Gallery: Were YOU at Aberdeen's League Cup final parade in 2014? More than 60 of the best pictures from Union Street celebrations Tens of thousands of Aberdeen fans descended on Union Street for the open-top bus parade following the Dons' cup win a decade ago. Aberdeen fans enjoying the open-top bus parade to celebrate the League Cup win in 2014. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. By Danny Law March 14 2024, 7:00 pm An estimated 70,000 Dons supporters turned out to celebrate Aberdeen's 2014 League Cup final success. The parade down Union Street took place on Sunday March 23 – a week after the Dons had defeated Caley Thistle on penalties in the final at Celtic Park. It was Aberdeen’s first trophy for 19 years and the Red Army were out in force to applaud their heroes. Dons captain Russell Anderson said: “When I looked across the top of the bus as it turned into Union Street what I saw was just staggering. “It’s one of those things that stays with you for the rest of your life. “Taking 40,000 supporters with us to the cup final was special enough. “But the scenes in the city were just unbelievable. Simply breathtaking. “I’m glad I’ve got the photos and videos to prove I was once at the heart of something like that.” Did you attend the cup final parade 10 years ago? Here are more than 60 of the best images from an unforgettable day on Union Street. Memorable scenes in city centre Union Street was packed to see the Aberdeen open-top bus. Image: Kenny Elrick. A day to remember for the Aberdeen fans. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Peter Pawlett and Ryan Jack hold up the cup. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Dons fans young and old enjoyed a special occasion. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Dons fans getting ready to celebrate. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Milne savours the occasion Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne proudly holds the trophy. Image: SNS. A young fan getting a better view of the action. Image: SNS. The parade as pictured from the Citadel tower. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. How long until the next open-top bus parade down Union Street? Image: SNS. Some Aberdeen fans capture the moment. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. A young Aberdeen fan awaits the arrival of his Scottish League Cup-winning heroes. Image: SNS. Captain Russell Anderson arrives at the Town House with the Scottish League Cup. Image: SNS. The long wait is over Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes holds the trophy in front of the supporters. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. A moment the Aberdeen fans won’t forget. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. The Dons fans surround the Town House. Image: SNS. Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson (right) holds aloft the trophy with Lord Provost Councillor George Adam. Image: SNS. A city on a high after cup joy A young Aberdeen fan gets into the spirit of things. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. A great day for the Red Army. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Fans young and old were out on Union Street. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. The Dons bus patiently waits at a red light. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. Union Street in all its glory. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. Aberdeen goalkeeper Jamie Langfield gets his hands on the trophy. Image: SNS. The Aberdeen players enjoying the moment. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne (left) embraces club captain Russell Anderson. Image: SNS. Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne (right) and Lord Provost Councillor George Adam hold aloft the Scottish League Cup. Image: SNS. Nineteen years of hurt came to an end with a penalty shootout victory against Caley Thistle. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Red Army out in force More than 70,000 Dons fans were reportedly in attendance. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Jamie Langfield (left) takes a snap of Aberdeen taem-mate Barry Robson with the trophy. Image: SNS. The Dons players show off the trophy to the fans. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. There was a real buzz in the Granite City following the cup success. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Up for the cup Flags at the ready for the Dons. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Aberdeen fans surround the open-top bus as the team celebrate their Scottish League Cup triumph in style. Image: SNS. One Aberdeen fan gets a good vantage point for the trophy parade. Image: SNS. Aberdeen fans await the arrival of the open-top bus carrying their Scottish League Cup Final heroes. Image: SNS. Great scenes on Union Street. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. The Dons fans took over the city centre. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. A young Dons fan at the parade. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Some young Dons fans enjoying the day. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Come on you Reds. Image: SNS. A red revolution The Dons fans crowd around the Town House. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson. Parking the bus The moment the fans were hoping for. Image: SNS. Some Aberdeen fans enjoying the open-top bus parade. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, who masterminded the cup success. Image: SNS. Dons fans hold up a sign for their heroes. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne with the trophy. Image: SNS. Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes (left) and captain Russell Anderson hold aloft the trophy. Image: SNS. Dons fans at the cup final parade. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. The Dons defeated Caley Thistle on penalties to win the cup. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. The view of Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. That winning feeling for the Dandies A fan with his scarf from the final. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne with wife Joanne and son Jamie (left) and Charlie (right). Image: SNS. Aberdeen fans young and old turn out to see their Scottish League Cup heroes. Image: SNS. A day of celebration on the Granite Mile. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. The Dons players and staff enjoying their day. Image: SNS. Great memories for these young fans. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. A busy day on Union Street. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Families gathered on Union Street for the open-top bus. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. A day that won’t be forgotten. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Peter Pawlett baby Young fans with posters for the Dons. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. A young Dons fan with an Angus the Bull cuddly. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Could the Dons have another cup parade this year if they win the Scottish Cup? Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. 