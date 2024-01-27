Aberdeen manager Barry Robson admits pressure is on after third placed finish bid suffers hammer blow with loss at Hearts

Defiant boss Barry Robson has vowed Aberdeen will keep fighting to finish third in the Premiership despite suffering a hammer blow at Hearts.

The Dons were edged out 2-0 in the capital as third placed Hearts opened up a mammoth 19 point chasm on Aberdeen, who have three games in hand.

Robson admits it will be “really difficult” to overtake Hearts in the race to finish third in the Premiership but insists he and his players will not give up the fight.

Defeat at Tynecastle left the Dons bid to finish third for a second successive season in tatters.

Robson admits the pressure is on him, but says that has been the case since he was appointed manager last January.

Robson said: “It is a really difficult task (to catch Hearts) when you look at the points difference.

“But the one thing is I’m a fighter and we are Aberdeen.

“My players are fighters and we will keep working and keep going.”

‘I know the demands of the club’

Two VAR decisions delivered a killer blow to Aberdeen’s third place aspirations.

The Dons controversially had a sensational Bojan Miovski goal chalked off midway through the first half following a VAR review.

Miovski was adjudged to have fouled Beni Baningeme in the build up.

Then the game spun on another VAR decision as a penalty was awarded, and converted, by Hearts to go 1-0 up in the 57th minute for hand-ball by Nicky Devlin.

Lawrence Shankland made it 2-0 in the 77th minute.

Robson was frustrated at the VAR calls but admitted to being angry at the way his side fell out of the game after going a goal behind.

He said: “From the minute I have been here I have been under pressure as an Aberdeen manager.

“Anyone who has been an Aberdeen manager will tell you that.

“And I’m no different.

“I understand the club, I know the club and I know the demands of the club.

“So I get that but we need to keep working and going.

“There are no excuses.

“I’m not going to sit here and use excuses like the Bojan one, the penalty and it falls to Lawrence Shankland.

“We wanted to come down here and win the game and we never.

“We never got the luck today. I’ve watched it back and it doesn’t look think it’s clear and obvious (Hearts penalty)

“I thought we were very good first half.

“The one thing I was really angry about is when we gave the penalty away we never performed well after that.

“I’ve said to the players that when you go a goal down then you’ve got to be better than that in the last 25 minutes – that’s what I was angry about.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores but the goal is disallowed against Hearts. Image: SNS

Hearts open up points chasm

When the Reds lost 5-0 to Hearts in January last year they were nine points behind the Jambos.

Robson was appointed manager soon after and orchestrated a seven game winning run to leapfrog Hearts and secure a third placed finish.

A sizeable gap was overhauled last season – this term it it is a gaping 19 point chasm that is surely unassailable regardless of the Dons’ three games in hand.

It would take a perfect storm of Aberdeen registering another long winning run and Hearts’ form suffering a dramatic, extended collapse.

On current form neither outcome seems likely.

Frustration at VAR goal decision

The Dons made the stronger start and thought they had secured the lead via a sensational strike from Miovski in the 28th minute.

Miovski collected a Connor Barron pass before curling a superb left-footed shot beyond keeper Clark into the top corner from 12 yards.

However the goal was chalked off following a VAR review.

Miovski was adjudged to have clipped Beni Baningime as they crossed paths whilst the Dons striker was making a diagonal run into the box.

It was harsh on Aberdeen.

VAR intervenes again for penalty

VAR intervened again to the detriment of Aberdeen in the 57th minute.

A cross from Alan Forrest from the left was blocked by Nicky Devlin.

Following a VAR review the Dons right-back was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen was also fouled in the build up to the penalty decision.

Jorge Grant clinically converted from the spot to fire Hearts ahead.

It was a decisive moment in the game, and the race for third.

Hearts doubled their advantage in the 77th minute when Shankland curled a magnificent 22 yard drive beyond Roos with the outside of his right-foot.

It was a goal that confirmed Hearts’ victory and almost certainly eradicated slim remaining hopes of Aberdeen finishing third.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 6; Devlin 6, Gartenmann 6 (MacDonald 71), Jensen 6, MacKenzie 6; Barron 6 (Morris 70) , Shinnie 7; Polvara 6 (Duk 65), Clarkson 6, McGrath 6 (Sokler 70); Miovski 7

Subs not used: Doohan, Gueye, Hayes, Duncan, Milne

HEARTS (4-2-3-1): Clark 6; Lembikisa 6, Kent 6, Kingsley 7, Cochrane 6; Nieuwenhof 6, Baningime 6; Forrest 7, Grant 7 (Tait 81), Oda 6 (Vargas 69); Shankland 7 (Halkett 90 +1)

Subs not used: Gordon, Sibbick, Denholm, Pollock, Tagawa, Wilson,

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Attendance: 18,790

Man-of-the-match: Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen)