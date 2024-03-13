Aberdeen now ELEVEN league games without a win following defeat by Dundee

Normal service resumed for Aberdeen as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Dundee on their return to Scottish Premiership duty.

A Dons side devoid of confidence and any attacking intent at all were hounded into submission by a Dark Blues side who had both qualities in abundance at Dens Park.

Do not let the scoreline fool you, Tony Docherty’s side were well worth their win against a Dons team who have now gone 11 league games without a victory.

As the search for a new manager enters the interview stage, the process cannot be concluded quickly enough.

But if there was any lingering doubt this display confirmed what has been apparent for some time – the new boss has a huge job on his hands.

Dundee dominant from the first whistle

It was a case of meet the new boss, same as the old boss as far as the Dons squad and interim manager Peter Leven were concerned.

The eight-game 33-day reign of Neil Warnock came to an end with Saturday’s Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock, and with the 75 year-old having returned to England, it was left to Leven to take the helm once more.

Leven stuck with the same starting 11 who beat Killie as he looked to end a 10-game winless run in the league for the Dons.

As venues go, Dens Park had been a happy hunting ground for the visitors, who had lost just once in their previous 11 visits.

But it was the home side who dominated the first half against an Aberdeen team who looked a shadow of team who won at the weekend.

Connor Barron set the tone when he gave the ball away 25 yards from his own goal.

Scott Tiffoney fired in a low curling effort which was parried by Kelle Roos before the goalkeeper dived on the ball as former Don Curtis Main tried to convert the rebound.

Bojan Miovski led the Dons response as he tried to weave his way through the Dees defence before teeing up Killian Phillips, who saw his shot deflected for a corner.

Dundee looked the bigger threat, however, and Roos was called into action again to prevent Tiffony from converting Main’s low ball from close range.

Roos kept the Dons on level terms

As the Dons struggled to get a foothold in the game Roos’ role as the last line of defence was tested to the full and the Dutchman made a fingertip save to turn Owen Dodgson’s powerful drive over the crossbar.

Dundee were determined and disciplined, while Aberdeen’s creative players Jamie McGrath and Junior Hoilett were unable to offer any attacking threat, leaving leading scorer Miovski starved of service in a disappointing opening 45 minutes.

The home side’s dominance should have led to the breakthrough before the interval, but Lyall Cameron dragged his shot wide of Roos’ left post.

VAR decision hands Dundee victory

Leven, who had cut an animated figure on the sidelines, would have had plenty to say during the interval and his side at least showed a greater sense of urgency and attacking intent in the second half.

But with no sign of a breakthrough forthcoming,Duk was sent on for Hoilett.

However, the Cape Verde international had been on the pitch a matter of seconds when play was halted a for a lengthy VAR check for a handball by Dons defender Jack MacKenzie.

After what seemed like an eternity, referee Steven McLean was sent to the monitor where he then pointed to the spot.

By the time Luke McCowan stepped up to score for the home side, it must have been close to the five-minute mark in total.

The frustration at the delay was understandable, but on the balance of the play it was a lead the home side merited.

Aberdeen needed a response – but the best they could offer was two long-range efforts from MacKenzie and substitute Leighton Clarkson, both of which flew well over the crossbar.

Teams

Dundee (3-5-2) – McCracken 6, Portales 7, Shaughnessy 7, Donnelly 7, Costelloe (Lamie 90) 6, Cameron 7, Sylla 6, McCowan 7, Dodgson 8, Main 6, Tiffoney (Robertson 90) 7. Subs not used – Legzdins, Sharp, Astley, Bakayoko, Boateng, Mellon.

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1) – Roos 7, Devlin 6, Gartenmann 5, MacDonald 5, MacKenzie 5, Barron (Sokler 80) 5, Shinnie 6, McGrath 5, Phillips (Clarkson 71) 5, Hoilett (Duk 60) 5, Miovski 6. Subs not used – Doohan, Jensen, McGarry, Polvara, Duncan, Milne.

Referee – Steven McLean

Attendance – 8,215.

Man of the match – Owen Dodgson.