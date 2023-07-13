Chief executive Alan Burrows says Aberdeen went all out to stop Lewis Pirie leaving for Leeds United; Bailley Collins’ Aberdeen Women exit also confirmed

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows says the Dons did everything they “possibly could” to hold on to Lewis Pirie – with the emerging striker’s move to Leeds United confirmed.

The Reds are understood to have secured a fee of £200,000 for the teen attacking prospect, 16, while Burrows suggested director of football Steven Gunn has negotiated a deal with the English Championship club which could pay off further down the line.

Burrows said: “We are obviously disappointed to be losing Lewis as he is one we had high hopes for, but at the same time we wish him all the best for future.

“We did everything we possibly could to convince Lewis and his family to stay with Aberdeen, but he has decided to go to Leeds.

“Steven Gunn has managed to negotiate a deal that gives some comfort in the short term, but also has significant upside should Lewis develop into the player we hope he can be.”

Pirie scored more than 50 times last season in an eye-catching campaign for Aberdeen at youth level.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Women midfielder Bailley Collins’ departure for SWPL 1 rivals Motherwell has also been confirmed.

Writing on Twitter, Collins said: “12 years of football, friendships, memories, successes and setbacks.

“A massive thank you to everyone who has allowed me to get to where I am today, beyond grateful for every opportunity I have been given at this club.”

The 19-year old featured 32 times for the Dons last season, netting four goals.