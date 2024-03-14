Gallery: Were YOU at Aberdeen’s League Cup final parade in 2014? More than 60 of the best pictures from Union Street celebrations

An estimated 70,000 Dons supporters turned out to celebrate Aberdeen’s 2014 League Cup final success.

The parade down Union Street took place on Sunday March 23 – a week after the Dons had defeated Caley Thistle on penalties in the final at Celtic Park.

It was Aberdeen’s first trophy for 19 years and the Red Army were out in force to applaud their heroes.

Dons captain Russell Anderson said: “When I looked across the top of the bus as it turned into Union Street what I saw was just staggering.

“It’s one of those things that stays with you for the rest of your life.

“Taking 40,000 supporters with us to the cup final was special enough.

“But the scenes in the city were just unbelievable. Simply breathtaking.

“I’m glad I’ve got the photos and videos to prove I was once at the heart of something like that.”

Did you attend the cup final parade 10 years ago? Here are more than 60 of the best images from an unforgettable day on Union Street.

Memorable scenes in city centre

Milne savours the occasion

The long wait is over

A city on a high after cup joy

Red Army out in force

Up for the cup

A red revolution

Parking the bus

That winning feeling for the Dandies

Peter Pawlett baby