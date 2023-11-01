Jamie McGrath at the double as Aberdeen cruise to 4-2 victory at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie McGrath at the double as Aberdeen cruise to 4-2 victory at Motherwell

Dons warm-up for weekend trip to Hampden with resounding win at Fir Park.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 at Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 at Motherwell. Image: SNS

Aberdeen gave themselves a timely boost ahead of Saturday’s League Cup semi-final as they bounced back to winning ways with an impressive 4-2 victory at Motherwell.

Jamie McGrath scored twice while Nicky Devlin and Duk were also on the scoresheet for the Dons ahead of their weekend date with Hibernian at Hampden.

Dons boss Barry Robson made two changes from the side which lost 2-0 at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Duk and Connor Barron dropped to the bench with Dante Polvara and Leighton Clarkson named as their replacements in the starting line-up.

The changes by the manager meant a tweak in formation, with the four-man midfield which has been used mainly in European matches giving the Dons a greater degree of control in the early stages.

Polvara and McGrath were the supporting players on the flanks for lone striker Bojan Miovski and the Dons dominated possession in the opening 20 minutes.

For all their dominance Aberdeen were unable to turn their territorial advantage into an effort at Liam Kelly in the Motherwell goal.

But, undeterred the Dons kept probing and their patience eventually paid off in the 25th minute.

McGrath-Devlin link-up pays dividends for the Dons

Jamie McGrath scores to make it 1-0 at Fir Park. Image: SNS

The Steelmen’s backline gave Aberdeen a huge helping hand by standing still as Nicky Devlin’s cross from out on the right evaded everyone in claret and amber before falling perfectly for McGrath to beat Kelly with a header from six yards.

The confidence swept through the visitors following their goal and they quickly set about the task of pressing home their advantage.

The excellent Jack MacKenzie found himself playing as a left winger for the rest of the first half, such was Aberdeen’s grip on the game.

Motherwell, by contrast, had no cohesion whatsoever and their fans were quick to let their team know they were far from pleased.

The unhappiness among the home support intensified in the final minute of the first half as the dominant visitors doubled their lead.

McGrath’s through ball sent Miovski clear on goal but the North Macedonian international was tackled by Paul McGinn as he shaped to shoot.

However, the ball broke perfectly for Nicky Devlin who fired home to make it 2-0.

Quickfire double in the second half

Jamie McGrath scores to make it 3-0. Image: SNS

Well were woeful in the opening 45 minutes and home boss Stuart Kettlewell made two changes for the second half, which eventually got under way following a 10 minute delay due to the referee’s communication system going down.

Given how poor his side were in the first half he must have been tempted to make more.

There was certainly more aggression from the home side but the visitors remained firmly in control.

McGrath saw a shot blocked before Well trio Calum Butcher, Conor Wilkinson and Brodie Spencer were booked within the space of three minutes for the home side.

The indiscipline of Well summed up what was a frustrating night for the Lanarkshire outfit as they tried in vain to get back into the game.

The fourth booking for substitute Mike Biereth for dissent summed up how much of a struggle it was.

Too many passes went astray at crucial moments from the home side – but that was of no concern to Aberdeen who, having soaked up 10 minutes of pressure which failed to test Kelle Roos, promptly broke upfield to make it 3-0 in the 68th minute.

Miovski was involved again as he raced towards goal before being stopped in his tracks on the edge of the box.

McGrath was quickest to react though, beating Kelly in a race to the ball before going down in the box.

He did not wait for the referee Colin Steven to make a decision, however, as he got to his feet to roll the ball into the net for his second of the game.

Six minutes later it was four as the substitutes combined with Duk heading home Ryan Duncan’s corner.

Well pulled a goal back from Theo Bair who beat Roos with a low drive from the edge of the box while Biereth added a second in stoppage time but it was little more than a consolation on what was an impressive night’s work from Aberdeen.

The loss of two late goals was the only blot on an otherwise excellent night for Robson’s Reds with the three points gained moving the Dons into the top half of the table.

Teams

Motherwell (3-4-3) – Kelly 5, McGinn 5, Mugabi (Butcher 46) 4, Casey 5, O’Donnell (Bair 76) 5, Paton 5, Miller (Zdravkovski 70) 5, Spencer 5, Slattery (Biereth 46) 4, Spittal 5, Wilkinson (Shaw 76) 5. Subs not used – Oxborough, Gent, Blaney, Ross.

Aberdeen (5-4-1) – Roos 6, Devlin 7, Gartenmann 6, Rubezic 6, Jensen 7, MacKenzie 7, Polvara (Barron 66) 6, Shinnie (Duncan 72) 6, Clarkson 6, McGrath (Duk 69) 7, Miovski (Sokler 72) 6. Subs not used – Doohan, Gueye, Hayes, MacDonald, Milne.

Referee – Colin Steven 6.

Attendance – 4,602.

Man of the match – Jamie McGrath.

