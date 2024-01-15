Duncan Ferguson praises James Carragher after debut – and says Caley Thistle exits have freed up cash for signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson praises James Carragher after debut – and says Caley Thistle exits have freed up cash for signings

Inverness boss Ferguson was thrilled to take highly-rated Wigan defender on loan and is closing in on more additions after key men move on.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

Duncan Ferguson hailed defensive signing James Carragher as a “warrior” following his debut – and aims to add further quality players to Caley Thistle this month.

Carragher, 21, is on loan from Shaun Maloney-bossed English League One Wigan Athletic until the end of the season after becoming Ferguson’s first addition of his maiden transfer window as Inverness gaffer.

The son of former Liverpool legend and Sky Sports presenter Jamie, Carragher was pitched into action on Friday as ICT were sunk 1-0 late on by now-Championship leaders Dundee United.

Ferguson was more than happy with the contribution of Carragher, who played through the pain to impress in a match won by an 87th-minute clincher from United striker Tony Watt.

He said: “I thought young James did very well on Friday. He carried a knock throughout the second half, but I thought he had a great debut coming into this environment and playing against the best team in the league.

James Carragher in action for Caley Thistle on his debut against Dundee United on Friday. Image: SNS.

“He has had a loan before at Oldham, who are a big club.

“I know the (Carragher) family well, but he’s coming here because he’s a very good player – not because of that.

“A lot of people down south rate him very highly. I have spoken to the manager at Wigan, as well as the manager who had him at Oldham. They all speak really highly of him.

“He’s a warrior and a battler, just like his old man, and I thought he acquitted himself very well for his debut, for a young man coming into that environment.

“I was well pleased with his performance, but I was gutted for the players because they put so much into it.

“They definitely deserved a point out of the game, but the big decision (a late penalty appeal for handball) just didn’t seem to go for us.”

Exits will allow boss Ferguson to bring more of his ‘own’ signings in

Defeat to United ended a dramatic day at Caledonian Stadium, after ex-skipper and experienced midfielder Sean Welsh moved on before joining and scoring for Queen’s Park in their 2-1 win at United’s title-rivals Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Defender Zak Delaney also left Inverness “by mutual consent”, swiftly signing for another Championship rival in the shape of Jim McIntyre’s Arbroath.

Zak Delaney, left, in action for Caley Thistle against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Then, on Sunday, as expected, the Highlanders confirmed David Wotherspoon, a smash-hit during his short stint with ICT, had moved on.

The attacker, who turns 34 on Tuesday, scored four goals from 11 matches for Caley Jags, and has now joined Dundee United.

Forward Cillian Sheridan, 34, who also signed on a short-term contract, was released on Sunday, too, after making 10 appearances for Inverness, nine of which were from the bench.

Ferguson stressed the exit of players will free up funds for more new additions to follow Carragher in the door.

He said: “We are always looking to recruit. We are a bit short now, but that’s the job.

“You’ve got to free up space to bring your own players in – that’s what I’m looking to do.”

Doran’s ICT return is a timely boost

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran.
Aaron Doran came on in the closing moments for ICT against Dundee United on Friday. Image: Jasperimage.

One familiar face boosting Ferguson’s options is Aaron Doran.

A hamstring injury kept the Irish midfielder, 34, out of the picture for three months – but he came off the bench in the final moments against United on Friday.

The ICT manager reckons Doran can provide an extra dimension, having netted in Ferguson’s first game as boss at Arbroath in September.

Ferguson added: “When I first came in, he did very well for me in that pocket – the number 10 role.

“He scored against Arbroath, and then he pulled his hamstring in the next game against Partick.

“It was nice to see him back on the grass.”

Championship rivals close in – but now for Scottish Cup clash

After the weekend’s results, ICT remain seventh in the Championship, but are only one point ahead of Queen’s Park – with Welsh’s winner for new Spiders’ boss Callum Davidson taking them eighth, having played one match fewer than the Highlanders.

Like Queen’s, Ayr United also have 20 points and have a game in hand over Caley Thistle, with Arbroath at the foot of the division on 18 points.

Ayr responded to their slide down the table on Monday morning by sacking head coach Lee Bullen.

Caley Thistle can shelve the pressure of trying to earn crucial league points this weekend as they face a different kind of challenge in the shape of Broomhill in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

The Lowland League side head north fresh from a fine 4-1 win against Gretna 2008.

Inverness, last year’s Scottish Cup runners-up, knocked out Lowland League Cowdenbeath 2-0 in the previous round in November with late goals from Billy Mckay and Wotherspoon.

More from Caley Thistle

Former Caley Thistle star David Proctor
David Proctor insists Broomhill will have Scottish Cup shock in mind for Caley Thistle
James Carragher in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
James Carragher encouraged by Caley Thistle prospects after debut against Dundee United
David Wotherspoon in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle confirm departure of David Wotherspoon and Cillian Sheridan
Duncan Ferguson reacts after Inverness were not given a penalty against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson criticises Alan Muir's failure to award Caley Thistle penalty against Dundee United
Tony Watt tucks home Dundee United's late winner against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle suffer deja vu as Dundee United strike late again at Caledonian Stadium
Charles Bannerman.
Remembering how Caley Thistle and Ross County were voted into Scottish league 30 years…
Sean Welsh applauds the Inverness fans after the 3-1 win at Ayr United on Saturday.
Sean Welsh and Zak Delaney leave Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine. Image: SNS
Danny Devine reflects on time with Caley Thistle as he closes in on 200…
Sean Welsh applauds the Inverness fans after the 3-1 win at Ayr United on Saturday.
Caley Thistle star Sean Welsh set for shock Queen's Park switch - report
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson, who is wary of Dundee United backlash
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson wary of Dundee United backlash

Conversation