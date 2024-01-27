Aberdeen manager Barry Robson admits pressure is on after third placed finish bid suffers hammer blow with loss at Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson admits pressure is on after third placed finish bid suffers hammer blow with loss at Hearts

Aberdeen's hopes of third placed Premiership finish suffer fatal blow with 2-0 loss to Hearts as Tynecastle side open up mammoth 19 point chasm

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks unhappy with referee Kevin Clancy after his goal is disallowed against Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS

Defiant boss Barry Robson has vowed Aberdeen will keep fighting to finish third in the Premiership despite suffering a hammer blow at Hearts.

The Dons were edged out 2-0 in the capital as third placed Hearts opened up a mammoth 19 point chasm on Aberdeen, who have three games in hand.

Robson admits it will be “really difficult” to overtake Hearts in the race to finish third in the Premiership but insists he and his players will not give up the fight.

Defeat at Tynecastle left the Dons bid to finish third for a second successive season in tatters.

Robson admits the pressure is on him, but says that has been the case since he was appointed manager last January.

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos claims the ball during a Premiership match against Hearts. Image: SNS

Robson said: “It is a really difficult task (to catch Hearts) when you look at the points difference.

“But the one thing is I’m a fighter and we are Aberdeen.

“My players are fighters and we will keep working and keep going.”

‘I know the demands of the club’

Two VAR decisions delivered a killer blow to Aberdeen’s third place aspirations.

The Dons controversially had a sensational Bojan Miovski goal chalked off midway through the first half following a VAR review.

Miovski was adjudged to have fouled Beni Baningeme in the build up.

Then the game spun on another VAR decision as a penalty was awarded, and converted, by Hearts to go 1-0 up in the 57th minute for hand-ball by Nicky Devlin.

Lawrence Shankland made it 2-0 in the 77th minute.

Robson was frustrated at the VAR calls but admitted to being angry at the way his side fell out of the game after going a goal behind.

A VAR check takes place after Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores a disallowed goal against Hearts. Image: SNS

He said: “From the minute I have been here I have been under pressure as an Aberdeen manager.

“Anyone who has been an Aberdeen manager will tell you that.

“And I’m no different.

“I understand the club, I know the club and I know the demands of the club.

“So I get that but we need to keep working and going.

“There are no excuses.

“I’m not going to sit here and use excuses like the Bojan one, the penalty and it falls to Lawrence Shankland.

“We wanted to come down here and win the game and we never.

“We never got the luck today. I’ve watched it back and it doesn’t look think it’s clear and obvious (Hearts penalty)

“I thought we were very good first half.

“The one thing I was really angry about is when we gave the penalty away we never performed well after that.

“I’ve said to the players that when you go a goal down then you’ve got to be better than that in the last 25 minutes – that’s what I was angry about.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores but the goal is disallowed against Hearts. Image: SNS

Hearts open up points chasm

When the Reds lost 5-0 to Hearts in January last year they were nine points behind the Jambos.

Robson was appointed manager soon after and orchestrated a seven game winning run to leapfrog Hearts and secure a third placed finish.

A sizeable gap was overhauled last season – this term it it is a gaping 19 point chasm that is surely unassailable regardless of the Dons’ three games in hand.

It would take a perfect storm of Aberdeen registering another long winning run and Hearts’ form suffering a dramatic, extended collapse.

On current form neither outcome seems likely.

Hearts’ Dexter Lembikisa and Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara in action at Tynecastle. Image: SNS

Frustration at VAR goal decision

The Dons made the stronger start and thought they had secured the lead via a sensational strike from Miovski in the 28th minute.

Miovski collected a Connor Barron pass before curling a superb left-footed shot beyond keeper Clark into the top corner from 12 yards.

However the goal was chalked off following a VAR review.

Miovski was adjudged to have clipped Beni Baningime as they crossed paths whilst the Dons striker was making a diagonal run into the box.

It was harsh on Aberdeen.

Referee Kevin Clancy during Aberdeen’s Premiership match at Hearts. Image: SNS

VAR intervenes again for penalty

VAR intervened again to the detriment of Aberdeen in the 57th minute.

A cross from Alan Forrest from the left was blocked by Nicky Devlin.

Following a VAR review the Dons right-back was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen was also fouled in the build up to the penalty decision.

Jorge Grant clinically converted from the spot to fire Hearts ahead.

It was a decisive moment in the game, and the race for third.

Hearts doubled their advantage in the 77th minute when Shankland curled a magnificent 22 yard drive beyond Roos with the outside of his right-foot.

It was a goal that confirmed Hearts’ victory and almost certainly eradicated  slim remaining hopes of Aberdeen finishing third.

Hearts’ Jorge Grant celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 6; Devlin 6, Gartenmann 6 (MacDonald 71), Jensen 6, MacKenzie 6; Barron 6 (Morris 70) , Shinnie 7; Polvara 6 (Duk 65), Clarkson 6, McGrath 6 (Sokler 70); Miovski 7

Subs not used: Doohan, Gueye, Hayes,  Duncan, Milne

HEARTS (4-2-3-1): Clark 6; Lembikisa 6, Kent 6, Kingsley 7, Cochrane 6; Nieuwenhof 6, Baningime 6; Forrest 7, Grant 7 (Tait 81), Oda 6 (Vargas 69); Shankland 7 (Halkett 90 +1)

Subs not used: Gordon, Sibbick, Denholm, Pollock, Tagawa, Wilson,

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Attendance: 18,790

Man-of-the-match: Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen)

