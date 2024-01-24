Aberdeen defender Jack Mackenzie sets sights on climbing the Premiership table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Jack Mackenzie sets sights on climbing the Premiership table

Dons defender looking to help move his side back into the race for European qualification.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie in action against Clyde in Friday's Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie in action against Clyde in Friday's Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS

Jack Mackenzie is a man on a mission in the second half of the season.

Mackenzie’s return to the starting line-up from a thigh injury in the 3-0 win at Ross County on January 2 could not have been better timed after James McGarry suffered a hamstring injury.

The defender is determined to make up for lost time after his second comeback of the campaign.

He said: “It has been quite stop-start.

“I picked up an injury in September which ruled me out for quite a few games.

“Before that, I had started the season quite well and kept it going into the international break.

“I then had a wee issue but I am fully fit and ready to go and ready to tackle the second half of the season.

“It is never nice to see your team-mates pick up injuries.

“I just need to make sure I am as available as much as I can.

“Over the last few years my availability hasn’t been as good as what it could have been.

“It has improved this season apart from a wee spell.”

A learning curve of a campaign

Jack Mackenzie closes down Josh Sims of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

It has been an educational season of sorts for Mackenzie at Pittodrie with the 23 year-old showing his versatility by starting the campaign in central defence while also operating as a wing back.

With Robson reverting to a back four for the last two games it has been a return to the more familiar left back role for Mackenzie.

But he believes the experience gained has made him a better player.

He said: “I grew up being a left-back and earlier in the season I was a centre half for the first few weeks, which was difficult to learn but I loved it.

“I loved learning that position and I played wing-back for the majority of the season which I have loved as well.

“In the last couple of games I have been playing left-back, which I am more used to playing.

“It means I can play different roles.

“Being centre half at the start of the season, I was able to learn things from there and it is the same at left-back.

“It gives you an understanding of all the different roles. “

‘We are on a decent run’

Mackenzie’s return to the frontline comes as Aberdeen look to repeat their feat of last season of mounting a second half comeback to clinch a place in Europe.

The Dons rallied from adversity under Barry Robson, surging up the table to finish third in the Premiership.

With five wins from their last seven matches in all competition Aberdeen are finding some rhythm and Mackenzie believes his side can repeat their feat of the last campaign.

He said: “I think last season we showed we are more than capable of going on a run.

“Even the run we are on at the moment, you can take away the St Mirren result, we are on a decent run.

“We want to keep that going and to pick up as many points as we can.

“We have our sights on climbing up the table as quickly as we can but we have a lot of games in hand and it is a busy period.

“It is a big chance for us to fly up the table.”

Robson’s side face a hectic period as they look to tick off their games in hand on their rivals.

With Hearts having a sizeable lead Mackenzie knows it is imperative his side make the most of their opportunity to close the gap.

He said: “You see where we are in the table. We need to push on if we want to be where we want to be at the end of the season.

“We are out of Europe so there are less distractions and it is important we take it one game at a time and pick up as many points as we can.”

Dons on the road again

Tonight’s Premiership match at St Johnstone will be Aberdeen’s third away match in a row.

The Dons face a fourth against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday before returning to Pittodrie for a run of five home games from the next six, including a Scottish Cup fifth round tie against Bonnyrigg Rose.

Mackenzie said: “We had a run in November when we had seven or eight games away from home.

“It is difficult with all the travelling and being away from Pittodrie but that is football.

“We just need to pick up as many points as we can.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Vicente Besuijen has not featured for Aberdeen this season. Image: SNS
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen poised for move to Dutch club; James McGarry suffers injury…
Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Willie Miller: Time for Aberdeen to find Premiership consistency
Nicola Sturgeon Aberdeen FC
Nicola Sturgeon called Aberdeen FC Covid breach statement a ‘complacent abomination’, inquiry hears
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos during the 4-2 Premiership defeat of Motherwell. Image: SNS
Kelle Roos: Aberdeen can mount a European challenge in second half of the season
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (R) hits the bar with a volley from close range during a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fourth round match between Clyde and Aberdeen at New Douglas Park, on January 19, 2024, in Hamilton, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen simply cannot lose Bojan Miovski this month
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara. Image: SNS
Dante Polvara targeting a Hampden return with Aberdeen
Bojan Miovski celebrates his opening goal for Aberdeen at Clyde. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Pivotal week ahead for Aberdeen as Dons look to emulate last season's…
2
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with team-mate Nicky Devlin after scoring to make it 4-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Nicky Devlin: Bojan Miovski revelling in being Aberdeen's main man
Bojan Miovski celebrates his opening goal for Aberdeen at Clyde. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Home ties for Aberdeen and Caley Thistle; Brora or Cove heading…
Barry Robson shouts instructions during Aberdeen's 2-0 win at Clyde on Friday. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson expecting more from the Dons in 2024

Conversation