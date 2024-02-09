Richard Gordon: My nagging feeling Aberdeen’s call to Neil Warnock may not be masterstroke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: My nagging feeling Aberdeen’s call to Neil Warnock may not be masterstroke

Richard gives his questioning take on Warnock's interim appointment at Pittodrie - and Derek Adams' very early exit from Ross County.

Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock during the loss to Rangers. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

It has been quite a week for the Dons, the unveiling of their new interim manager, Neil Warnock, followed hard on the heels by the trip to Ibrox, which ended in a narrow, but convincing, defeat.

It was far too early to even think about drawing conclusions from that one – Neil had only had one training session – but the next few weeks are going to be interesting as we wait to see how the players respond to him.

I sat down to write this column on Tuesday afternoon as I wanted to get my initial thoughts logged before they could in any way be influenced by the 90 minutes in Govan. And this is my take on the appointment:

I said last week that the club needed experience at the top, a genuine football man who can turn things round, and quickly.

Neil certainly ticks those boxes given his longevity – no-one has taken charge of more games in English football than he has – and achievements. His CV is lengthy, and he has had some notable moments and successes, but I have a nagging feeling this might not be the masterstroke so many others seem to believe it to be.

Neil Warnock in 1991 during his spell as Notts County manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Given some of the coverage, and the reaction from fans, I accept I am in the minority.

He will undoubtedly be brilliant for the media, and the reporters who attended his unveiling were clearly won over. I can entirely understand why.

I have always enjoyed Neil’s style. He is forthright, is deadly serious about winning, but more often than not has a smile on his face, and he certainly likes to wind people up. He can be engaging, funny and charming. What is there not to like?

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock and assistant Ronnie Jepson. Image: SNS.
And yet, I find myself with doubts.

Neil has decades worth of experience, is a self-confessed Rangers fan, he has a house in Scotland and has previously expressed an interest in our game up here.

It should not be an entirely foreign venture for him, but history shows Scottish football is a very different beast, and that, I think, is why I remain to be convinced.

We have seen countless managers and players cross the border from England only to scuttle back home again with their tails between their legs, the boos from fans ringing in their ears.

Perhaps they imagine the game here will be a stroll in comparison to what they have been used to, perhaps they underestimate the peculiar demands associated with the Scottish game, but – whatever the reason – the list of failures is far longer than the successes.

I am not for one minute suggesting that will be Neil’s approach.

In fact, I am convinced his will be entirely the opposite – but that in itself will not guarantee he makes this work.

I sincerely hope he does, that my uncertainty is unfounded, and that the Dons go on to round off a successful campaign… maybe even lifting the cup that Neil pointed to as a glaring omission from his roll of honour.

One thing for sure is there will be a lighter mood around Cormack Park and Pittodrie, and there will be plenty fun surrounding Neil Warnock.

The laughter will, however, only continue if Aberdeen get results – and that is something he will know only too well.

Ross County’s stats are depressing as Derek Adams exits

The early departure this week of Derek Adams from Dingwall came as no real surprise.

Following their midweek capitulation at Fir Park, Ross County are in serious trouble, and right now seem odds-on favourites to finish, at best, in the relegation play-off place.

The club sacked Malky Mackay in mid-November, turning to Derek as the man to revive hopes of survival, but after an initial lift, their form has plummeted.

Two points from eight games, and a Scottish Cup exit to Partick Thistle. The stats are depressing.

Ross County Manager Derek Adams looks dejected as his side fell to a 5-0 defeat at Motherwell on Tuesday. Image: SNS.
In his post-match interview at Motherwell, Derek spoke openly about considering his position, and that he planned to meet the owner, Roy MacGregor. There was only going to be one outcome.

Whether County still have time to pull off another great escape remains to be seen.

