed finish.

They will need similar form this season to overtake Hearts.

It is a big ask, particularly for an Aberdeen side who have been so inconsistent in the Premiership so far this season.

However, there have been signs the Dons can hit high levels domestically, having beaten Rangers and Hearts in the league this season.

They will have to consistently deliver those levels, and cut out the slumps, to have any hope of overhauling Hearts.

 

 

