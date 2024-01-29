Fan view: Aberdeen need to accept reality – fourth is best they can finish this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Fan view: Aberdeen need to accept reality – fourth is best they can finish this season

Chris Crighton is convinced defeat at Hearts has ended the fight for third place for Barry Robson's side.

By Chris Crighton
Hearts' Beni Beningime and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Hearts' Beni Beningime and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action at Tynecastle. Image: SNS

When, in the aftermath of the frustrating, deflating draw in Perth, Barry Robson was asked if he believed Aberdeen could still reach third place in the Scottish Premiership, it was an invidious position to be put in.

He could either explicitly say yes, or, by giving any other answer, effectively say no.

Choosing the former was always going to leave Robson open to ridicule, even if it was little different to what any other manager would do when faced with competing options of maintaining his squad’s own morale or giving an honest reply to a reporter’s question.

If he truly believed it then, he might be excused on the basis of the seemingly impossible resurrection he oversaw last season.

If he still believes it now, he has more to worry about than his job security.

This was not as dismembering as the Tynecastle tanking which lit the fuse under Jim Goodwin’s tenure last January, but it is worth noting that, alarming though the direction of trend was, he was only nine points off third when it eventually blew up across the city.

Exactly 52 weeks later, for that deficit to become 19 is surely practically insurmountable.

Even with games in hand, since history gives little cause to expect they will result in a major dent being made in that figure.

That may be a blessing in disguise, for if Aberdeen accept they have failed in that endeavour, they might refocus and salvage something else.

The gap between fourth and 11th is not large and while one is worth having, the other is definitely worth avoiding.

Most of the teams in that area are in play for any of those spots; now is the time for Aberdeen to accept that is the fight they are in, and decide how to staff themselves for it.

