Business

Creative Aberdeen enjoying cultural renaissance

A 'growing creative hub' is a key part of the Granite City's evolution beyond oil and gas, says Ian Forsyth.

New graffiti mural in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen, traditionally associated with oil & gas, and fishing, is showing a new face to the world. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Ian Forsyth

The business world in the Aberdeen area continues to undergo a quiet transformation, with a growing creative hub supporting vibrant firms making larger waves in the Scottish economy.

Jamie Hutcheon, Business Gateway manager for Aberdeen city and shire, has shared his thoughts on the significance of creative industries in the north-east and beyond.

He told The Press and Journal: “Aberdeen, Scotland’s third-largest city, has evolved beyond its roots in energy.

“This is testament to the work of city, business, creative and community leaders who have worked tirelessly to forge a new future through the energy transition.

“The strong culture and distinctive identity Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire now boast showcases our culture, which uniquely blends tradition and innovation.”

Creative industries hold potential for ‘substantial wealth and job creation’

Mr Hutcheon added: “The creative industries have been identified by the Scottish Government as a growth sector in its economic strategy.

“They hold the potential for substantial wealth and job creation, and we should all recognise the part they have to play in helping drive our economy forward. Thanks to Scotland’s vibrant landscape, our creative industries have the opportunity to thrive.”

Jamie Hutcheon, Business Gateway manager for Aberdeen city and shire.
Jamie Hutcheon, Business Gateway manager for Aberdeen city and shire. Image: Business Gateway

Mr Hutcheon said that although the large level of jobs north of the border were impressive, the vitality of Scotland’s creative industries went beyond the numbers.

He explained: “The creative sectors serve as a cornerstone for both national wealth and culture, and our international reputation. Their sustained growth ensures a vibrant and innovative Scotland, contributing to a legacy that extends far beyond the confines of creativity.”

Creativity has always thrived across Scotland, with each city boasting its own distinctive character.

Tangible signs of the Granite City’s commitment to culture and creativity

Mr Hutcheon highlighted how Edinburgh is renowned for its festivals, Glasgow as the music capital of the country and Dundee as a dynamic hub of cutting-edge design.

He added: “In recent years Aberdeen has seen a cultural renaissance, with Gray’s School of Art ranked by the Guardian as first in Scotland for graduate prospectives in art.

“The reopening of Union Terrace Gardens and refurbishment of Aberdeen’s art gallery and music hall are further tangible signs of the city’s commitment to culture and creativity in their wider senses. The spirit of creativity can even be seen in the brand development of Aberdeen harbour.”

Union Terrace Gardens from the Aberdeen sky, on December 13 2023.
Union Terrace Gardens from above, on December 13 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But in the ever-evolving landscape of the creative sectors challenges are inevitable.

Business Gateway’s city and shire manager continued: “From navigating economic downturns to adapting to technological shifts, the creative industries often grapple with issues such as a lack of recognition and appreciation.

“We’ve seen first hand over the past few years how often the creative industries can be overlooked, despite their obvious contribution to the Scottish economy.

The creative sectors serve as a cornerstone for both national wealth and culture, and our international reputation.”

“At Business Gateway, Scotland’s national business advisory service, we wholeheartedly acknowledge the hurdles faced by creative professionals.

“We understand the need to not only attract but also retain these talents in our region.

“And we recognise our responsibility to provide vital support to creative professionals in the north-east.

Start-up business team meeting. Shutterstock ID 345300410; purchase_order: TE Winter ; job: PMs
Image: Shutterstock

“We regularly see our region’s culture of creative entrepreneurial spirit come to life through the various businesses we speak to.

“Through our diverse team of advisers, we bridge the gap with localised support, connecting the local ethos and personalised support to build trusted relationships with business owners across the region.”

Business Gateway’s wide-ranging digital support for north-east firms

Business Gateway’s digital services go beyond conventional business support to strengthening firms’ sustainability and resilience, and from offering upskilling opportunities in marketing, social media and bookkeeping to dedicated assistance for start-ups.

“We collaborate with various partners,” Mr Hutcheon said, adding: “These include Creative Scotland, Scottish Enterprise, Skills Development Scotland and Elevator.

“Together, we aim to nurture and uplift the creative community, ensuring resilience in the face of adversity.”

The region’s creative communities are helping to reinvent Aberdeen city and shire’s reputation, while honouring their roots and heritage.”

Success for the area’s creative community is evident, with Aberdeen city and shire accounting for 15% of all Business Gateway’s creative-sector customers and 17% of supported start-ups across Scotland.

Aberdeen Art Gallery.
Aberdeen Art Gallery. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Mr Hutcheon added: “Our overarching goal is to ensure we provide a sustainable local network that not only addresses the immediate challenges facing businesses, but also actively contributes to the growth of this vibrant creative atmosphere envisioned by the region’s planners, councillors and residents.

“The region’s creative communities are helping to reinvent Aberdeen city and shire’s reputation, while honouring their roots and heritage.

“Business Gateway remains committed to nurturing the nort-east’s identity as a centre for creativity, empowering individuals and business owners in the sector to succeed.”

Northern Frights got through scary start with Business Gateway’s help

Laura Ripley, of Northern Frights.
Laura Ripley, of Northern Frights. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Northern Frights is said to be Scotland’s first dedicated horror entertainment business.

The Aberdeenshire business was founded in 2022 by Laura Ripley, who spent 14 years working in the oil and gas industry.

Initially focusing on horror events and providing opportunities for local actors, Northern Frights expanded into escape rooms, conventions, and prop and costume making, as well as blogging and social media. The venture received support from Business Gateway to help identify and exploit current and future sales opportunities.

I was overwhelmed to begin with, as it can be intimidating to do it all without guidance.”

Ms Ripley has also benefited from attending Business Boost sales and strategy “masterclasses” delivered by consultants through Business Gateway.

Thanks to her adviser’s signposting to a wider support network, she is a regular attendee at Business Gateway networking sessions. She uses these to help grow and promote her brand.

Horrifying dates in Glasgow, Inverness and Dundee

Northern Frights is the firm behind the increasingly popular Horror Con Scotland events.

This year’s schedule for Horror Con includes autumn dates in Glasgow, Inverness and Dundee. Ms Ripley says the events will feature horror exhibits, traders, guests, movie screenings, performances, workshops, game areas, cosplay, props “and so much more”.

She said: “I never imagined my original intention of producing massive horror events for the public would grow into an entertainment business. I was overwhelmed to begin with, as it can be intimidating to do it all without guidance. That’s why I approached Business Gateway.

“My adviser was very helpful and guided me throughout the whole process.

“I have greatly benefited from the expert-led master classes too. With all this new knowledge, I feel more confident in what I am doing and in taking Northern Frights to future growth.”

