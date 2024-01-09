Aberdeen full-back James McGarry targets New Zealand international recall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen full-back James McGarry targets New Zealand international recall

New Zealand will compete in the W tournament in the UAE in March against Croatia, Egypt and Tunisia.

By Sean Wallace
James McGarry of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.
James McGarry of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen defender James McGarry is determined to reignite his international career with New Zealand this season.

Left-back McGarry has been capped once, against Lithuania in 2019 while he was at Dutch club Willem II.

Now he is targeting a dream recall in a glamour four-team tournament alongside 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, Egypt and Tunisia in March.

The tournament, the W Cup, will take place in the United Arab Emirates from March 22 to March 26.

McGarry was recalled into the All Whites squad for October friendlies against DR Congo and Australia – but injury derailed his cap dream.

The Dons full-back suffered a hamstring injury in the 4-0 win over Ross County on September 24 which ruled him out for 10 weeks.

Now fully recovered, McGarry aims to shine for the Dons to force his way into the New Zealand squad for the W Cup.

Aberdeen’s James McGarry in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

He said: “Hopefully I will get into the national team again at some point.

“I just have to keep playing,  and playing well, for Aberdeen to get into that squad.

“I was supposed to be in the New Zealand squad before my injury.

“That injury came at an unfortunate time – only a couple of weeks before the international window I was set to be in.

“The next international window is in March, so the focus for me is to make sure I am in the best possible chance to be in that squad.

“That is definitely my target.”

Experience of ‘high pressure’ games

In the W Cup, each team will play two matches, an opening fixture and then either the final on Mach 26 or third-placed play-off on March 25.

The Scottish Premiership is on a week-long break during that period to accommodate international fixtures.

It is more than three years since McGarry won his only cap to date in a 1-0 friendly loss to Lithuania on November 17, 2019.

That international debut came when the defender was playing for Willem II in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Since that solitary cap McGarry has starred for Wellington Phoenix, Newcastle Jets, Central Coast Mariners and Aberdeen.

Earlier this year, the full-back played a key role in Central Coast securing the A-League title, starring in the Grand Final – a 6-1 defeat of Melbourne City.

At Aberdeen, McGarry started the 2-0 Europa Conference League victory over German Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Mario Gotze (left) and Aberdeen's James McGarry battle for the ball during the Europa Conference League group G match at Pittodrie. Image: PA
Eintracht Frankfurt’s World Cup-winning star Mario Gotze (left) and Aberdeen’s James McGarry battle for the ball during the Europa Conference League Group G match at Pittodrie. Image: PA.

The 25-year-old also featured as a substitute in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers at Hampden last month.

McGarry reckons his big game experience will be invaluable if he gets selected for New Zealand again.

He said: “I have one cap which came against Lithuania in 2019.

“I was in the Netherlands at the time and not playing many games.

“It was still pretty early in my career.

“So when I get my next opportunity, I will have  a lot of high pressure games under my belt.

“I’m looking forward to being able to perform for the national team if I get the chance.”

Aberdeen's James McGarry tackles Rangers' Todd Cantwell during the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s James McGarry tackles Rangers’ Todd Cantwell during the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden. Image: SNS.

‘Coaches look for consistent performers’

McGarry was secured in the summer as part of a major squad rebuild where boss Barry Robson signed 13 players.

Aberdeen triggered McGarry’s buy-out clause to sign him from Australian A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

The Dons beat off competition from a number of European clubs interested in signing the defender.

The deal to sign the full-back was delayed as he remained in Australia to wait until his wife Jazz gave birth to son Storm.

McGarry eventually signed a three-year deal for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

Aberdeen defender James McGarry pictured at the club’s Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS.

He said: “The goal is to get back into the international squad.

“With Aberdeen we have a big season with lots of games, so there will be lots of opportunities to put myself on show and perform.

“That is something that is important for me because I want to be more consistent.

“If there is consistency, I will get those opportunities.

“It is the same with going for the national team – being a consistent perform. Coaches look for consistent performers.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Victor Loturi in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: My crystal ball predictions for 2024 in Scottish football
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows, right, with manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson outlines January transfer window strategy... and plans for summer signings
Peter Pawlett celebrates netting a famous Parkhead winner for Aberdeen against Celtic in 2015
Peter Pawlett’s baby: Ex-Aberdeen attacker delighted to sign for Peterhead after spell as stay-at-home…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin and Leighton Clarkson celebrate during a Viaplay Cup semi-final match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Hampden Park, on November 04, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
REPORT CARD: All 14 of Aberdeen’s summer signings assessed
Peter Pawlett during his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Peter Pawlett joins Peterhead on deal until 2025
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates after the 3-0 defeat of Ross County. Image; SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson craving another Hampden cup final
Ross McCrorie was sold by Aberdeen in summer 2023. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie opens up on injury nightmare
Bojan Miovski celebrates his equaliser for Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: My Scottish Premiership team of the year... so far
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie after the 2-1 Premiership defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie's 'massive' impact hailed by Pittodrie No.2 Steve Agnew
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (L) and assistant Steve Agnew during at training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen No.2 Steve Agnew relishing pressure to deliver high league finish

Conversation