Jamie McGrath at the double as Aberdeen cruise to 4-2 victory at Motherwell

Aberdeen gave themselves a timely boost ahead of Saturday’s League Cup semi-final as they bounced back to winning ways with an impressive 4-2 victory at Motherwell.

Jamie McGrath scored twice while Nicky Devlin and Duk were also on the scoresheet for the Dons ahead of their weekend date with Hibernian at Hampden.

Dons boss Barry Robson made two changes from the side which lost 2-0 at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Duk and Connor Barron dropped to the bench with Dante Polvara and Leighton Clarkson named as their replacements in the starting line-up.

The changes by the manager meant a tweak in formation, with the four-man midfield which has been used mainly in European matches giving the Dons a greater degree of control in the early stages.

Polvara and McGrath were the supporting players on the flanks for lone striker Bojan Miovski and the Dons dominated possession in the opening 20 minutes.

For all their dominance Aberdeen were unable to turn their territorial advantage into an effort at Liam Kelly in the Motherwell goal.

But, undeterred the Dons kept probing and their patience eventually paid off in the 25th minute.

McGrath-Devlin link-up pays dividends for the Dons

The Steelmen’s backline gave Aberdeen a huge helping hand by standing still as Nicky Devlin’s cross from out on the right evaded everyone in claret and amber before falling perfectly for McGrath to beat Kelly with a header from six yards.

The confidence swept through the visitors following their goal and they quickly set about the task of pressing home their advantage.

The excellent Jack MacKenzie found himself playing as a left winger for the rest of the first half, such was Aberdeen’s grip on the game.

Motherwell, by contrast, had no cohesion whatsoever and their fans were quick to let their team know they were far from pleased.

The unhappiness among the home support intensified in the final minute of the first half as the dominant visitors doubled their lead.

McGrath’s through ball sent Miovski clear on goal but the North Macedonian international was tackled by Paul McGinn as he shaped to shoot.

However, the ball broke perfectly for Nicky Devlin who fired home to make it 2-0.

Quickfire double in the second half

Well were woeful in the opening 45 minutes and home boss Stuart Kettlewell made two changes for the second half, which eventually got under way following a 10 minute delay due to the referee’s communication system going down.

Given how poor his side were in the first half he must have been tempted to make more.

There was certainly more aggression from the home side but the visitors remained firmly in control.

McGrath saw a shot blocked before Well trio Calum Butcher, Conor Wilkinson and Brodie Spencer were booked within the space of three minutes for the home side.

The indiscipline of Well summed up what was a frustrating night for the Lanarkshire outfit as they tried in vain to get back into the game.

The fourth booking for substitute Mike Biereth for dissent summed up how much of a struggle it was.

Too many passes went astray at crucial moments from the home side – but that was of no concern to Aberdeen who, having soaked up 10 minutes of pressure which failed to test Kelle Roos, promptly broke upfield to make it 3-0 in the 68th minute.

Miovski was involved again as he raced towards goal before being stopped in his tracks on the edge of the box.

McGrath was quickest to react though, beating Kelly in a race to the ball before going down in the box.

He did not wait for the referee Colin Steven to make a decision, however, as he got to his feet to roll the ball into the net for his second of the game.

Six minutes later it was four as the substitutes combined with Duk heading home Ryan Duncan’s corner.

Well pulled a goal back from Theo Bair who beat Roos with a low drive from the edge of the box while Biereth added a second in stoppage time but it was little more than a consolation on what was an impressive night’s work from Aberdeen.

The loss of two late goals was the only blot on an otherwise excellent night for Robson’s Reds with the three points gained moving the Dons into the top half of the table.

Teams

Motherwell (3-4-3) – Kelly 5, McGinn 5, Mugabi (Butcher 46) 4, Casey 5, O’Donnell (Bair 76) 5, Paton 5, Miller (Zdravkovski 70) 5, Spencer 5, Slattery (Biereth 46) 4, Spittal 5, Wilkinson (Shaw 76) 5. Subs not used – Oxborough, Gent, Blaney, Ross.

Aberdeen (5-4-1) – Roos 6, Devlin 7, Gartenmann 6, Rubezic 6, Jensen 7, MacKenzie 7, Polvara (Barron 66) 6, Shinnie (Duncan 72) 6, Clarkson 6, McGrath (Duk 69) 7, Miovski (Sokler 72) 6. Subs not used – Doohan, Gueye, Hayes, MacDonald, Milne.

Referee – Colin Steven 6.

Attendance – 4,602.

Man of the match – Jamie McGrath.