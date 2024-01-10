Fresh proposals to bring blaze-hit Aberdeen restaurant Dizzy’s back to life as offices

Plans to resurrect a fire-hit nightclub in Aberdeen’s west end are back on the table more than a year after they were refused by the council.

The former Dizzy’s restaurant and bar was left in ruin after a blaze ripped through the Victorian granite building on 70 Carden Place in December 2019.

The site has lain derelict ever since, with owners Quantum Claims hoping to restore it and bring it back into use.

But initial proposals lodged with the council in 2022 – which also included erecting a new rear extension to serve as modern offices for the law firm – were thrown out.

While councillors were in favour of the revamp, the proposed three-storey glass structure raised concerns.

It was said the Dizzy’s office extension “would have an overly dominant impact on the reconstructed villa and the surrounding conservation area”.

And with a stern “no” to the plans, Fitzgerald architects were send back to the drawing board.

Now, they have taken the project down a notch in hope of getting it across the line.

What has been changed in the plans for Dizzy’s?

The rear extension is still featured in the plans, however, on a smaller scale to better comply with the “character and appearance of the conservation area”.

Previously proposed as a three-storey structure, architects have now lowered the flat-roofed office accommodation by one floor.

They say this would ensure the skyline of the area is not ruined, and also preserve the prominence of the area’s tower and spires.

The glass extension has also been reduced in width, with more soft landscape planned for the site.

Meanwhile, what’s left of the villa’s historic facades will be reconstructed and the place redecorated to suit the owners’ needs.

And it would still be made out of granite to “celebrate the heritage of Aberdeen”.

Fresh documents say: “The rebuild and restoration of the Victorian villa will return it to its original grandeur, using materials to match those which previously existed.

“The rear extension, with its significantly reduced scale, will provide a high-quality modern contemporary lightweight building in a subordinate role to the main villa.”

‘There is a need for more office spaces in Aberdeen’s west end’

Architects add the building will be used exclusively for office purposes.

They say there has been higher demand for such accommodation in the west end in recent years, and the redevelopment of the site would be beneficial for the community.

Papers add: “The proposal offers an opportunity to protect the remaining elements of this important place, in a manner that can benefit the historic environment.

“The villa reconstruction is clearly a significant development in itself to be welcomed as an enhancement to the conservation area.”

You can see the new proposals here.