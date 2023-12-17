Aberdeen’s trophy dream ends with 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers

Aberdeen’s bid to end a near-decade-long trophy drought continues after they lost out 1-0 to Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden.

The Dons battled hard and held their own in a blood and guts final, but lacked the cutting edge in attack to land a first trophy since the League Cup in 2014.

That lack of attacking incision was despite star striker Bojan Miovski passing a fitness test to start the final, having recovered from a hamstring issue.

Throughout a close final, there was a sense that Rangers were there for the taking – and it will surely have felt like a missed opportunity for the Dons.

Aberdeen went toe-to-toe with the Ibrox club, but just couldn’t find that required spark needed to edge what was, at times, an attritional contest.

The Dons failed to muster a shot on target at the national stadium,

This was Aberdeen’s first cup final since losing the League Cup showdown to Celtic in December 2018.

In the club’s proud 120-year history, Aberdeen have only won 19 trophies.

They have secured four league titles, seven Scottish Cups, six League Cups and famously two European trophies.

Distanced from the halcyon, trophy-laden eighties the Dons have won just two trophies in almost 30 years – the League Cup in 1995 and 2014.

Winning a trophy means everything to the passionate Dons fans, the club and the city.

Aberdeen gave their all but graft and fight wasn’t enough in a final that screamed out for a spark of genius, that creative touch to turn a game.

Ultimately it was Rangers who delivered that via an acrobatic scissors-kick goal from James Tavernier to claim the silverware.

The Dons pushed to get a 50-50 split of tickets for the final only to have that request rejected by the SPFL.

However, the Red Army’s voice resonated through the national stadium with a volume and ferocity as if they had 100 percent of the briefs.

Goal hero Miovski passed fit for final

Aberdeen received a pre-final boost when leading scorer Miovski recovered from a hamstring issue to start against Rangers.

Goal hero Miovski missed the 2-0 Europa Conference League Group G win over Eintracht Frankfurt due to the injury problem.

However, Miovki failed to find his goal touch and was starved of quality service.

Miovski was one of eight changes to the starting XI who shocked the German Bundesliga giants.

Also returning were Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Jamie McGrath, Nicky Devlin, Richard Jensen, Ester Sokler and Jonny Hayes.

Sokler came off the bench to net a superb goal against Eintracht Frankfurt and was rewarded with a starting slot against Rangers.

It was only Sokler’s fourth start in all competitions since signing for the Dons in a £300,000 transfer from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje on a three-year deal.

Battling first half but no goals

Rangers created the first opportunity when a 22-yard drive from Dujon Sterling was deflected over for a corner which was eventually cleared.

After a cagey opening, gaps were opening up for Aberdeen in midfield, but the final ball failed to find the runs of Sokler or Miovsvki.

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos was called into action on the half-hour mark when Todd Cantwell’s pass found Abdallah Sima just inside the penalty area.

Sima spun quickly to unleash a low 15-yard shot, but Roos saved.

Moments later Stefan Gartenmann met a Leighton Clarkson corner, but forced his header wide from 10 yards.

Rangers had the ball in the back of the net in the 40th minute, however, the goal was disallowed.

Referee Don Robertson had already blown for a foul by Sima on Devlin, who clattered the defender’s face with his elbow, before the ball fell to McCausland to volley in from 12 yards.

In the 45th minute, Gartenmann raced onto a Clarkson free-kick, but his 12-yard glancing header flashed across goal and wide.

More attacking edge required

Aberdeen were organised well defensively and stood up to all Rangers threw at them in the first half.

It was in attack where they now needed to deliver in the second 45 minutes.

In the 54th minute, Devlin fired an enticing cross in to the near post Sokler was agonisingly short of meeting as the ball flashed inches in front of the open goal.

Soon after, Roos got down to push a 12-yard shot from McAusland wide.

Again Roos came to the rescue in the 61st minute when Cyriel Dessers outmuscled Slobodan Rubezic on the left flank. Bursting into the box, Dessers unleashed a 10-yard drive which was blocked by the Dutch keeper.

The increasingly overworked Roos then dived to his left to tip a 22-yard James Tavernier free-kick wide.

Aberdeen fell behind in the 76 minutes when Borna Barisic skipped beyond substitute Dante Polvara on the left-flank.

Barisic whipped in a looping cross which found Tavernier 12 yards out.

The Rangers captain controlled with his knee before unleashing a right-footed scissors kick beyond Roos.

Aberdeen were furious in the 83rd minute when Sterling pulled back Duk as he moved to break into the box- but no foul was awarded.

The Dons pushed until the end to salvage their cup dream with keeper Roos going up for a corner five minutes into injury-time.

The final threatened to boil over in the dying seconds as Balogun and Duk clashed, with a mass stramash spilling into the goal.