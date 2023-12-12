Aberdeen board ready to open talks with Bojan Miovski on extended deal in bid to maximise transfer value

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen board ready to open talks with Bojan Miovski on extended deal in bid to maximise transfer value

Dons chief executive Alan Burrows believes Dons striker Miovski will eventually leave Pittodrie to play in one of Europe's top five leagues.

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Miovski celebrating on his knees on the pitch
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s board are ready to open contract talks with star striker Bojan Miovski in a bid to maximise his future sell on value.

Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows expects Miovski to gain the attention of “big clubs with big budgets” – if the striker is not already on their radar.

Burrows reckons goal hero Miovski is so good he will eventually move from Pittodrie to one of the Euro big five leagues – English Premier, German Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A or Ligue 1 in France.

Not a Scottish Premiership rival.

Celtic have been linked with a January transfer bid for Miovski.

Burrows stressed Aberdeen are in no rush to sell the prolific scorer and warned the 24-year-old will only be transferred for “maximum value”.

The Dons anticipate Miovski to still be at Pittodrie beyond the January transfer window.

North Macedonian international Miovski is currently contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

And the Pittodrie hierarchy hope to secure the striker on a longer term deal to ramp up his transfer value even further.

Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen during the Viaplay Cup semi-final match with Hibs.
Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen during the Viaplay Cup semi-final match with Hibs. Image: SNS.

Burrows said: “We would love to extend Bojan’s stay at Aberdeen.

“We are not naive enough to think that with the quality Bojan has got and if he continues to play at the level he is at, scoring goals and impressing at international level, then that is going to alert, if it hasn’t already, big clubs with big budgets.

“That’s the nature of the football jungle and how it goes.

“What we want to try and do is to keep Bojan here as long as we can.

“At a point, Bojan will leave the club because all players leave at some point then we hope to get maximum value.

“Clearly, the contract situation, the more length you have on a contract the more value you can drive.

“It doesn’t mean Bojan signing a new contract rules everyone out from buying him.

“But it might make it more valuable for us and potentially Bojan as well.”

Dons' Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 against Hearts.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 against Hearts. Image: SNS

Bojan Miovski destined for top Euro league

Celtic are reportedly weighing up a January move for Miovski.

Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers is understood to have had the striker watched in multiple domestic games this season.

Burrows believes when Miovski does ultimately exit Pittodrie it will be for one of Europe’s top leagues.

He said:  “I think Bojan is that good he is capable of playing in the top five leagues in Europe.

“He is a striker of that quality and his value will be demonstrated when we do sell him.

“That’s the level he goes to.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and chief executive Alan Burrows watch the clash against Hearts at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (R) and chief executive Alan Burrows (C) watch the clash against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Maximising Miovski’s transfer value

Aberdeen beat off interest from clubs across Europe to sign Miovski for £535,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest last summer.

Italian giants Lazio considered a move for Miovski during the January transfer window this year.

Miovski was also on the radar of English Championship side Southampton, Stade de Reims (France) and Italian Serie A clubs Bologna and Spezia.

Asked if Aberdeen had opened contact talks with Miovski, Burrows said: “Not formally.

“But we are very keen for all our good players to be here as long as they possibly can to maximise their value.

“Not only on the pitch but also when it comes to a value when you sell.

“He (Miovski) is one we would be keen to keep here as long as we can.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Hibernian.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Hibernian. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen ‘in no hurry to sell Bojan Miovski’

Miovski netted 18 goals in all competitions in his debut season and has hit the goal trail again with 12 this term.

The striker has netted in four of Aberdeen’s seven European games this season.

He also grabbed the winning goal in the 1-0 defeat of Hibs in the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

Miovski also impressed on the international stage.

He won the penalty for North Macedonia in a 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifier draw with England last month.

The Dons striker celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS

Burrows said: “We are in no hurry to sell Bojan Miovski.

“What I would say is Aberdeen have a player trading model that requires you at times, when it suits you as a club, to sell players.

“However, it has to be to a value that is right for the football club.

“Bojan has demonstrated, not only this season but last season, his qualities, domestically, in Europe and at international level.

“He is a striker of supreme quality and I am no doubt will go on to have a fantastic career at the very top level.

“We are not actively trying to sell Bojan but I can’t speak as to what other clubs will do as we go into a January transfer window.

“Our anticipation is that Bojan will be here for longer than that period.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin frustrated final Conference League game is not for all the…
Mario Gotze of Eintracht Frankfurt playing defensive midfield against Bayern Munich in a 5-1 Bundesliga win at the weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Why Eintracht Frankfurt could stick with XI who thrashed Bayern Munich 5-1 when they…
Eintracht Frankfurt fans during the game with Aberdeen in Frankfurt in September. Image: SNS.
Eintracht Frankfurt will have 200 fans at Pittodrie despite Uefa supporter ban
Celtic's Anthony Ralston (l) and Aberdeen's Duk in action. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen games switched for live TV broadcast
Aberdeen plan t build a stadium for the women's team at Cormack Park. Image: Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen reveal plan to build stadium for women's team at Cormack Park
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts in injury-time. image: SNS
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's second half against Hearts set standard - recreating it consistently will…
6
Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes (L) and Hearts' Lawrence Shankland in action. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Barry Robson has a Dons selection dilemma ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt's visit…
Aberdeen loan player Or Dadia playing against Fraserburgh in the club's Aberdeenshire and District Shield tie at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson to make loan deal calls on Or Dadia and Rhys…
The 120th Annual General Meeting of Aberdeen FC at Pittodrie. Chairman Dave Cormack is left. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen AGM round-up: Chairman Dave Cormack backs under-pressure manager Barry Robson... and urges fans…
Jose Cifuentes in action against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Rangers launch appeal against Jose Cifuentes red card ahead of Viaplay Cup final

Conversation