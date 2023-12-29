‘Boy racer’ who killed friend in A90 horror crash avoids prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Boy racer’ who killed friend in A90 horror crash avoids prison sentence

Jake Summers was convicted of causing 19-year-old Dylan Irvine's death by driving at excessive speed without due care and attention and was sentenced today.

By Danny McKay
Jake Summers was convicted killing of friend Dylan Irvine by driving at excessive speed following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jake Summers was convicted killing of friend Dylan Irvine by driving at excessive speed following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.

A “boy racer” who killed his friend in a terrifying crash on the A90 has avoided a prison sentence.

Jake Summers, 22, drove at excessive speed without due care and attention – losing control of his red Ford Fiesta and ploughing into trees at the side of the carriageway.

His 19-year-old friend Dylan Irvine suffered horrendous fatal injuries and was thrown from the mangled vehicle that landed in a field near St Fergus around 9.30pm on October 4 2020.

Summers, who’d managed to crawl for 19 metres, had to wait 10 hours overnight for help to arrive, once someone finally noticed the wreck and called emergency services.

Dylan Irvine died in the crash. Image: Police Scotland

Last month, a jury found Summers guilty of causing death by careless driving and sentence was deferred for background reports.

Now, in front of a packed and emotionally charged Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Summers returned to the dock to learn his fate.

Urging Sheriff Morag McLaughlin not to jail his client, defence counsel David Moggach said: “Clearly [Dylan’s] death is a huge loss to his family and friends and will still be very painful for them to bear.

“Nobody with any decency about them can feel anything but pain and compassion for his family and friends. That also includes Mr Summers and his family too.

“It’s got to be acknowledged that no sentence imposed can equate to the loss of life.

“He will have to live with the fact he caused the death of a close friend and that’s something he’ll have to deal with for the rest of his life.”

Jake Summers outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Sheriff McLaughlin sentenced Summers, of Harbour Street, Peterhead, to two years of supervision, 300 hours of unpaid work, a curfew for 10 months and banned him from driving for three years.

She told him: “I don’t think that the word tragic could even begin to describe accurately what has happened in this case and the impact it has had on Mr Irvine, his family and you and your family.

“There’s nothing about this case that is anything but completely tragic on every level.”

Following the guilty verdict last month, Amanda Irvine, Dylan’s heartbroken mum, spoke of her grief and labelled Summers a “boy racer”.

Dylan Irvine, left, with sister Morgan, mum Amanda and brother Kian during their last Christmas together before the 19-year-old died in the fatal A90 crash.

“Dylan’s absence has created a void in our family that simply cannot, and will not ever, be filled,” she said, adding: “It breaks my heart that I have to remember the laugh and cuddle of my son, instead of hear and feel them”.

During the three-day-long trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, a jury heard evidence from collision investigator Police Constable Calum Jamieson.

The witness explained a report into the collision, which assessed Summers’ speed to be 91mph before the deadly smash.

The Ford Fiesta driven by Jake Summers crashed into trees and ended up in a field. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Referring to the investigation report, PC Jamieson said it was likely the car hit one tree at high speed, then struck another – causing the Fiesta to spin 360 degrees – before landing in an Aberdeenshire field, eight metres from the carriageway.

Friends of the two men also gave evidence about Snapchat messages they received from Dylan only moments before the crash along the Peterhead to Fraserburgh stretch of road.

One witness, Ally McBride, 22, described a video message from Dylan – sent just before his tragic end – showing both men in Summers’ car with the caption “two lads just vibing”.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

