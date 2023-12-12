Aberdeen board ready to open talks with Bojan Miovski on extended deal in bid to maximise transfer value

Aberdeen’s board are ready to open contract talks with star striker Bojan Miovski in a bid to maximise his future sell on value.

Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows expects Miovski to gain the attention of “big clubs with big budgets” – if the striker is not already on their radar.

Burrows reckons goal hero Miovski is so good he will eventually move from Pittodrie to one of the Euro big five leagues – English Premier, German Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A or Ligue 1 in France.

Not a Scottish Premiership rival.

Celtic have been linked with a January transfer bid for Miovski.

Burrows stressed Aberdeen are in no rush to sell the prolific scorer and warned the 24-year-old will only be transferred for “maximum value”.

The Dons anticipate Miovski to still be at Pittodrie beyond the January transfer window.

North Macedonian international Miovski is currently contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

And the Pittodrie hierarchy hope to secure the striker on a longer term deal to ramp up his transfer value even further.

Burrows said: “We would love to extend Bojan’s stay at Aberdeen.

“We are not naive enough to think that with the quality Bojan has got and if he continues to play at the level he is at, scoring goals and impressing at international level, then that is going to alert, if it hasn’t already, big clubs with big budgets.

“That’s the nature of the football jungle and how it goes.

“What we want to try and do is to keep Bojan here as long as we can.

“At a point, Bojan will leave the club because all players leave at some point then we hope to get maximum value.

“Clearly, the contract situation, the more length you have on a contract the more value you can drive.

“It doesn’t mean Bojan signing a new contract rules everyone out from buying him.

“But it might make it more valuable for us and potentially Bojan as well.”

Bojan Miovski destined for top Euro league

Celtic are reportedly weighing up a January move for Miovski.

Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers is understood to have had the striker watched in multiple domestic games this season.

Burrows believes when Miovski does ultimately exit Pittodrie it will be for one of Europe’s top leagues.

He said: “I think Bojan is that good he is capable of playing in the top five leagues in Europe.

“He is a striker of that quality and his value will be demonstrated when we do sell him.

“That’s the level he goes to.”

Maximising Miovski’s transfer value

Aberdeen beat off interest from clubs across Europe to sign Miovski for £535,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest last summer.

Italian giants Lazio considered a move for Miovski during the January transfer window this year.

Miovski was also on the radar of English Championship side Southampton, Stade de Reims (France) and Italian Serie A clubs Bologna and Spezia.

Asked if Aberdeen had opened contact talks with Miovski, Burrows said: “Not formally.

“But we are very keen for all our good players to be here as long as they possibly can to maximise their value.

“Not only on the pitch but also when it comes to a value when you sell.

“He (Miovski) is one we would be keen to keep here as long as we can.”

Aberdeen ‘in no hurry to sell Bojan Miovski’

Miovski netted 18 goals in all competitions in his debut season and has hit the goal trail again with 12 this term.

The striker has netted in four of Aberdeen’s seven European games this season.

He also grabbed the winning goal in the 1-0 defeat of Hibs in the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

Miovski also impressed on the international stage.

He won the penalty for North Macedonia in a 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifier draw with England last month.

Burrows said: “We are in no hurry to sell Bojan Miovski.

“What I would say is Aberdeen have a player trading model that requires you at times, when it suits you as a club, to sell players.

“However, it has to be to a value that is right for the football club.

“Bojan has demonstrated, not only this season but last season, his qualities, domestically, in Europe and at international level.

“He is a striker of supreme quality and I am no doubt will go on to have a fantastic career at the very top level.

“We are not actively trying to sell Bojan but I can’t speak as to what other clubs will do as we go into a January transfer window.

“Our anticipation is that Bojan will be here for longer than that period.”