Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen kick off 2024 by getting back to winning ways with emphatic 3-0 victory over Ross County

Jamie McGrath's double and a late Bojan Miovski goal secured a much-needed victory for Barry Robson's side.

By Andy Skinner
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring against Ross County with Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock.
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring against Ross County with Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen eased the heat on manager Barry Robson with a thoroughly convincing 3-0 victory over Ross County at Victoria Park.

The Dons came into their final match before the winter break with a need to atone for their home defeat by the same scoreline against St Mirren on Saturday.

Robson’s men produced an excellent display in Dingwall with a first-half double by Jamie McGrath and a late Bojan Miovski strike making them comfortable winners against a Staggies side which struggled for attacking spark – and finished the game with 10 men after Jack Baldwin was red carded.

Jamie McGrath nets for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

The result moves the Dons up to eighth in the Premiership, with County remaining second-bottom.

Aberdeen made three changes from the side which went down against the Buddies on Saturday, with Robson opting for a change in shape to a back four. Jack MacKenzie replaced Richard Jensen, while Connor Barron and Dante Polvara were also drafted in for Duk and James McGarry.

Derek Adams made one change from County’s side which secured a 2-2 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle, with Scott Allardice ruled out of the squad through injury and replaced by Victor Loturi.

Victor Loturi in action against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

The Dons made a bright start, with Jamie McGrath seeing a shot blocked behind by Ryan Leak within the opening three minutes.

An exquisite pass from McGrath set up an opportunity for Polvara through on goal after six minutes, with Staggies goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw out sharply to clear his lines.

County began to settle into their stride and began to mount some pressure, without managing to test Kelle Roos. Leak had their first meaningful attempt on 19 minutes, when he nodded over following a James Brown delivery.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock.

It was the Dons who took the lead on 24 minutes however, with Bojan Miovski was initially blocked off by Baldwin but managed to deliver the ball in at the second attempt, landing perfectly for McGrath to apply a fine low finish past Laidlaw from 12 yards.

McGrath doubled his tally just six minutes later, but the goal owed much to a piece of individual brilliance from Leighton Clarkson who jinked past Leak before unselfishly squaring for the Irishman to tap home.

Jamie McGrath celebrates with Bojan Miovski after netting against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

The goal put Aberdeen in a commanding position, with County knowing they likely needed to score next in order to remain in the game. Josh Sims took aim with a low effort from distance, but sent his effort straight at Roos.

At the other end, Miovski tried his luck from the edge of the area, forcing Laidlaw to get down and tip the effort wide of the post.

County pushed for a way back into the match, with a Sims cross narrowly evading Jordan White at the far post.

Simon Murray was next to try his luck after drifting in from the left channel, with his low drive turned around the near post by Roos.

The Dons made a rapid start to the second half and looked to have added a third on 49 minutes when skipper Graeme Shinnie weaved his way through the Staggies defence before finishing past Laidlaw, however an offside in the build up to the goal saw it ruled out by referee Matthew MacDermid.

Josh Sims in action against Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie. Image: Shutterstock.

Adams made his first tweak to the side on 53 minutes, with winger Jay Henderson introduced for his first action since September in place of Sims.

Aberdeen continued to push for more goals, with McGrath and Miovski both seeing efforts blocked in a crowded penalty area.

Shinnie, who netted a stunning opener in a Viaplay Cup tie on his last visit to Dingwall in September, shot from distance but saw his effort well clutched by Laidlaw, while Miovski flashed an effort over from an acute angle after being played in by an inch-perfect Shinnie pass.

Alex Samuel was brought on in place of Murray as the Staggies looked to shake up their frontline but they struggled to cause the Reds problems, with a low Henderson strike from distance comfortably gathered by Roos.

At the other end, Laidlaw had to make a smart save to deny a low strike from Barron after the ball fell for the midfielder following a corner.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in action against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock

There was time for a deserved third goal from the visitors, with Miovski jinking past Baldwin before unleashing a low effort which Laidlaw was unable to keep out.

County were reduced to 10 men in the dying stages when Baldwin was shown a second booking for bringing down substitute Ester Sokler who was clean through. Although referee MacDermid initially awarded a penalty, a VAR check established the foul took place outside the box, resulting in Baldwin being instead shown a straight red card.

Player Ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-4-2): Laidlaw 6; Brown 6, Baldwin 6, Leak 6, Purrington 7; Dhanda 6, Sheaf 6 (Harmon 79), Loturi 6, Sims 6 (Henderson 53); White 6 (Turner 79), Murray 6 (Samuel 65).

Subs not used: Munro, Brophy, Nightingale, Reid.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 6; Devlin 7, Gartenmann 7, Rubezic 7, MacKenzie 7; Barron 7, Shinnie 7 (Duncan 88); Polvara 7, Clarkson 8, McGrath 8; Miovski 7 (Sokler 88)

Subs not used: Doohan, Jensen, Duk, Hayes, Morris, Duncan, MacDonald, Milne.

Referee: Matthew MacDermid
Attendance: 5,791
Star Man: Jamie McGrath

