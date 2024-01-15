Duncan Ferguson praises James Carragher after debut – and says Caley Thistle exits have freed up cash for signings

Duncan Ferguson hailed defensive signing James Carragher as a “warrior” following his debut – and aims to add further quality players to Caley Thistle this month.

Carragher, 21, is on loan from Shaun Maloney-bossed English League One Wigan Athletic until the end of the season after becoming Ferguson’s first addition of his maiden transfer window as Inverness gaffer.

The son of former Liverpool legend and Sky Sports presenter Jamie, Carragher was pitched into action on Friday as ICT were sunk 1-0 late on by now-Championship leaders Dundee United.

Ferguson was more than happy with the contribution of Carragher, who played through the pain to impress in a match won by an 87th-minute clincher from United striker Tony Watt.

He said: “I thought young James did very well on Friday. He carried a knock throughout the second half, but I thought he had a great debut coming into this environment and playing against the best team in the league.

“He has had a loan before at Oldham, who are a big club.

“I know the (Carragher) family well, but he’s coming here because he’s a very good player – not because of that.

“A lot of people down south rate him very highly. I have spoken to the manager at Wigan, as well as the manager who had him at Oldham. They all speak really highly of him.

“He’s a warrior and a battler, just like his old man, and I thought he acquitted himself very well for his debut, for a young man coming into that environment.

“I was well pleased with his performance, but I was gutted for the players because they put so much into it.

“They definitely deserved a point out of the game, but the big decision (a late penalty appeal for handball) just didn’t seem to go for us.”

Exits will allow boss Ferguson to bring more of his ‘own’ signings in

Defeat to United ended a dramatic day at Caledonian Stadium, after ex-skipper and experienced midfielder Sean Welsh moved on before joining and scoring for Queen’s Park in their 2-1 win at United’s title-rivals Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Defender Zak Delaney also left Inverness “by mutual consent”, swiftly signing for another Championship rival in the shape of Jim McIntyre’s Arbroath.

Then, on Sunday, as expected, the Highlanders confirmed David Wotherspoon, a smash-hit during his short stint with ICT, had moved on.

The attacker, who turns 34 on Tuesday, scored four goals from 11 matches for Caley Jags, and has now joined Dundee United.

Forward Cillian Sheridan, 34, who also signed on a short-term contract, was released on Sunday, too, after making 10 appearances for Inverness, nine of which were from the bench.

Ferguson stressed the exit of players will free up funds for more new additions to follow Carragher in the door.

He said: “We are always looking to recruit. We are a bit short now, but that’s the job.

“You’ve got to free up space to bring your own players in – that’s what I’m looking to do.”

Doran’s ICT return is a timely boost

One familiar face boosting Ferguson’s options is Aaron Doran.

A hamstring injury kept the Irish midfielder, 34, out of the picture for three months – but he came off the bench in the final moments against United on Friday.

The ICT manager reckons Doran can provide an extra dimension, having netted in Ferguson’s first game as boss at Arbroath in September.

Ferguson added: “When I first came in, he did very well for me in that pocket – the number 10 role.

“He scored against Arbroath, and then he pulled his hamstring in the next game against Partick.

“It was nice to see him back on the grass.”

Championship rivals close in – but now for Scottish Cup clash

After the weekend’s results, ICT remain seventh in the Championship, but are only one point ahead of Queen’s Park – with Welsh’s winner for new Spiders’ boss Callum Davidson taking them eighth, having played one match fewer than the Highlanders.

Like Queen’s, Ayr United also have 20 points and have a game in hand over Caley Thistle, with Arbroath at the foot of the division on 18 points.

Ayr responded to their slide down the table on Monday morning by sacking head coach Lee Bullen.

Caley Thistle can shelve the pressure of trying to earn crucial league points this weekend as they face a different kind of challenge in the shape of Broomhill in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

The Lowland League side head north fresh from a fine 4-1 win against Gretna 2008.

Inverness, last year’s Scottish Cup runners-up, knocked out Lowland League Cowdenbeath 2-0 in the previous round in November with late goals from Billy Mckay and Wotherspoon.