‘Save our Pam’: Portlethen parents gather to protest school crossing patroller cuts

Parents of pupils at Portlethen Primary School hope to spread awareness of an online petition calling for the cuts across Aberdeenshire to be reversed.

By Ellie Milne
Children hold signs outside Portlethen Primary with lollipop lady Pamela
Dozens of pupils and parents gathered outside Portlethen Primary School to protest he council's crossing patroller cuts. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Parents of pupils at Portlethen Primary School have made their feelings about school crossing patroller cuts very clear.

Dozens gathered with their children outside Jubilee Hall this afternoon at the end of the school day, holding up homemade signs to protest the council’s axing of what they insist is an essential service.

Drivers beeped their horns in support as they drove past which was met by loud cheers from the children.

More and more people gradually lined up along the wall next to the busy road while others filed into the hall car park after a weekend of painting messages, including “keep our lollipop lady” and “money over children safety” onto signs.

Children hold up homemade signs
Pupils and parents gathered at the end of the school day to protest the cuts. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Everyone in attendance had the same aim – to spread awareness of a petition calling for the lollipop cuts to be reversed, and ultimately, save jobs to keep their children safe.

Last month, Aberdeenshire Council said it would cut all crossing patroller jobs to save a total of £436,000 over the next financial year.

The posts will remain in place until the end of the school year in July.

Lollipop lady on road with protestors in background
Pamela busy at work while protesters gather at the side of Cookston Road. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

‘We will keep fighting’

Today, one child held up a sign stating “Save our Pam” outside Portlethen Primary School.

Pamela Gartshore has been the crossing patroller at the school for the past eight and half years and says it is “the best job” she has ever had.

As parents and children gathered for the protest, she was busy helping pupils safely cross a very busy Cookston Road.

Pamela Gartshore
Pamela Gartshore has been the lollipop lady at Portlethen Primary School for more than eight years. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I’m overwhelmed by the turnout today,” she said.

“I’ve been nervous all day but this is great to see. Hopefully it makes a difference.

“I love my job so the cuts are very upsetting. I’ll miss the kids – I’m the first person the kids see in the morning, and I know them well.

“We will keep fighting until the end.”

Protest to save crossing patroller posts

Paisleigh Thomson beside "Sign our petition" sign
Paisleigh Thomson wants to spread awareness of the online petition calling for the cuts to be reversed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The peaceful protest was organised by Paisleigh Thomson who has two sons at Portlethen Primary School and two daughters who will attend in the future.

She hopes today’s gathering will make more people aware of the online petition, started by Fraserburgh woman Angeline Simpson, and highlight how important crossing patrollers are in the community.

So far, it has been signed by more than 3,000 people.

Molly-Anne Thomson holds up her "stop" sign
Molly-Anne Thomson holds up her “stop” sign. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“We need 10,000 signatures to take it further,” Paisleigh said. “So, we need to spread awareness.

“We only have Pamela – this is about saving her job and keeping our children safe. The council is not putting in something else despite other schools having crossings.

“Everyone here knows how bad this road is, it really is not safe.”

Other parents, carers and childminders stressed many children rely on Pamela to help them get to school.

Protestors held up their signs across the road from the primary school. <br />Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Father-of-two Neil Robertson said: “It’s the same old story, money is being prioritised over safety. It’s always about money.

“I understand they need to make cuts somewhere but it always seems to be the wrong decisions being made.

“We have contacted our local councillors for help but we’re still waiting to hear back. So from a PTA point of view, we’ve done all we can.”

Aberdeenshire Council previously said school crossing patrol provision was a “non-statutory service”.

In an earlier statement, a spokesman added: “Aberdeenshire Council will continue its road safety educational programmes in schools and assist community-led solutions in areas where a crossing patrol is desired.”

