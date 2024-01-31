Duncan Shearer not convinced Neil Warnock is a good fit for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer not convinced Neil Warnock is a good fit for Aberdeen

P&J columnist surprised to see the Dons make their move for veteran Englishman to take over at Pittodrie for the rest of the season

By Paul Third
Could Neil Warnock take on a new challenge in Scottish football with Aberdeen? Image: PA.
Could Neil Warnock take on a new challenge in Scottish football with Aberdeen? Image: PA.

Former Aberdeen striker Duncan Shearer believes the Dons will be taking a huge risk if they bring Neil Warnock to Pittodrie on a short-term deal.

The Dons are understood to be considering Warnock for their vacant managerial position after dismissing Barry Robson as manager on Wednesday.

Aberdeen are weighing up bringing in veteran boss Warnock, 75, on a short-term deal for the rest of the season to buy themselves time to conduct a search for a new manager.

However, Press and Journal columnist Shearer is unconvinced.

He said: “I have to say it’s not an appointment which seems to fit Aberdeen for me.

“I’m not one for putting my neck on the chopping block like this, but a short-term appointment tells me Aberdeen don’t know what they want to do.

“Aberdeen clearly haven’t got a plan in place other than a short-term fix to buy them time, but Warnock is a risk.

Neil Warnock during his most recent stint in charge of Huddersfield Town. Image: Shutterstock.
Neil Warnock during his most recent stint in charge of Huddersfield Town. Image: Shutterstock.

“I know he has his capabilities, but he has spent his entire career in English football and for the last few years he has been a Sam Allardyce-type figure who has been called in to help clubs in trouble.

“Why would he come up here at this stage of his life?

“It doesn’t make sense unless he’s already been sounded out by the club and said he’s interested before they’ve made the decision on Barry.”

Shearer almost signed for Warnock

Aberdeen's Duncan Shearer celebrates scoring against Hibs in the 1990s. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Duncan Shearer celebrates scoring against Hibs in the 1990s. Image: SNS.

Shearer is no stranger to Warnock, having come close to signing for him when he was a Swindon player.

The former Don said: “When I was at Swindon, I met Neil Warnock and his chairman when he was manager at Notts County in 1992.

Neil Warnock in 1991 during his spell as Notts County manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Neil Warnock in 1991 during his spell as Notts County manager. Image: Shutterstock.

“He was interested in signing me and the Warnock I met was young and full of energy – but we’re talking about a long time ago.

“After meeting him, I went home to discuss the move with my wife when Kenny Dalglish called and I joined Blackburn Rovers instead.”

Dave Cormack’s ‘record so far is not great, is it?’ – Shearer

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS.

Robson’s dismissal from the Dons means Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will once again be in the spotlight as he begins his search for yet another manager.

Pittodrie’s dugout has been more like a revolving door during Cormack’s time in charge, and while has a degree of sympathy for the chairman, Shearer knows the pressure is on Cormack to get his next appointment right.

He said: “I feel sorry for Dave Cormack, and it does beg the question: ‘Who’d be a chairman?’

“It took Stewart Milne a good few managers until he found the successful one in Derek McInnes and clearly managing Aberdeen is not an easy job.

“But the chairman’s record so far is not great, is it?

“Five managers in three years doesn’t reflect well on the club. I don’t think any potential manager out there is looking at Aberdeen and saying this is a good opportunity right now.

“The club needs to think long and hard about what its next step is going to be/

“Let’s be honest – a short-term appointment means come May they are going to be in the same situation of looking for another manager.

“It’s not ideal for the players either.

“They’ve worked under one management team all season and now they are being asked to adapt to a new manager with his own training ideas, and it will be all change again in the summer.”

Shearer says sacked Aberdeen boss Barry Robson will be back as a manager

While sad to see Robson depart Pittodrie after a year in charge, Shearer is in no doubt the former Aberdeen manager will return to the game.

He said: “Barry has too much drive, talent and hunger to walk away from football after this.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

“He’ll go away, take a break and then come back refreshed eager to prove himself again.

“I’ve no doubt we’ll see him firing on all cylinders at another club in the future.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Axed Aberdeen boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS.
Paul Third: Lack of Plan B cost Barry Robson dear at Aberdeen
2
Could Neil Warnock take on a new challenge in Scottish football with Aberdeen? Image: PA.
'Sad times but no other option': Aberdeen fans react to Barry Robson departure
Neil Warnock during his most recent spell in charge of Huddersfield Town, which ended in September. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen weighing up bid to make Neil Warnock boss until end of season
Could Neil Warnock take on a new challenge in Scottish football with Aberdeen? Image: PA.
Seven potential candidates to replace Barry Robson at Aberdeen
Barry Robson has been sacked by Aberdeen following Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Dundee. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen SACK boss Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew - as coach Peter Leven…
3
Could Neil Warnock take on a new challenge in Scottish football with Aberdeen? Image: PA.
Fan view: Ally Shewan was Aberdeen's Mr Dependable who wore the shirt with pride
Aberdeen's Duk in action against Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen attacker Duk linked with move to Spanish side
Could Neil Warnock take on a new challenge in Scottish football with Aberdeen? Image: PA.
Patience in short supply among the Aberdeen support following Dons' draw with Dundee
9
Aberdeen manger Barry Robson during the 1-1 draw with Dundee. Image: SNS
Defiant Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident he can turn season around despite calls for…
Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Dundee. Image: SNS
Pressure mounts on Aberdeen boss Barry Robson after 1-1 draw with Dundee

Conversation