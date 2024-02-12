American made: How a return to the United States helped Dante Polvara find his feet at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

American made: How a return to the United States helped Dante Polvara find his feet at Aberdeen

Charleston Battery's Ben Pirmann lifts the lid on Dons star Polvara's loan spell last season - and how it set the scene for his break-out Aberdeen campaign.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara (L) and Bonnyrigg's Lee Currie in action during a Scottish Cup fifth round match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Dante Polvara has all the tools required to be a success in Scottish football – that’s the view of Ben Pirmann, the man who helped Aberdeen’s midfielder get his career at Pittodrie back on track.

Polvara was facing an uncertain future in March 2023. He had struggled to hold down a regular place with the Dons following his move from Georgetown University in January 2022.

But the player who looked to be treading water in Scottish football 11 months ago has been transformed into a key member of the Aberdeen first-team squad this season.

So what happened?

The answer to that question can be found at USL Championship outfit Charleston Battery where Polvara had a four-month spell on loan last season.

Pirmann, who took charge at Charleston in November 2022, was in need of a spark at his club.

He found it in an Aberdeen midfielder – who was looking for a chance to hit the reset button and start afresh.

Pirmann said: “His college coach from Georgetown is a friend of mine and he had reached out to ask if we would be interested.

“We were on a bus ride home from a pre-season game where we weren’t good and we had some injuries, and I just said yes.

“I didn’t know the terms, but I wanted him on board, and from there I connected our president with his agent.

“Aberdeen and our club then spoke about how everything would work out.”

Dante Polvara had a fan in Charleston Battery head coach Ben Pirmann

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara during his time with Charleston Battery.
Dante Polvara during his time with Charleston Battery. Image: Charleston Battery FC.

It was not all plain sailing for Polvara on his temporary return Stateside. His confidence had been dented by his lack of game time in Scottish football.

But gradually he found his form and his confidence at his loan club in South Carolina – and Pirmann insists the midfielder’s qualities were clear for all to see.

Pirmann said: “His form dipped a wee bit, but I told him to rest, push and come back and he hit the reset button and came back to finish his time here really strong.

“We play 4-2-3-1 and he played the holding double-pivot.

“He played with a player from Newcastle ,who was more disciplined which allowed Dante to be a number eight and break the lines.

“We had planned on using him as a No.10, but he was so good coming from deep. He had really good length and his performance data was terrific.

“He’s quicker than you would expect a lanky 6ft 4in player to be.

“He’s also really technical, which means he can break the lines and start attacks from midfield.”

Charleston ‘tried to keep’ Aberdeen’s Polvara

Charleston Battery head coach Ben Pirmann.
Charleston Battery head coach Ben Pirmann. Image: Charleston Battery FC.

It proved to be a perfect blend with Polvara helping kickstart a remarkable renaissance at the club which took Charleston all the way to the USL Championship final.

It may not have produced a fairytale ending, but Pirmann and his players came pretty close – with Polvara playing an integral part.

He said: “It is a disappointing ending if you don’t win it. We were 1-0 up in the final in injury time then lost on penalties.

“Out of the 24 teams in the league last year, we inherited the 24th-ranked team. If we had promotion and relegation, we would have been in the Second Division.

“Dante played a huge part in us having a great season and getting all the way to the cup final as we did before returning to Scotland on July 1.

“He played all 21 games while he was here. He played in three US Open Cup matches, which is our version of the FA Cup.

“We played two Division Three clubs and then we played Inter Miami before Lionel Messi had signed for them.”

Polvara did so well for Charleston, Pirmann wanted to make his loan permanent.

He said: “He brought an even better level of professionalism and accountability to the group. On top of that, he is a good player who played centre midfield for us.

“We knew it would likely be a medium-term arrangement, but given how well he did, we tried to keep him.

“It wasn’t to be as Aberdeen wanted him back – and to be fair to Dante, he hit the ground running in pre-season back with Aberdeen.”

Dante Polvara’s Pittodrie impact is no surprise to Pirmann

The change in fortunes for Polvara following his stint back in the homeland has been dramatic.

From 11 appearances in his first 12 months in Scottish football, the 23 year-old has played 29 times for the Dons so far this season, scoring twice and providing five assists.

Polvara was on the field 464 minutes in an Aberdeen jersey prior to returning to the United States. Since returning, he has played more than 1,700 minutes this season.

His form for Aberdeen led to former Dons boss Barry Robson proclaiming 2024 will be the year everyone is talking about the powerful midfielder.

Pirmann is not surprised.

Dante Polvara during his time with Charleston Battery in 2023.
Dante Polvara during his time with Charleston Battery in 2023. Image: Charleston Battery FC.

The Charleston coach said: “Good for him, he deserves it.

“We have structure and non-negotiables in our club which I can guarantee are similar to every club at every level all over the world.

“From there we enable our players to be the best version of themselves they can be.

“We have Europeans, Hispanic, African, Asian, you name it, in our squad, and I don’t coach them in a certain rigid way.

“But we do have our structure.

“And for Dante to go back to his parent club, and have the manager believe in him and back him to excel, doesn’t surprise me.

“He’ll be keeping his head down and doing what his boss says.

“He can play in a variety of roles. He can score, assist, defend, he’s tough and he’s good in the air.

“The Premiership in Scotland is beyond tough, so you have to be strong or you won’t last – you’ll be chewed up.

“It’s good to see his progression. He’s hitting the prime of his mental and physical capacity so to see him driving forward is fantastic.

“He’s got it in him to keep pushing on.”

Conversation