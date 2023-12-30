Richard Gordon: How Scottish Premiership could pan out in 2024, including Aberdeen’s chances of third place

With the Scottish Premiership season having hit its midway point, and the winter break around the corner, it seems the obvious time to assess the performance to date of the top-flight clubs.

The Premiership generally is shaping up to be highly competitive from top to bottom, with it looking likely we will have an exciting second half of the campaign.

Aberdeen have a lot of catching up to do, both in terms of points and games played, and will also need to find a level of consistency which has been absent for much of the time.

Backlogged Aberdeen need solid run to set up third-place chase

The two recent postponements were disappointing, particularly Dens Park, but the midweek decision to axe the visit of Motherwell was the correct one given the ravages of Storm Gerrit.

It will mean more midweek matches over the next few months, and there will be a bit of pressure on as Aberdeen try to reel in the sides above.

Having won their last two, they have at least given themselves a base to build from, but it remains to be seen if they can sustain that over an extended period.

If the club are to realise their dream of regular group stage European football, the players will have to do just that – but given the number of teams above them right now, it is going to take a solid run of positive results for the Dons to get back into contention.

Hearts’ hopes hinge on Shankland future; Killie for Europe?

Hearts are currently favourites to clinch that coveted third spot, and are enjoying an impressive spell, but their hopes will depend largely on whether or not the outstanding Lawrence Shankland remains beyond January.

I expect Hibernian – despite their inconsistencies – and Kilmarnock to be serious challengers for top six finishes, and that would be particularly impressive for the Rugby Park side.

Derek McInnes has done an excellent job there, stabilised them in the Premiership last season, and has kicked-on.

Their home form has been outstanding – if they maintain that, and continue their recent improvement on the road, then securing a European place will be within their reach.

St Mirren looking over their shoulder at Dundee and St Johnstone

St Mirren got off to a flier, but have found life more difficult in the last few months. They have now failed to score in six of their last seven games and are in danger of slipping out of the top half.

The Paisley Saints still have a bit of a cushion, but will be looking over their shoulder at the likes of Dundee and St Johnstone in particular.

Tony Docherty has done a brilliant job in his first managerial role, and if he can get his team to replicate their first half of the season, the Dens Park outfit will be well placed to snatch the remaining top-six berth.

Having brought in the vastly experienced Craig Levein, I would fully expect the Perth side to continue their improvement under the veteran boss. They, too, could be potential challengers to climb into contention, but will need to find more goals if they are to do so.

Ross County and Well focused on keeping doomed Livi at arm’s length

At this stage, I do not envisage either Ross County or Motherwell being in the mix.

That can, of course, change, but for now both clubs will be focused on increasing their advantage over Livingston, and trying to ensure Premiership survival.

Livi look doomed.

Having remained in the top-flight since promotion in 2018, impressively so at times, this has been a terrible campaign, and given that David Martindale has spoken often about having such a limited budget, it is difficult to see how he can improve his ailing team.

With just one goal scored in 10 matches, their main failings are there for all to see, and I fear this is the year they finally take the drop.

Celtic and Rangers look set to battle all the way

As for the title race, Celtic’s recent slip-ups have unexpectedly opened the door for a Rangers challenge.

The Ibrox side are much improved under Philippe Clement, but it has not been a vintage season for either club.

This afternoon’s lunchtime encounter will give us an indication of who might ultimately prevail, but I see the contest going virtually all the way to the end of the campaign before it is settled.