Aberdeen defender Jack Mackenzie sets sights on climbing the Premiership table

Jack Mackenzie is a man on a mission in the second half of the season.

Mackenzie’s return to the starting line-up from a thigh injury in the 3-0 win at Ross County on January 2 could not have been better timed after James McGarry suffered a hamstring injury.

The defender is determined to make up for lost time after his second comeback of the campaign.

He said: “It has been quite stop-start.

“I picked up an injury in September which ruled me out for quite a few games.

“Before that, I had started the season quite well and kept it going into the international break.

“I then had a wee issue but I am fully fit and ready to go and ready to tackle the second half of the season.

“It is never nice to see your team-mates pick up injuries.

“I just need to make sure I am as available as much as I can.

“Over the last few years my availability hasn’t been as good as what it could have been.

“It has improved this season apart from a wee spell.”

A learning curve of a campaign

It has been an educational season of sorts for Mackenzie at Pittodrie with the 23 year-old showing his versatility by starting the campaign in central defence while also operating as a wing back.

With Robson reverting to a back four for the last two games it has been a return to the more familiar left back role for Mackenzie.

But he believes the experience gained has made him a better player.

He said: “I grew up being a left-back and earlier in the season I was a centre half for the first few weeks, which was difficult to learn but I loved it.

“I loved learning that position and I played wing-back for the majority of the season which I have loved as well.

“In the last couple of games I have been playing left-back, which I am more used to playing.

“It means I can play different roles.

“Being centre half at the start of the season, I was able to learn things from there and it is the same at left-back.

“It gives you an understanding of all the different roles. “

‘We are on a decent run’

Mackenzie’s return to the frontline comes as Aberdeen look to repeat their feat of last season of mounting a second half comeback to clinch a place in Europe.

The Dons rallied from adversity under Barry Robson, surging up the table to finish third in the Premiership.

With five wins from their last seven matches in all competition Aberdeen are finding some rhythm and Mackenzie believes his side can repeat their feat of the last campaign.

He said: “I think last season we showed we are more than capable of going on a run.

“Even the run we are on at the moment, you can take away the St Mirren result, we are on a decent run.

“We want to keep that going and to pick up as many points as we can.

“We have our sights on climbing up the table as quickly as we can but we have a lot of games in hand and it is a busy period.

“It is a big chance for us to fly up the table.”

Robson’s side face a hectic period as they look to tick off their games in hand on their rivals.

With Hearts having a sizeable lead Mackenzie knows it is imperative his side make the most of their opportunity to close the gap.

He said: “You see where we are in the table. We need to push on if we want to be where we want to be at the end of the season.

“We are out of Europe so there are less distractions and it is important we take it one game at a time and pick up as many points as we can.”

Dons on the road again

Tonight’s Premiership match at St Johnstone will be Aberdeen’s third away match in a row.

The Dons face a fourth against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday before returning to Pittodrie for a run of five home games from the next six, including a Scottish Cup fifth round tie against Bonnyrigg Rose.

Mackenzie said: “We had a run in November when we had seven or eight games away from home.

“It is difficult with all the travelling and being away from Pittodrie but that is football.

“We just need to pick up as many points as we can.”