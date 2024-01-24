cHeRries Awards 2024: Deadline for entries looming with a host of accolades up for grabs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
cHeRries Awards 2024: Deadline for entries looming with a host of accolades up for grabs

The awards ceremony will take place at Aberdeen's P&J Live in June.

By Kelly Wilson
Local HeRo of the Year winner at cHeRries Awards 2023 Neve McPherson, Peterson Energy Logistics. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Local HeRo of the Year winner at cHeRries Awards 2023 Neve McPherson, Peterson Energy Logistics. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

There’s still time to enter this years cHeRries Awards which celebrates the        best and brightest HR professionals.

The event, in association with Mattioli Woods, recognises excellence in the fields of human resources, training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness from all industry sectors across Scotland.

Entries for cHeRries Awards 2024 will close at midnight on Sunday so make sure you nominate now.

cHeRries Awards 2024 categories

It is your chance to shine by highlighting your company, your team, a colleague or your personal achievements.

There will be 10 award categories this year, including the Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods. This award is selected by the panel of judges and announced at the award ceremony.

The other awards are open to individuals, teams and organisations to enter themselves or be nominated for the award.

Local HeRo award

The Local HeRo category is just one of the special accolades up for grabs.

The category, sponsored by WM Donald, aims to recognise someone who, made a difference to their community whether through volunteering, fundraising or otherwise supporting good causes over and above their day jobs.

Last years deserving winner was Neve McPherson a HR administrator for Peterson Energy Logistics.

Neve McPherson and Elaine Donald from award sponsor WM Donald. Image: DC Thomson

The former Dyce Academy pupil was nominated for her “selfless commitment to Lifestars”, an Aberdeen charity she founded in 2018.

Lifestars is driven by a single goal; to do their part in ensuring all children have the facility to grow to their greatest potential.

The children who benefit from the charity have a range of additional support needs such as dyslexia, autism and dyspraxia.

Neve, 23, said: “It meant the world to me and it’s projected the profile of myself and the charity within the community.

“We’ve had a number of companies get in touch off the back of it so it’s meant a lot on a personal level as well as a professional level.

“It was an honour to be there, let alone win it.

“The evening was sensational. I encourage any employer to put their participant forward.”

Peterson has supported Neve’s work with Lifestars since she joined the company through a number of events.

Glittering event

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday June 13 at P&J Live.

Sean Westwood, employee benefits team director, at Mattioli Woods, said: “We are delighted to remain the headline sponsor of the cHeRries awards 2024; working together to help your current and future workforce.”

It is free to enter and you can enter now at www.cherriesawards.co.uk.

