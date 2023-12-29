Aberdeen boss Barry Robson issues defiant ‘we don’t have to sell’ message ahead of January transfer window

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has issued a defiant “we don’t need to sell” message to any clubs planning to raid Pittodrie for the Dons’ top stars in January.

Celtic and English Championship Southampton are understood to be eyeing up a January swoop for goal hero Bojan Miovski.

Robson insists the Dons’ strong financial position under chairman Dave Cormack ensures there is no need to offload players next month.

Boss Robson is building for the future and insists he aims to keep stars like Miovski for “as long as possible”.

However, Aberdeen’s resolve could be tested in the winter transfer window as clubs from Italy, Germany and Spain are also interested in the 24-year-old striker.

Ultimately, every player has a price.

But Robson has warned the Dons’ financial strength will enable them to play hard-ball with clubs to get the “right price” for any transfer.

Robson said: “The biggest message I can put out there is that this club doesn’t need to sell.

“The club is run so well by Dave Cormack and the board.

“Financially, it is in a great place.

“We never over-spend and we don’t need to as a club.

“If somebody wants to comes in for one of our players then they will have to pay the right price.

“The club is in a healthy position and we just have to wait and see.”

Robson ‘wants to keep good players’

Striker Miovski, contracted to the Dons until summer 2026, has netted 14 goals already in all competitions this season.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has had Miovski watched regularly this season with the view to a potential January bid.

Aberdeen won’t want to sell the striker to a Premiership rival.

Former Aberdeen head of recruitment Darren Mowbray is now at Southampton in the same role and is keen to bring Miovski to the Championship club.

Mowbray spotted Miovski while the striker was playing for MTK Budapest in Hungary.

Aberdeen signed Miovski in a £535,000 deal from MTK Budapest in summer 2022.

Asked if the club’s financial situation is reassuring going into the January window, Robson said: “Yes.

“For me, any of our good players we want to keep them here for as long as possible.

“That is why we signed them.

“The club doesn’t need to sell and if clubs want to buy our players then they are going to have to pay.

“We are in a position where we are quite strong.”

‘Bojan enjoys playing here’

Aberdeen sold Ylber Ramadani and Ross McCrorie in seven-figure transfers during the summer window.

Ramadani moved to Italian Serie A club Lecce for £1.1 million with McCrorie joining Bristol City in a £2m move.

Robson recently revealed Aberdeen aimed to open talks with Miovski on a contract extension.

The Dons’ record sale was the summer 2022 transfer of Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool in a deal which could reach £6.5 m with add-ons.

Aberdeen would be looking for a similar package of £6.5m to even consider selling Miovski.

Robson is confident Miovski is enjoying life at Aberdeen and is in no rush to leave.

He said: “Bojan enjoys playing here.

“The way we play, I think it suits him. He has really improved this last year as a player. We have worked hard on his game with him.

“You can see the runs he is making, forward, diagonal and runs in behind – it is getting him goals.

“Bojan is in a good place at the moment.

“I still think there is a lot of improvement in him.

“I think he can go on and bang in a lot more goals in during the back end of the season.

“And I’m sure that’s what he is focused on as well.”