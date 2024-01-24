cHeRries Awards 2024: Deadline for entries looming with a host of accolades up for grabs

There’s still time to enter this years cHeRries Awards which celebrates the best and brightest HR professionals.

The event, in association with Mattioli Woods, recognises excellence in the fields of human resources, training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness from all industry sectors across Scotland.

Entries for cHeRries Awards 2024 will close at midnight on Sunday so make sure you nominate now.

cHeRries Awards 2024 categories

It is your chance to shine by highlighting your company, your team, a colleague or your personal achievements.

There will be 10 award categories this year, including the Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods. This award is selected by the panel of judges and announced at the award ceremony.

The other awards are open to individuals, teams and organisations to enter themselves or be nominated for the award.

Local HeRo award

The Local HeRo category is just one of the special accolades up for grabs.

The category, sponsored by WM Donald, aims to recognise someone who, made a difference to their community whether through volunteering, fundraising or otherwise supporting good causes over and above their day jobs.

Last years deserving winner was Neve McPherson a HR administrator for Peterson Energy Logistics.

The former Dyce Academy pupil was nominated for her “selfless commitment to Lifestars”, an Aberdeen charity she founded in 2018.

Lifestars is driven by a single goal; to do their part in ensuring all children have the facility to grow to their greatest potential.

The children who benefit from the charity have a range of additional support needs such as dyslexia, autism and dyspraxia.

Neve, 23, said: “It meant the world to me and it’s projected the profile of myself and the charity within the community.

“We’ve had a number of companies get in touch off the back of it so it’s meant a lot on a personal level as well as a professional level.

“It was an honour to be there, let alone win it.

“The evening was sensational. I encourage any employer to put their participant forward.”

Peterson has supported Neve’s work with Lifestars since she joined the company through a number of events.

Glittering event

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday June 13 at P&J Live.

Sean Westwood, employee benefits team director, at Mattioli Woods, said: “We are delighted to remain the headline sponsor of the cHeRries awards 2024; working together to help your current and future workforce.”

It is free to enter and you can enter now at www.cherriesawards.co.uk.