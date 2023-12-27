Aberdeen manager Barry Robson hopes his players can reap the benefits of weekend rest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson hopes his players can reap the benefits of weekend rest

Dons return to action against Motherwell after their weekend trip to Dundee was postponed

By Paul Third
berdeen manager Barry Robson at Dens Park after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Dens Park after the game was called off. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson hopes his side can reap the rewards of an unexpected pause in action by reaching the winter break in style.

The Dons were given a surprise respite on Saturday when their Premiership match against Dundee at Dens Park was postponed less than an hour before kick-off.

There was disappointment in the Aberdeen camp at their match being called off so late, especially with a 3,500-strong travelling support due at Dens Park.

But following a hectic schedule of nine fixtures for his side in December, Robson hopes the postponement of the seventh game can work in his team’s favour.

Aberdeen have three matches remaining before the winter break with tonight’s game against Motherwell at Pittodrie followed by another home game on Saturday against St Mirren and the final game before the break at Ross County on January 2.

The Aberdeen manager said: “We have had a busy schedule so maybe the day’s break we got will help us a bit.

“We are looking forward to it. We have been good at home, we’ve beaten Frankfurt, Hearts and Livingston so we feel like we’re starting to get going.”

‘Helsinki was definitely worse’

A tractor cleared snow off the pitch during the Dons’ Conference League game at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS

The Dons camp accepted a free weekend following Saturday’s postponement but it was of scant consolation to the manager or his players.

The Aberdeen players were in Dens Park and preparing to come out for their warm-up when the match was called off just at 2pm on Saturday.

Robson insists his players were forced to play in far worse conditions at HJK Helsinki in the Conference League on November 30 than they would have faced in Dundee at the weekend.

He said: “There is no upside for us. We’d prepared properly and were good to go.

“We’d freshened the team up and were looking forward to it.

“When we were over in Helsinki it was definitely worse.

“The pitch wasn’t playable that night but the game had started so they managed to get it finished.”

Dons are strong favourites against the Steelmen

The Dons ran out 4-2 winners at Fir Park in a one-sided encounter when they last faced the Steelmen on November 1.

Stuart Kettlewell’s side won three of their first four league matches in the campaign but have not celebrated a Premiership victory since a 1-0 win at Hearts on September 3.

With six draws in their last 15 games Well have slipped down the table to 11th place but Robson is taking nothing for granted tonight.

The Dons boss said: “Motherwell will be a real difficult game, we played well against them the last time – we were well structured and organised.

“As difficult as Motherwell will be it’s one we’re looking forward to.”

Kettlewell wary of a rested Aberdeen

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS

Former Ross County manager Kettlewell, meanwhile, is looking for more from his side following their 2-0 defeat to Rangers on Christmas Eve at Fir Park.

He said: “We owe the supporters a response and a reaction but we have done for a period of time now so I’m not going to try and patronise anybody on that front.

“Aberdeen didn’t have a game on Saturday and will have an extra couple of days’ recovery than we had.

“These things do mount up and they are a challenge but if we can go to Pittodrie and put in a better performance, especially in the first half.

“Aberdeen will have their tails up and thinking with the run we’re on it is three points for them. It’s our job to change that narrative.

“We have to be at our absolute best to get something out of the game. They are good at set-plays but they carry other threats at the top end of the park.”

