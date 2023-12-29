Boss Barry Robson insists Aberdeen must ‘look beyond’ lowly league position

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Boss Barry Robson insists Aberdeen must ‘look beyond’ lowly league position

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson believes sitting eighth in the Premiership table is not an accurate reflection of his team as the Dons have games in hand on their rivals

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Dens Park after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Boss Barry Robson insists Aberdeen must “look beyond” their lowly league position as they have vital games in hand.

Robson is confident the Dons’ bottom six Premiership placing is not an accurate reflection of the squad he rebuilt in the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen are languishing eighth in the table and are 13 points behind third-placed Hearts.

However, Robson’s Reds hold three games in hand on the Tynecastle club.

Aberdeen have been hit by two postponements in just five days after games against Motherwell and Dundee were both called off.

Robson had to lead the Dons through a hectic first half of the campaign where they balanced Europa Conference League group stage action with domestic commitments.

Now he anticipates a packed schedule following next month’s Premiership winter break as the Dons pack in their rescheduled postponed fixtures.

He is confident Aberdeen, who host St Mirren on Saturday, can navigate another gruelling schedule to rise up the table.

Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Robson said: “We have just come off a congested fixture list and it looks like we will be doing the same again.

“We have a lot of matches to catch-up.

“However we have learnt from that (congested fixtures).

“That will stand us in good stead at the back end of the season.

“We always knew there was going to be a lot of games that we would have to navigate.

“But we’ve got to look beyond the current position as we know where we’re at as a team.

“The league table also shows how far we are behind in number of matches played.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson and assistant manager Steve Agnew during the 2-1 Premiership defeat of Livingston at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Supporters welfare more important

Aberdeen’s second league game in a row was called off on Wednesday due to the treacherous conditions caused by Storm Gerrit.

While the pitch at Pittodrie was playable the closure of roads on approach to the Granite City left little option but to postpone the match.

An early call was made to call off the match against Motherwell.

The decision was made in agreement with both clubs, the SPFL and Police Scotland.

The Dons’ Premiership clash with Dundee at Dens Park was also postponed on Saturday, but just 52 minutes before kick-off.

Many of the 3,500 travelling Dons fans were already in Dundee when referee David Munro pulled the plug on the game.

The issue was an area in the away end goalmouth at Dens Park which was waterlogged.

Referee David Munro conducts a pitch inspection before calling off Aberdeen's game with Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Robson said: “Obviously we were desperate to play (against Motherwell).

“However when you see roads being shut you can’t take chances with peoples’ safety.

“We actually went and trained under the lights at Cormack Park at 5.30pm when the weather died down.

“But you cannot take the chance with families travelling so the sensible decision was made.

“Their welfare was more important than the game.

“We’ve got two games against Dundee and one against St Johnstone and Motherwell to catch-up now.

“We just have to make sure that when the games come around we perform well and try to win them.”

Referee David Munro talks to Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock.

Bring ‘A-game’ against St Mirren

Aberdeen hold four games in hand over opponents St Mirren, who occupy fifth spot in the Premiership, seven points ahead of the Reds.

The Dons are gunning for a third straight league win following victories against Livingston (2-1) and Hearts (2-1).

Robson has warned Aberdeen must produce their “A-game” against the Buddies.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts in injury-time. image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts in injury-time. Image: SNS.

He said: “St Mirren will be tough as they are a good side under (manager) Stephen Robinson.

“They have had a good season although they didn’t get the result they wanted the other night (1-0 loss to Kilmarnock).

“So they will be fired up coming here, desperate to get the points on the board.

“St Mirren are well organised and difficult to play against.

“We just have to bring our A-game and fight for the win.”

Building Premiership momentum

Aberdeen have two matches remaining before the Premiership goes into a near three week winter shutdown.

Following the clash with St Mirren, Robson’s side face Ross County away on Tuesday, January 2 in the final fixture before the league enters a winter freeze.

Robson aims to go into the break with winning momentum.

He said: “Obviously I would love to win the two games left before the break.

“However nothing is guaranteed in this league.

“We just have to concentrate on St Mirren because it will be a tough game.”

