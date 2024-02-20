Willie Miller: Why I think Aberdeen’s hopes of a top-six Premiership finish are fading fast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Why I think Aberdeen’s hopes of a top-six Premiership finish are fading fast

Languishing in the bottom six is unacceptable for the Dons - but I can't see them delivering the consistency needed to rise up the Premiership table.

Hibernian's Emiliano Marcondes scores to make it 2-2 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Hibernian's Emiliano Marcondes scores to make it 2-2 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
By Willie Miller

A top-six Premiership finish is moving further and further way from Aberdeen despite the recent appointment of Neil Warnock as interim manager.

Unless the Dons start consistently delivering wins, hopes of a top-six finish will disappear over the horizon – however, I find it really difficult to see them delivering that required consistency.

The hope was that there would be an immediate reaction with Warnock’s arrival.

However, this has not happened as the Reds have taken just two points from Warnock’s first three Premiership games in charge.

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock during the 2-2 draw with Hibs.

A positive reaction needs to happen with results turning round.

To not finish in the top six would be unacceptable at any time for Aberdeen.

However, after the considerable investment in the squad during the transfer window last summer, finishing in the bottom six would be an absolute shocker.

With that investment, it was expected Aberdeen would be in the top six and pushing to emulate last season by finishing third.

Willie Miller: How is Aberdeen going to achieve top-six premiership finish?

The Dons are languishing eighth in the table.

For Aberdeen not to finish in the top six would be a disaster when considering the resources the club has.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time after drawing 2-2 with Hibs.
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time after drawing 2-2 with Hibs.

I have said all season I think Aberdeen are a high-quality squad with good depth in certain positions and a good mix of youth and experience.

There is certainly talent there.

However, I can’t, hand on heart, say I can see where that much-needed winning consistency is coming from.

It wasn’t there in the 2-2 draw with Hibs on Saturday.

I’m scratching my head thinking how are Aberdeen going to turn this around to finish in the top six.

It looks as if sixth-placed Dundee will be the team the Dons have to catch.

Managed by former Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty, Dundee are five points ahead of Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Interim manager Neil Warnock at the side of the pitch.
Aberdeen Interim manager Neil Warnock during the 2-2 draw with Hibs.

Yet the Reds have not shown they can put that consistency together to overtake Dundee to reach the top six.

That’s what interim boss Warnock was brought in for.

He was appointed to cast his magic spell over the team to get them to perform and get the best out of them.

But with every passing week the top six is getting further away for Aberdeen.

One of the root problems is the failure to deliver shut-outs.

Aberdeen have conceded 41 goals in 25 Premiership games this season, which is not acceptable.

Leaking goals is a major issue and Bojan Miovski is the only player consistently scoring.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrating with Leighton Clarkson and Duk on the pitch
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates with Leighton Clarkson after making it 2-1 against Hibs.

When you have that combination, it makes for a difficult season.

Clean sheets are a rare occurrence with Aberdeen this term.

Warnock has a point when he described the goals conceded against Hibs  as “Sunday league” level.

It doesn’t help that the defence have been chopped and changed all season.

Consistency of selection and formation is needed.

This season it has been a back three, five and four – but they continue to leak goals.

Warnock went with a back three against Motherwell in his second game in charge and the Dons were 3-0 down after 30 minutes.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrating with other Dons players
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after making it 1-1 against Hibs.

Granted he switched to a back four and salvaged a 3-3 draw, but that defensive vulnerability was there to see.

There is a lot of work required to sort out the defensive side and that is interim manager Warnock’s job.

When Barry Robson took on the managerial post last season, his success was built upon celebrating tackles inside the box and clearing headers – basic aspects you need to be good defensively.

However, this season all that has gone out the window.

Consistency of results will not happen unless the defence is sorted out.

That’s why the club is struggling and why Robson lost his job as manager.

And it is also why the top six seems to be getting further and further away from Aberdeen.

Hoilett can deliver spark to Dons

Recent signing Junior Hoilett could bring a much-needed spark out wide for Aberdeen.

Hoilett arrived on a short-term deal until the end of the season having been without a club since leaving Vancouver Whitecaps at the end of the 2023 MLS season.

He made his Aberdeen debut when introduced in the second half of the 2-2 draw with Hibs on Saturday.

Hoilett looked to be a positive addition and will give interim manager Neil Warnock more options out wide.

That has been sadly lacking this season.

Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett in action for the Dons
Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett makes his debut during the 2-2 draw with Hibs.

Hoilett has a decent record and has also worked with Warnock before at Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City.

Capped 62 times, the new Dons signing was part of the Canada squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He has a wealth of experience and made 161 appearances in the English Premier League.

The hope is that he can add a spark out wide.

That creativity on the wing has been sadly lacking from an attacking point of view.

Hoilett is a positive thinking, attacking player.

The hope will be that he can make a major impact in his short deal at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen need to start securing wins and Hoilett can help deliver that.

