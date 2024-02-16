Aberdeen confirm signing of Canada international Junior Hoilett

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen confirm signing of Canada international Junior Hoilett

Winger makes short-term move to Pittodrie, becoming Neil Warnock's first signing.

By Paul Chalk
Canadian World Cup winger Junior Hoilett has joined Aberdeen until the end of the season.
Canadian World Cup winger Junior Hoilett has joined Aberdeen until the end of the season.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock has been reunited with Canada international winger Junior Hoilett, making him his first Dons signing.

The 33-year-old, who is a native of Ontario, brings with him a huge amount of experience in the game at the top level have starred in the English Premier League over six seasons.

Hoilett moved to England to join the Blackburn Rovers Academy in 2003 and made his professional debut for Rovers in 2007 after having two loan spells in Germany’s Bundesliga 2. He went on to score 14 goals in 67 starts and 92 appearances for Blackburn.

The left-sided player went on to have spells with Queens Park Rangers when they were in the top division.

Hoilett then helped Cardiff City to promotion and during his 184 appearances for the Welsh club he scored 25 goals and provided 22 assists. He then moved to Reading before returning to his native Canada to join Vancouver Whitecaps in 2023.

World Cup experience with Canada

At international level, Hoilett represented Canada at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making three appearances at the tournament. In total he has represented his county 62 times and scored 16 goals.

Since taking charge at Pittodrie last week, Warnock has mentioned on a couple of occasions that the Dons squad is light in certain areas.

The wide man trained with Huddersfield Town last summer when he was looking for a new club.

Warnock was thrilled to land Hoilett, saying: “Junior is a player I know well; he’s played for me three times, so I know him inside out.

“He’s an international player and I think he’ll benefit the squad between now and the end of the season.”

Hoilett ‘delighted to be here’

Having got the call out the blue from the manager, Hoilett couldn’t wait come to the north-east and join Warnock.

He said: “I’ve worked with the gaffer before, so it was a no-brainer to come up here and join him.

“It’s a great opportunity and I’m just happy at the prospect of getting back out there playing football again under a manager who knows how to get the best out of the squad.

“I’ve no doubt he’ll get everyone working together so I’m delighted to be here.

“I still have a lot of fire in me for the game. I want to enjoy playing football again.

“I have been keeping fit training with Reading and just waiting for the right opportunity to come along. When the gaffer phoned it was a blessing and I am delighted to be here.

“I can tell already from the welcome I’ve had that it’s a great club and I want to be part of it and help the squad move up the table.”

Junior Hoilett scoring for Blackburn Rovers against Sunderland in March 2012. Image: Ian Hodgson/Shutterstock

