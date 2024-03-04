‘Save our Pam’: Portlethen parents gather to protest school crossing patroller cuts

Parents of pupils at Portlethen Primary School have made their feelings about school crossing patroller cuts very clear.

Dozens gathered with their children outside Jubilee Hall this afternoon at the end of the school day, holding up homemade signs to protest the council’s axing of what they insist is an essential service.

Drivers beeped their horns in support as they drove past which was met by loud cheers from the children.

More and more people gradually lined up along the wall next to the busy road while others filed into the hall car park after a weekend of painting messages, including “keep our lollipop lady” and “money over children safety” onto signs.

Everyone in attendance had the same aim – to spread awareness of a petition calling for the lollipop cuts to be reversed, and ultimately, save jobs to keep their children safe.

Last month, Aberdeenshire Council said it would cut all crossing patroller jobs to save a total of £436,000 over the next financial year.

The posts will remain in place until the end of the school year in July.

‘We will keep fighting’

Today, one child held up a sign stating “Save our Pam” outside Portlethen Primary School.

Pamela Gartshore has been the crossing patroller at the school for the past eight and half years and says it is “the best job” she has ever had.

As parents and children gathered for the protest, she was busy helping pupils safely cross a very busy Cookston Road.

“I’m overwhelmed by the turnout today,” she said.

“I’ve been nervous all day but this is great to see. Hopefully it makes a difference.

“I love my job so the cuts are very upsetting. I’ll miss the kids – I’m the first person the kids see in the morning, and I know them well.

“We will keep fighting until the end.”

Protest to save crossing patroller posts

The peaceful protest was organised by Paisleigh Thomson who has two sons at Portlethen Primary School and two daughters who will attend in the future.

She hopes today’s gathering will make more people aware of the online petition, started by Fraserburgh woman Angeline Simpson, and highlight how important crossing patrollers are in the community.

So far, it has been signed by more than 3,000 people.

“We need 10,000 signatures to take it further,” Paisleigh said. “So, we need to spread awareness.

“We only have Pamela – this is about saving her job and keeping our children safe. The council is not putting in something else despite other schools having crossings.

“Everyone here knows how bad this road is, it really is not safe.”

Other parents, carers and childminders stressed many children rely on Pamela to help them get to school.

Father-of-two Neil Robertson said: “It’s the same old story, money is being prioritised over safety. It’s always about money.

“I understand they need to make cuts somewhere but it always seems to be the wrong decisions being made.

“We have contacted our local councillors for help but we’re still waiting to hear back. So from a PTA point of view, we’ve done all we can.”

Aberdeenshire Council previously said school crossing patrol provision was a “non-statutory service”.

In an earlier statement, a spokesman added: “Aberdeenshire Council will continue its road safety educational programmes in schools and assist community-led solutions in areas where a crossing patrol is desired.”