Aberdeen confirm signing of Canada international Junior Hoilett

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock has been reunited with Canada international winger Junior Hoilett, making him his first Dons signing.

The 33-year-old, who is a native of Ontario, brings with him a huge amount of experience in the game at the top level have starred in the English Premier League over six seasons.

Hoilett moved to England to join the Blackburn Rovers Academy in 2003 and made his professional debut for Rovers in 2007 after having two loan spells in Germany’s Bundesliga 2. He went on to score 14 goals in 67 starts and 92 appearances for Blackburn.

The left-sided player went on to have spells with Queens Park Rangers when they were in the top division.

Hoilett then helped Cardiff City to promotion and during his 184 appearances for the Welsh club he scored 25 goals and provided 22 assists. He then moved to Reading before returning to his native Canada to join Vancouver Whitecaps in 2023.

World Cup experience with Canada

At international level, Hoilett represented Canada at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making three appearances at the tournament. In total he has represented his county 62 times and scored 16 goals.

Canadian World Cup winger Junior Hoilett has joined the Dons in a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance. Welcome to AFC @jnrhoilett!#StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 16, 2024

Since taking charge at Pittodrie last week, Warnock has mentioned on a couple of occasions that the Dons squad is light in certain areas.

The wide man trained with Huddersfield Town last summer when he was looking for a new club.

Warnock was thrilled to land Hoilett, saying: “Junior is a player I know well; he’s played for me three times, so I know him inside out.

“He’s an international player and I think he’ll benefit the squad between now and the end of the season.”

Hoilett ‘delighted to be here’

Having got the call out the blue from the manager, Hoilett couldn’t wait come to the north-east and join Warnock.

He said: “I’ve worked with the gaffer before, so it was a no-brainer to come up here and join him.

“It’s a great opportunity and I’m just happy at the prospect of getting back out there playing football again under a manager who knows how to get the best out of the squad.

“I’ve no doubt he’ll get everyone working together so I’m delighted to be here.

“I still have a lot of fire in me for the game. I want to enjoy playing football again.

“I have been keeping fit training with Reading and just waiting for the right opportunity to come along. When the gaffer phoned it was a blessing and I am delighted to be here.

“I can tell already from the welcome I’ve had that it’s a great club and I want to be part of it and help the squad move up the table.”