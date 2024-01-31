Up Helly Aa revellers stranded in Shetland due to severe weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Up Helly Aa revellers stranded in Shetland due to severe weather

All flights to and from Sumburgh Airport were cancelled on Wednesday.

By Ellie Milne
Sumburgh airport and Up Helly Aa torch procession
A number of people travelled to Shetland this week to see Up Helly Aa in Lerwick. Images: DC Thomson.

A number of visitors who travelled to Shetland to enjoy Up Helly Aa have been stranded on the island due to severe weather.

The island’s biggest fire festival took place in Lerwick on Tuesday evening with people travelling from across the world to witness the spectacle in person.

Although the strong winds stayed away during the main event, they are now causing significant disruption for those trying to travel home.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind across the country throughout Wednesday, and warned of widespread gales.

The north of Scotland was forecast to be the “stormiest” with winds reaching more than 80mph in Shetland.

Galley burning at Up Helly Aa in Lerwick 2024
People travelled from across the world to see the lighting of the galley at Lerwick Up Helly Aa this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Travel disruption for Up Helly Aa visitors

The strong winds have caused significant travel disruption across the island forcing many Up Helly Aa visitors to extend their stays.

Northlink Ferries cancelled their sailings via Lerwick due to the “adverse weather forecast”.

Meanwhile, dozens of passengers spent hours at Sumburgh Airport waiting to hear if their flights would be able to go ahead.

The journeys scheduled to depart and arrive at the airport today, to and from Aberdeen, Inverness, Glasgow and Edinburgh, were all cancelled.

Northlink ferry
Ferries were cancelled from Lerwick on Wednesday. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen passengers were originally told their 4.05pm flight would be able to travel at 7.45pm, before it was officially cancelled at 4.30pm leaving passengers and airline staff “scrambling” to organise accommodation.

As many rooms filled up following the earlier flight and ferry cancellations, some visitors have had to be transported by bus to hotels as far as Brae.

One passenger, who was scheduled to fly to Aberdeen, said: “Up Helly Aa was amazing but it has been overshadowed by this last part of the trip.

“It’s been incredibly frustrating but the airport staff were great at providing accommodation to everyone who had been stranded.”

Travel plans for others have had to be pushed back to Sunday, four days later than planned.

Loganair has been contacted for comment.

Up Helly Aa: I travelled 10,000 miles from Australia to come to Shetland’s famous fire festival

