Richard Gordon: My nagging feeling Aberdeen’s call to Neil Warnock may not be masterstroke

It has been quite a week for the Dons, the unveiling of their new interim manager, Neil Warnock, followed hard on the heels by the trip to Ibrox, which ended in a narrow, but convincing, defeat.

It was far too early to even think about drawing conclusions from that one – Neil had only had one training session – but the next few weeks are going to be interesting as we wait to see how the players respond to him.

I sat down to write this column on Tuesday afternoon as I wanted to get my initial thoughts logged before they could in any way be influenced by the 90 minutes in Govan. And this is my take on the appointment:

I said last week that the club needed experience at the top, a genuine football man who can turn things round, and quickly.

Neil certainly ticks those boxes given his longevity – no-one has taken charge of more games in English football than he has – and achievements. His CV is lengthy, and he has had some notable moments and successes, but I have a nagging feeling this might not be the masterstroke so many others seem to believe it to be.

Given some of the coverage, and the reaction from fans, I accept I am in the minority.

He will undoubtedly be brilliant for the media, and the reporters who attended his unveiling were clearly won over. I can entirely understand why.

I have always enjoyed Neil’s style. He is forthright, is deadly serious about winning, but more often than not has a smile on his face, and he certainly likes to wind people up. He can be engaging, funny and charming. What is there not to like?

And yet, I find myself with doubts.

Neil has decades worth of experience, is a self-confessed Rangers fan, he has a house in Scotland and has previously expressed an interest in our game up here.

It should not be an entirely foreign venture for him, but history shows Scottish football is a very different beast, and that, I think, is why I remain to be convinced.

We have seen countless managers and players cross the border from England only to scuttle back home again with their tails between their legs, the boos from fans ringing in their ears.

Perhaps they imagine the game here will be a stroll in comparison to what they have been used to, perhaps they underestimate the peculiar demands associated with the Scottish game, but – whatever the reason – the list of failures is far longer than the successes.

I am not for one minute suggesting that will be Neil’s approach.

In fact, I am convinced his will be entirely the opposite – but that in itself will not guarantee he makes this work.

I sincerely hope he does, that my uncertainty is unfounded, and that the Dons go on to round off a successful campaign… maybe even lifting the cup that Neil pointed to as a glaring omission from his roll of honour.

One thing for sure is there will be a lighter mood around Cormack Park and Pittodrie, and there will be plenty fun surrounding Neil Warnock.

The laughter will, however, only continue if Aberdeen get results – and that is something he will know only too well.

Ross County’s stats are depressing as Derek Adams exits

The early departure this week of Derek Adams from Dingwall came as no real surprise.

Following their midweek capitulation at Fir Park, Ross County are in serious trouble, and right now seem odds-on favourites to finish, at best, in the relegation play-off place.

The club sacked Malky Mackay in mid-November, turning to Derek as the man to revive hopes of survival, but after an initial lift, their form has plummeted.

Two points from eight games, and a Scottish Cup exit to Partick Thistle. The stats are depressing.

In his post-match interview at Motherwell, Derek spoke openly about considering his position, and that he planned to meet the owner, Roy MacGregor. There was only going to be one outcome.

Whether County still have time to pull off another great escape remains to be seen.