Duncan Shearer not convinced Neil Warnock is a good fit for Aberdeen

Former Aberdeen striker Duncan Shearer believes the Dons will be taking a huge risk if they bring Neil Warnock to Pittodrie on a short-term deal.

The Dons are understood to be considering Warnock for their vacant managerial position after dismissing Barry Robson as manager on Wednesday.

Aberdeen are weighing up bringing in veteran boss Warnock, 75, on a short-term deal for the rest of the season to buy themselves time to conduct a search for a new manager.

However, Press and Journal columnist Shearer is unconvinced.

He said: “I have to say it’s not an appointment which seems to fit Aberdeen for me.

“I’m not one for putting my neck on the chopping block like this, but a short-term appointment tells me Aberdeen don’t know what they want to do.

“Aberdeen clearly haven’t got a plan in place other than a short-term fix to buy them time, but Warnock is a risk.

“I know he has his capabilities, but he has spent his entire career in English football and for the last few years he has been a Sam Allardyce-type figure who has been called in to help clubs in trouble.

“Why would he come up here at this stage of his life?

“It doesn’t make sense unless he’s already been sounded out by the club and said he’s interested before they’ve made the decision on Barry.”

Shearer almost signed for Warnock

Shearer is no stranger to Warnock, having come close to signing for him when he was a Swindon player.

The former Don said: “When I was at Swindon, I met Neil Warnock and his chairman when he was manager at Notts County in 1992.

“He was interested in signing me and the Warnock I met was young and full of energy – but we’re talking about a long time ago.

“After meeting him, I went home to discuss the move with my wife when Kenny Dalglish called and I joined Blackburn Rovers instead.”

Dave Cormack’s ‘record so far is not great, is it?’ – Shearer

Robson’s dismissal from the Dons means Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will once again be in the spotlight as he begins his search for yet another manager.

Pittodrie’s dugout has been more like a revolving door during Cormack’s time in charge, and while has a degree of sympathy for the chairman, Shearer knows the pressure is on Cormack to get his next appointment right.

He said: “I feel sorry for Dave Cormack, and it does beg the question: ‘Who’d be a chairman?’

“It took Stewart Milne a good few managers until he found the successful one in Derek McInnes and clearly managing Aberdeen is not an easy job.

“But the chairman’s record so far is not great, is it?

“Five managers in three years doesn’t reflect well on the club. I don’t think any potential manager out there is looking at Aberdeen and saying this is a good opportunity right now.

“The club needs to think long and hard about what its next step is going to be/

“Let’s be honest – a short-term appointment means come May they are going to be in the same situation of looking for another manager.

“It’s not ideal for the players either.

“They’ve worked under one management team all season and now they are being asked to adapt to a new manager with his own training ideas, and it will be all change again in the summer.”

Shearer says sacked Aberdeen boss Barry Robson will be back as a manager

While sad to see Robson depart Pittodrie after a year in charge, Shearer is in no doubt the former Aberdeen manager will return to the game.

He said: “Barry has too much drive, talent and hunger to walk away from football after this.

“He’ll go away, take a break and then come back refreshed eager to prove himself again.

“I’ve no doubt we’ll see him firing on all cylinders at another club in the future.”