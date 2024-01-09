Aberdeen full-back James McGarry targets New Zealand international recall

Aberdeen defender James McGarry is determined to reignite his international career with New Zealand this season.

Left-back McGarry has been capped once, against Lithuania in 2019 while he was at Dutch club Willem II.

Now he is targeting a dream recall in a glamour four-team tournament alongside 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, Egypt and Tunisia in March.

The tournament, the W Cup, will take place in the United Arab Emirates from March 22 to March 26.

McGarry was recalled into the All Whites squad for October friendlies against DR Congo and Australia – but injury derailed his cap dream.

The Dons full-back suffered a hamstring injury in the 4-0 win over Ross County on September 24 which ruled him out for 10 weeks.

Now fully recovered, McGarry aims to shine for the Dons to force his way into the New Zealand squad for the W Cup.

He said: “Hopefully I will get into the national team again at some point.

“I just have to keep playing, and playing well, for Aberdeen to get into that squad.

“I was supposed to be in the New Zealand squad before my injury.

“That injury came at an unfortunate time – only a couple of weeks before the international window I was set to be in.

“The next international window is in March, so the focus for me is to make sure I am in the best possible chance to be in that squad.

“That is definitely my target.”

New Year, new All Whites fixtures 🥳 We kick-off 2024 as part of the W Cup this March in the UAE alongside Croatia 🇭🇷, Egypt 🇪🇬 and Tunisia 🇹🇳 📖 Read in full at https://t.co/dCJ7sFZoqd — New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) January 8, 2024

Experience of ‘high pressure’ games

In the W Cup, each team will play two matches, an opening fixture and then either the final on Mach 26 or third-placed play-off on March 25.

The Scottish Premiership is on a week-long break during that period to accommodate international fixtures.

It is more than three years since McGarry won his only cap to date in a 1-0 friendly loss to Lithuania on November 17, 2019.

That international debut came when the defender was playing for Willem II in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Since that solitary cap McGarry has starred for Wellington Phoenix, Newcastle Jets, Central Coast Mariners and Aberdeen.

Earlier this year, the full-back played a key role in Central Coast securing the A-League title, starring in the Grand Final – a 6-1 defeat of Melbourne City.

At Aberdeen, McGarry started the 2-0 Europa Conference League victory over German Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie.

The 25-year-old also featured as a substitute in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers at Hampden last month.

McGarry reckons his big game experience will be invaluable if he gets selected for New Zealand again.

He said: “I have one cap which came against Lithuania in 2019.

“I was in the Netherlands at the time and not playing many games.

“It was still pretty early in my career.

“So when I get my next opportunity, I will have a lot of high pressure games under my belt.

“I’m looking forward to being able to perform for the national team if I get the chance.”

‘Coaches look for consistent performers’

McGarry was secured in the summer as part of a major squad rebuild where boss Barry Robson signed 13 players.

Aberdeen triggered McGarry’s buy-out clause to sign him from Australian A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

The Dons beat off competition from a number of European clubs interested in signing the defender.

The deal to sign the full-back was delayed as he remained in Australia to wait until his wife Jazz gave birth to son Storm.

McGarry eventually signed a three-year deal for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

He said: “The goal is to get back into the international squad.

“With Aberdeen we have a big season with lots of games, so there will be lots of opportunities to put myself on show and perform.

“That is something that is important for me because I want to be more consistent.

“If there is consistency, I will get those opportunities.

“It is the same with going for the national team – being a consistent perform. Coaches look for consistent performers.”