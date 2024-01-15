Australian A-League a hotbed of signing talent for British clubs, says Aberdeen full-back James McGarry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australian A-League a hotbed of signing talent for British clubs, says Aberdeen full-back James McGarry

Aberdeen defender McGarry won the Australian title with Central Coast Mariners last year.

By Sean Wallace
James McGarry of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen defender James McGarry insists the Australian A-League is under-rated and could be a source for signing gems.

Left-back McGarry was signed by the Dons for an undisclosed six-figure fee last summer from A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

Aberdeen triggered a buy-out clause to land New Zealand international McGarry on a three-year contract.

The Reds beat off competition from a number of European clubs interested in signing the 25-year-old.

Only two months before his switch to Pittodrie, full-back McGarry won the A-League title with Central Coast Mariners.

He played a key role in the Grand Final – a 6-1 win over Melbourne City on June 3 last year.

James McGarry on the ball for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Grand Final against Melbourne City. Image: Shutterstock.
The A-League is the highest division in Australian and New Zealand football – featuring clubs from both nations.

McGarry said: “I think maybe the leagues are underrated a little bit and get stick.

“However, there are a lot of great players over there.

“It’s good to see players come over (to Britain) from there and do well.

“It’s not like they have come over and massively stepped up their game.

“It shows world football that the quality in Australia is up there and can compete at this level.”

Aberdeen's James McGarry tackles Rangers' Todd Cantwell during the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden. Image: SNS
Australia impress at 2022 World Cup

Australia qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

They progressed to the knock-out stages, having finished runners-up in Group D behind France.

Australia finished ahead of Tunisia and Denmark in their group.

They would lose out 2-1 in the last-16 to eventual World Cup winners Argentina.

McGarry won the A-League title with Central Coast Mariners when triumphing in the final in front of a 26,523 crowd at the Western Sydney Stadium.

Within six months he was playing in another final – featuring as a substitute in the second-half in Aberdeen’s 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers at Hampden last month.

McGarry pinpointed one of the main differences between the A-League and Scottish Premiership as crowd sizes and atmosphere.

He said: “When you come over here to Scotland, you are playing in front of 20,000 people some weeks, sometimes more.

“The atmosphere is amazing, which is a little bit different to back home.

“However, it is catching up to that level.

“The whole atmosphere of football just boosts when you have 20,000 fans cheering you on.”

Aberdeen defender James McGarry pictured at the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
McGarry’s former boss Montgomery now at Hibs

McGarry’s former Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery has also made the switch to Scotland.

Montgomery, who led the club to A-League glory last summer, left the Australian outfit in September to become Hibs manager.

Asked if he remains in contact with Montgomery, the defender said: “Sometimes we send few text messages asking how we are getting on.

“I got on really well with Monty.”

James McGarry in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.

McGarry targeting international call

McGarry’s Aberdeen career was hit by an early set-back when he suffered a hamstring injury in only his seventh game after the move to Pittodrie.

That injury came in the 4-0 win over Ross County on September 24 and ruled him out for 10 weeks.

Now fully recovered, McGarry aims to make an impact with the Dons, with a by-product hopefully a return to the New Zealand international set-up.

The left-back has been capped once – against Lithuania in 2019 while he was at Dutch club Willem II.

McGarry was recalled into the All Whites squad for friendlies against DR Congo and Australia last October.

However, the hamstring injury forced him out of that squad.

Now he is targeting a recall, with New Zealand set to compete in a four-team tournament alongside 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, Egypt and Tunisia in March.

The tournament, the W Cup, will take place in the United Arab Emirates from March 22 to March 26.

Aberdeen’s James McGarry goes off injured early on against Ross County. Image: SNS.

Focusing on Premiership rise

But McGarry is completely focused on helping Aberdeen climb the Premiership table to reignite the fight to finish third.

Aberdeen currently sit eighth in the league table, 14 points behind third-placed Hearts.

The Dons do, however, hold three games in hand over the Tynecastle club.

The Premiership is in a winter shut-down, with league action resuming for the Dons with a Pittodrie clash against St Johnstone on Wednesday, January 24.

Aberdeen are next in action before that, on Friday, when they will face League Two’s bottom club Clyde away in the Scottish Cup.

James McGarry training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
McGarry said: “In the table, it is still very tight and we have those three or four catch-up games.

“The season is set to kick-off again.

“We know where we want to be and we have to win those games when they come and put the points on the board.

“I’m focused and want to do my best for the team on the park.

“We are just excited about the rest of the season and are ready to go.

“The boys are fresh and we worked on what we needed to.”

