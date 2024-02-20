Willie Miller: Why I think Aberdeen’s hopes of a top-six Premiership finish are fading fast

A top-six Premiership finish is moving further and further way from Aberdeen despite the recent appointment of Neil Warnock as interim manager.

Unless the Dons start consistently delivering wins, hopes of a top-six finish will disappear over the horizon – however, I find it really difficult to see them delivering that required consistency.

The hope was that there would be an immediate reaction with Warnock’s arrival.

However, this has not happened as the Reds have taken just two points from Warnock’s first three Premiership games in charge.

A positive reaction needs to happen with results turning round.

To not finish in the top six would be unacceptable at any time for Aberdeen.

However, after the considerable investment in the squad during the transfer window last summer, finishing in the bottom six would be an absolute shocker.

With that investment, it was expected Aberdeen would be in the top six and pushing to emulate last season by finishing third.

The Dons are languishing eighth in the table.

For Aberdeen not to finish in the top six would be a disaster when considering the resources the club has.

I have said all season I think Aberdeen are a high-quality squad with good depth in certain positions and a good mix of youth and experience.

There is certainly talent there.

However, I can’t, hand on heart, say I can see where that much-needed winning consistency is coming from.

It wasn’t there in the 2-2 draw with Hibs on Saturday.

I’m scratching my head thinking how are Aberdeen going to turn this around to finish in the top six.

It looks as if sixth-placed Dundee will be the team the Dons have to catch.

Managed by former Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty, Dundee are five points ahead of Aberdeen.

Yet the Reds have not shown they can put that consistency together to overtake Dundee to reach the top six.

That’s what interim boss Warnock was brought in for.

He was appointed to cast his magic spell over the team to get them to perform and get the best out of them.

But with every passing week the top six is getting further away for Aberdeen.

One of the root problems is the failure to deliver shut-outs.

Aberdeen have conceded 41 goals in 25 Premiership games this season, which is not acceptable.

Leaking goals is a major issue and Bojan Miovski is the only player consistently scoring.

When you have that combination, it makes for a difficult season.

Clean sheets are a rare occurrence with Aberdeen this term.

Warnock has a point when he described the goals conceded against Hibs as “Sunday league” level.

It doesn’t help that the defence have been chopped and changed all season.

Consistency of selection and formation is needed.

This season it has been a back three, five and four – but they continue to leak goals.

Warnock went with a back three against Motherwell in his second game in charge and the Dons were 3-0 down after 30 minutes.

Granted he switched to a back four and salvaged a 3-3 draw, but that defensive vulnerability was there to see.

There is a lot of work required to sort out the defensive side and that is interim manager Warnock’s job.

When Barry Robson took on the managerial post last season, his success was built upon celebrating tackles inside the box and clearing headers – basic aspects you need to be good defensively.

However, this season all that has gone out the window.

Consistency of results will not happen unless the defence is sorted out.

That’s why the club is struggling and why Robson lost his job as manager.

And it is also why the top six seems to be getting further and further away from Aberdeen.

Hoilett can deliver spark to Dons

Recent signing Junior Hoilett could bring a much-needed spark out wide for Aberdeen.

Hoilett arrived on a short-term deal until the end of the season having been without a club since leaving Vancouver Whitecaps at the end of the 2023 MLS season.

He made his Aberdeen debut when introduced in the second half of the 2-2 draw with Hibs on Saturday.

Hoilett looked to be a positive addition and will give interim manager Neil Warnock more options out wide.

That has been sadly lacking this season.

Hoilett has a decent record and has also worked with Warnock before at Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City.

Capped 62 times, the new Dons signing was part of the Canada squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He has a wealth of experience and made 161 appearances in the English Premier League.

The hope is that he can add a spark out wide.

That creativity on the wing has been sadly lacking from an attacking point of view.

Hoilett is a positive thinking, attacking player.

The hope will be that he can make a major impact in his short deal at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen need to start securing wins and Hoilett can help deliver that.