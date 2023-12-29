Aberdeen FC announce first-ever girls’ academy sides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC announce first-ever girls’ academy sides

The Dons will take over control of grassroots club Aberdeen Ladies' sides at under-18s, U16s and U14s level.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen FC announce girls' academy teams. From left, Hazel Reid (Aberdeen FC Ladies chairperson), James Low (Aberdeen FC Ladies secretary), Aimee Black (AFC Women), Steven Gunn (AFC director of football), Eilidh Shore (AFC Women), Clint Lancaster (AFC Women manager). Image: Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen FC announce girls' academy teams. From left, Hazel Reid (Aberdeen FC Ladies chairperson), James Low (Aberdeen FC Ladies secretary), Aimee Black (AFC Women), Steven Gunn (AFC director of football), Eilidh Shore (AFC Women), Clint Lancaster (AFC Women manager). Image: Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen FC have announced their first-ever girls’ academy teams, with the Reds set to have sides at under-18s, U16s and U14s by summer 2024.

The Dons will integrate grassroots club Aberdeen FC Ladies’ U18s and U16s into their youth academy from January, with the U14s to follow suit in June.

In 2018, men’s professional Premiership outfit Aberdeen took control of Aberdeen Ladies’ senior side, renamed Aberdeen FC Women.

Aberdeen Women have since returned to and consolidated their place in SWPL 1, the top-flight of the Scottish women’s game, with several players on semi-professional contracts.

Full-time Dons Women boss Clint Lancaster had already given some Aberdeen Ladies U18s players their chance to step up and impress for his Dons side this season.

In a statement, Aberdeen said the move to officially incorporate Aberdeen Ladies’ U18s, U16s and U14s into their youth academy structure will help “ensure girls football in the region can maintain pace with the changing standards across girls’ football in Scotland” and “solidify a visible pathway to first team football at Aberdeen FC, further enabling AFC to support the continued development of the girls’ game in the north-east.”

The three youth teams will compete in the Scottish FA’s national academy programme for girls.

Aberdeen director of football Gunn: Right time for girls’ academy

Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn said: “Following significant changes in the women’s and girl’s football landscape within Scotland over the past 12 months, including the SWPL league structure now operating under the SPFL umbrella, and the introduction of new criteria for girls’ development football to drive up standards by the Scottish FA, the club believes it is the right time to launch the girls’ academy.

“Over two thirds of our engagement of new players into the AFCW first team has come from AFC Ladies U18s and our partnership with AFC Ladies and this milestone move will further align us with the club’s philosophy of developing young talent and providing opportunity for all.

Aberdeen FC Women defender Kiera MacPherson in action in a SWPL match.
Aberdeen Women’s Kiera MacPherson made her SWPL debut in the defeat to Hibs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Aberdeen Ladies for their support, in particular, Hazel Reid (chairperson) and her committee members, Louise Walker (vice chairperson) and James Low (secretary).

“They have an impressive infrastructure in place at Aberdeen Ladies which I am sure will assist with a smooth integration of our new teams.”

Aberdeen Ladies chairperson Reid said: “Aberdeen FC Ladies are delighted that our national academy performance players at U16s and U18s are to have the opportunity to become integrated within an academy programme at Aberdeen FC.

“As the women’s game continues to grow, and due to the enhanced criteria set for all elite performance clubs by the SFA for season 2024 and beyond, it became apparent that the players and coaches would require a level of support which we would be unable to provide as a grassroots club, and this led to our decision to approach Aberdeen FC.

“We would like to acknowledge the many volunteers involved over the past six years who have invested their time and commitment in establishing and maintaining an elite performance level of football within a grassroots club.

“However, now is the right time for the performance pathway to evolve and we recognise that the continued development of our ‘future stars’ lies with Aberdeen FC.

“We wish all the players the very best in their future footballing journey.”

Conversation