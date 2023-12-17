Aberdeen’s trophy dream ends with 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s trophy dream ends with 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers

A second-half goal from James Tavernier put paid to the Dons' bid to lift a first trophy since 2014.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Rochard Jensen look dejected as Rangers' James Tavernier scores to make it 1-0 in the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Rochard Jensen look dejected as Rangers' James Tavernier scores to make it 1-0 in the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden. Image; SNS

Aberdeen’s bid to end a near-decade-long trophy drought continues after they lost out 1-0 to Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden.

The Dons battled hard and held their own in a blood and guts final, but lacked the cutting edge in attack to land a first trophy since the League Cup in 2014.

That lack of attacking incision was despite star striker Bojan Miovski passing a fitness test to start the final, having recovered from a hamstring issue.

Throughout a close final, there was a sense that Rangers were there for the taking – and it will surely have felt like a missed opportunity for the Dons.

Aberdeen went toe-to-toe with the Ibrox club, but just couldn’t find that required spark needed to edge what was, at times, an attritional contest.

The Dons failed to muster a shot on target at the national stadium,

This was Aberdeen’s first cup final since losing the League Cup showdown to Celtic in December 2018.

In the club’s proud 120-year history, Aberdeen have only won 19 trophies.

They have secured four league titles, seven Scottish Cups, six League Cups and famously two European trophies.

Rangers’ James Tavernier scores to make it 1-0 during the Viaplay Cup Final defeat of Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Distanced from the halcyon, trophy-laden eighties the Dons have won just two trophies in almost 30 years – the League Cup in 1995 and 2014.

Winning a trophy means everything to the passionate Dons fans, the club and the city.

Aberdeen gave their all but graft and fight wasn’t enough in a final that screamed out for a spark of genius, that creative touch to turn a game.

Ultimately it was Rangers who delivered that via an acrobatic scissors-kick goal from James Tavernier to claim the silverware.

The Dons pushed to get a 50-50 split of tickets for the final only to have that request rejected by the SPFL.

However, the Red Army’s voice resonated through the national stadium with a volume and ferocity as if they had 100 percent of the briefs.

An Aberdeen fan with a Stand Free flag during the Viaplay Cup Final match against Rangers. Image: SNS
An Aberdeen fan with a Stand Free flag during the Viaplay Cup Final match against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Goal hero Miovski passed fit for final

Aberdeen received a pre-final boost when leading scorer Miovski recovered from a hamstring issue to start against Rangers.

Goal hero Miovski missed the 2-0 Europa Conference League Group G win over Eintracht Frankfurt due to the injury problem.

However, Miovki failed to find his goal touch and was starved of quality service.

Miovski was one of eight changes to the starting XI who shocked the German Bundesliga giants.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (R) drives away from Rangers' James Tavernier during the Viaplay Cup final. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski (R) drives away from Rangers’ James Tavernier during the Viaplay Cup final. Image: SNS.

Also returning were Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Jamie McGrath, Nicky Devlin, Richard Jensen, Ester Sokler and Jonny Hayes.

Sokler came off the bench to net a superb goal against Eintracht Frankfurt and was rewarded with a starting slot against Rangers.

It was only Sokler’s fourth start in all competitions since signing for the Dons in a £300,000 transfer from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje on a three-year deal.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler and Rangers' Dujon Sterling in action during the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler and Rangers’ Dujon Sterling in action during the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden. Image: SNS.

Battling first half but no goals

Rangers created the first opportunity when a 22-yard drive from Dujon Sterling was deflected over for a corner which was eventually cleared.

After a cagey opening, gaps were opening up for Aberdeen in midfield, but the final ball failed to find the runs of Sokler or Miovsvki.

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos was called into action on the half-hour mark when Todd Cantwell’s pass found Abdallah Sima just inside the penalty area.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath in action during the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden Park. Image: SNS
Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers and Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath in action during the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden Park. Image: SNS.

Sima spun quickly to unleash a low 15-yard shot, but Roos saved.

Moments later Stefan Gartenmann met a Leighton Clarkson corner, but forced his header wide from 10 yards.

Rangers had the ball in the back of the net in the 40th minute, however, the goal was disallowed.

Referee Don Robertson had already blown for a foul by Sima on Devlin, who clattered the defender’s face with his elbow, before the ball fell to McCausland to volley in from 12 yards.

In the 45th minute, Gartenmann raced onto a Clarkson free-kick, but his 12-yard glancing header flashed across goal and wide.

More attacking edge required

Aberdeen were organised well defensively and stood up to all Rangers threw at them in the first half.

It was in attack where they now needed to deliver in the second 45 minutes.

Rangers' Todd Cantwell (L) and Dujon Sterling and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action during the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden Park. Image: SNS
Rangers’ Todd Cantwell (L) and Dujon Sterling and Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie in action during the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden Park. Image: SNS.

In the 54th minute, Devlin fired an enticing cross in to the near post Sokler was agonisingly short of meeting as the ball flashed inches in front of the open goal.

Soon after, Roos got down to push a 12-yard shot from McAusland wide.

Again Roos came to the rescue in the 61st minute when Cyriel Dessers outmuscled Slobodan Rubezic on the left flank. Bursting into the box, Dessers unleashed a 10-yard drive which was blocked by the Dutch keeper.

The increasingly overworked Roos then dived to his left to tip a 22-yard James Tavernier free-kick wide.

Aberdeen fell behind in the 76 minutes when Borna Barisic skipped beyond substitute Dante Polvara on the left-flank.

Barisic whipped in a looping cross which found Tavernier 12 yards out.

The Rangers captain controlled with his knee before unleashing a right-footed scissors kick beyond Roos.

Aberdeen were furious in the 83rd minute when Sterling pulled back Duk as he moved to break into the box- but no foul was awarded.

The Dons pushed until the end to salvage their cup dream with keeper Roos going up for a corner five minutes into injury-time.

The final threatened to boil over in the dying seconds as Balogun and Duk clashed, with a mass stramash spilling into the goal.

Rangers’ Borna Barisic confronts Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic in the final moments of the Viaplay Cup final. Image: SNS.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts in injury-time. image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: A chance for the Dons class of 2023 to live forever…
Aberdeen's Paul Mason (4th right) beats 'keeper Chris Woods and defender Richard Gough (bandaged head) to open the scoring in the League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen legend Paul Mason explains journey from working on a building site to League…
Billy Stark in action for Aberdeen during the 1985-86 season.
'I was euphoric': Billy Stark reflects on scoring in Aberdeen's 1985 League Cup final…
Aberdeen FC Women midfielder Eva Thomson in action against Hibs in the SWPL.
Clint Lancaster acknowledges gulf in 'levels' as Aberdeen Women suffer 7-0 defeat to Hibernian…
James McGarry (4) of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender James McGarry's parents travel from New Zealand to cheer him on in…
Defender Jack Milne of Aberdeen in action against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Lifelong Aberdeen fan Jack Milne says it would be a 'dream come true' to…
Davie Robb celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Aberdeen against Celtic in the 1976 League Cup final.
A dream became reality for Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark in the 1976 League Cup…
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Fast Aberdeen Viaplay Cup final start will pile pressure on Rangers, and…
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin is targeting Viaplay Cup final glory. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin targets Viaplay Cup glory after 2021 Hampden heartache
From left, Aberdeen's Andrew Considine, Barry Robson and Nicky Low celebrate with the League Cup trophy. Image: SNS.
Nicky Low on 2014 League Cup final memories, Barry Robson’s costly trolley dash and…

Conversation