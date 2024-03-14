Inverness celebrant targeted by cruel scammers offering fake ‘live-stream’ of brother’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness celebrant targeted by cruel scammers offering fake ‘live-stream’ of brother’s funeral

Halde Pottinger, a humanist celebrant, received five phony invites asking him to pay to watch his brother's funeral service online.

By Shanay Taylor
Halde Pottinger.
Halde Pottinger is warning of funeral scammers. Halde Pottinger.

A celebrant from Inverness has warned of fraudsters creating fake funeral ‘live streams’ after his own family were targeted.

Halde Pottinger has been trying to raise awareness of how grieving families are being targeted by scammers using phony Facebook pages and stolen images of those who have recently died.

They ask people for bank details to view a ‘live stream’ of their loved ones’ funeral in a scam that is happening the length and breadth of the country.

Being a humanist celebrant, conducting non-religious ceremonies around the world, Mr Pottinger has witnessed it happening to many people.

However he can now talk from personal experience after being targeted just a few weeks ago, when his own brother’s funeral fell victim.

Halde is a humanist celebrant. Image: Halde Pottinger.

Vulnerable families are being targeted

Around five phony social media pages with stolen images of his sibling had been made and sent to various members of his family.

Each of the pages asked for bank details to view a live stream of the service, even though the Pottinger family had no plans to stream the funeral.

Mr Pottinger said: “My own brother died just a few weeks ago aged 42, a sudden unexplained tragedy, leaving us all devastated.

“On the morning of my brothers funeral, I got there early to help take my brother in.

“Me and my family had a wee moment to ourselves and I went on my phone to turn it off.

“That’s when I saw all of these Facebook messages from five different accounts to gain access to a live stream for his funeral.

“All of these pages had my brother’s photo and his details.”

Similar scams are happening across the UK

Mr Pottinger said scammers are targeting people “at their most vulnerable”.

He said:  “We didn’t want it to spoil the day but I was made aware that various members of my family received these phony invites.

“I clicked on one page and they had already befriended my young niece.

“I received these invites an hour before the funeral. But, I wasn’t that surprised as you almost expect it because it is happening so often now.

“They are targeting people at their most vulnerable.”

Older generation likely being hit hardest

Multiple funeral directors say they have also fallen victim to scammers trying to steal cash from families going through bereavement.

Mr Pottinger is now trying to warn families to be vigilant of these types of scams, saying that “sadly the older generations are likely to be hit hardest”.

He said: “A normal and good person wouldn’t dream of anyone targeting a group of mourners, it’s so shocking.

“I’ve seen this happen to lots of funerals – ranging from the death of an elderly person who has been terminally ill, right to the death of a youth who has died unexpectedly.

“I just to make people aware that a funeral is a public event – unless it’s private – and is  always free, there is never a charge.

“No funeral director would charge anyone. The only way to stop this from happening is to make people aware.”

Halde Pottinger shared his own experience with the scam. Image: Halde Pottinger.

Since the Covid pandemic, there has been an increase in funeral services being live streamed to allow friends and family members who can’t attend in person, the chance to watch.

The Press & Journal previously reported how Fraserburgh Funeral Services, Robert Mackie Funeral Directors and Ian Esslemont Funeral Services have all fallen victim to the ‘live stream’ con. 

Craig Mackie, part of family-run Robert Mackie Funerals in Peterhead, said it’s a scam happening all over the country.

“We’re hearing about this as far south as Cornwall, all the way up to here,” he said.

“I’d encourage anyone getting such friend or payment requests to report it to Facebook, and as always, please remain vigilant online.

“As for the scammers themselves, they’ve no morals to do this to people who have just lost a loved one.”

‘Please report fraudulent activity’

We provided Meta – formerly Facebook – with details of the fraudulent pages which targeted Mr Pottinger’s family, to which they responded: “We don’t allow fraudulent activity on our platforms and we remove this content as soon as we become aware of it.

“We are continually investing in protections against fraud for people who use our platforms, and work closely with law enforcement to support investigations.

“We encourage our community to report activity like this to us and the police, so we can take action.”

Stolen pics and lookalike livestreams: The ‘sick’ Facebook funeral scams targeting Aberdeenshire and Moray mourners

More from Inverness

Caley Thistle were banking on the battery storage plant to help the club's finances.
Caley Thistle to appeal Highland Council's rejection of its plans for a battery storage…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A key site close to Inverness city centre has finally been sold after sitting on the market for three years. Picture shows; The site of the former Inverness College building.. Inverness. Supplied by Sandy McCook/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson Date; 13/03/2024
New owners of former Inverness College site revealed after plot is sold
A takeaway shop front in Inverness city centre with a sign that reads Max's2
Drunk teen abused takeaway staff and called them 'immigrants'
Darren Falconer is opening a new Highland Hog Roasts business in the Victorian Market. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From bombs to burgers, Darren going the whole hog with new business in Victorian…
Inverness sheriff court and Stephanie Lewicki, who had cocaine and heroin
Inverness woman kept £17,000 of cocaine and heroin as 'collateral' so her family wouldn't…
Staff are currently in a consultation period over the closure. Image: Google Maps.
Job fears for Wickes staff as Inverness store faces closure
Waves lash against Aberdeen seafront as spectators look on.
Flooding and disruption expected as alerts issued for north communities
Nagina Ishaq
Inverness gym to close on April 7 as process to turn site into bowling…
2
The incident on the A9.
A9 north of Inverness reopens following accident
Lucas Story recovers at home in Inverness with his wife Ingrid. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I don't want to walk away': Inverness shop owner determined to return to work…