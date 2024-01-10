Fresh proposals to bring blaze-hit Aberdeen restaurant Dizzy’s back to life as offices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh proposals to bring blaze-hit Aberdeen restaurant Dizzy’s back to life as offices

The building on 70 Carden Place has lain derelict for more than four years after it was reduced to a charred shell in a catastrophic fire.

By Denny Andonova
Dizzy's on Carden Place, Aberdeen.
The former Dizzy’s nightclub, then known as Valentino’s, was reduced to a charred shell at Christmas in 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Plans to resurrect a fire-hit nightclub in Aberdeen’s west end are back on the table more than a year after they were refused by the council.

The former Dizzy’s restaurant and bar was left in ruin after a blaze ripped through the Victorian granite building on 70 Carden Place in December 2019.

The site has lain derelict ever since, with owners Quantum Claims hoping to restore it and bring it back into use.

Firefighters spent hours trying to extinguish the blaze at the former Dizzy’s. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

But initial proposals lodged with the council in 2022 – which also included erecting a new rear extension to serve as modern offices for the law firm – were thrown out.

While councillors were in favour of the revamp, the proposed three-storey glass structure raised concerns.

It was said the Dizzy’s office extension “would have an overly dominant impact on the reconstructed villa and the surrounding conservation area”.

Image shows demolition process of Dizzy's in 2020.
Part of the damaged building on Carden Place was demolished for safety reasons in 2020. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

And with a stern “no” to the plans, Fitzgerald architects were send back to the drawing board.

Now, they have taken the project down a notch in hope of getting it across the line.

What has been changed in the plans for Dizzy’s?

The rear extension is still featured in the plans, however, on a smaller scale to better comply with the “character and appearance of the conservation area”.

Previously proposed as a three-storey structure, architects have now lowered the flat-roofed office accommodation by one floor.

Design image of the previously proposed rear extension to Dizzy's.
This is how the extension was going to look like if plans were approved in 2022. Image: Fitzgerald and Associates architects.

They say this would ensure the skyline of the area is not ruined, and also preserve the prominence of the area’s tower and spires.

The glass extension has also been reduced in width, with more soft landscape planned for the site.

Meanwhile, what’s left of the villa’s historic facades will be reconstructed and the place redecorated to suit the owners’ needs.

These are the new designs of the rear extension. Image: Fitzgerald and Associates architects.

And it would still be made out of granite to “celebrate the heritage of Aberdeen”.

Fresh documents say: “The rebuild and restoration of the Victorian villa will return it to its original grandeur, using materials to match those which previously existed.

“The rear extension, with its significantly reduced scale, will provide a high-quality modern contemporary lightweight building in a subordinate role to the main villa.”

Image shows the upper floor of Dizzy's which burnt down in 2019.
The upper floor of Dizzy’s was previously used as Quantum Claims offices. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

‘There is a need for more office spaces in Aberdeen’s west end’

Architects add the building will be used exclusively for office purposes.

They say there has been higher demand for such accommodation in the west end in recent years, and the redevelopment of the site would be beneficial for the community.

Image shows the damaged first floor of Dizzy's.
The charred walls of the damaged structure have already been restored. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Papers add: “The proposal offers an opportunity to protect the remaining elements of this important place, in a manner that can benefit the historic environment.

“The villa reconstruction is clearly a significant development in itself to be welcomed as an enhancement to the conservation area.”

You can see the new proposals here.

