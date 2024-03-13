Aberdeen now ELEVEN league games without a win following defeat by Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen now ELEVEN league games without a win following defeat by Dundee

The Dons failed to build on Saturday's Scottish Cup win as they slumped to Premiership defeat at Dens Park.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath gets past Dundee's Owen Dodgson. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath gets past Dundee's Owen Dodgson. Image: SNS.

Normal service resumed for Aberdeen as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Dundee on their return to Scottish Premiership duty.

A Dons side devoid of confidence and any attacking intent at all were hounded into submission by a Dark Blues side who had both qualities in abundance at Dens Park.

Do not let the scoreline fool you, Tony Docherty’s side were well worth their win against a Dons team who have now gone 11 league games without a victory.

As the search for a new manager enters the interview stage, the process cannot be concluded quickly enough.

But if there was any lingering doubt this display confirmed what has been apparent for some time – the new boss has a huge job on his hands.

Dundee dominant from the first whistle

Dundee’s Scott Tiffoney and Aberdeen’s Connor Barron compete for the ball. Image: SNS.

It was a case of meet the new boss, same as the old boss as far as the Dons squad and interim manager Peter Leven were concerned.

The eight-game 33-day reign of Neil Warnock came to an end with Saturday’s Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock, and with the 75 year-old having returned to England, it was left to Leven to take the helm once more.

Leven stuck with the same starting 11 who beat Killie as he looked to end a 10-game winless run in the league for the Dons.

As venues go, Dens Park had been a happy hunting ground for the visitors, who had lost just once in their previous 11 visits.

But it was the home side who dominated the first half against an Aberdeen team who looked a shadow of team who won at the weekend.

Connor Barron set the tone when he gave the ball away 25 yards from his own goal.

Scott Tiffoney fired in a low curling effort which was parried by Kelle Roos before the goalkeeper dived on the ball as former Don Curtis Main tried to convert the rebound.

Bojan Miovski led the Dons response as he tried to weave his way through the Dees defence before teeing up Killian Phillips, who saw his shot deflected for a corner.

Dundee looked the bigger threat, however, and Roos was called into action again to prevent Tiffony from converting Main’s low ball from close range.

Roos kept the Dons on level terms

As the Dons struggled to get a foothold in the game Roos’ role as the last line of defence was tested to the full and the Dutchman made a fingertip save to turn Owen Dodgson’s powerful drive over the crossbar.

Dundee were determined and disciplined, while Aberdeen’s creative players Jamie McGrath and Junior Hoilett were unable to offer any attacking threat, leaving leading scorer Miovski starved of service in a disappointing opening 45 minutes.

The home side’s dominance should have led to the breakthrough before the interval, but Lyall Cameron dragged his shot wide of Roos’ left post.

VAR decision hands Dundee victory

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie (C) handles the ball in the box to concede a penalty. Image: SNS.

Leven, who had cut an animated figure on the sidelines, would have had plenty to say during the interval and his side at least showed a greater sense of urgency and attacking intent in the second half.

But with no sign of a breakthrough forthcoming,Duk was sent on for Hoilett.

However, the Cape Verde international had been on the pitch a matter of seconds when play was halted a for a lengthy VAR check for a handball by Dons defender Jack MacKenzie.

After what seemed like an eternity, referee Steven McLean was sent to the monitor where he then pointed to the spot.

By the time Luke McCowan stepped up to score for the home side, it must have been close to the five-minute mark in total.

Dundee’s Luke McCowan scores a penalty to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

The frustration at the delay was understandable, but on the balance of the play it was a lead the home side merited.

Aberdeen needed a response – but the best they could offer was two long-range efforts from MacKenzie and substitute Leighton Clarkson, both of which flew well over the crossbar.

Teams

Dundee (3-5-2) – McCracken 6, Portales 7, Shaughnessy 7, Donnelly 7, Costelloe (Lamie 90) 6, Cameron 7, Sylla 6, McCowan 7, Dodgson 8, Main 6, Tiffoney (Robertson 90)  7. Subs not used – Legzdins, Sharp, Astley, Bakayoko, Boateng, Mellon.

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1) – Roos 7, Devlin 6, Gartenmann 5, MacDonald 5, MacKenzie 5, Barron (Sokler 80) 5, Shinnie 6, McGrath 5, Phillips (Clarkson 71) 5, Hoilett (Duk 60) 5, Miovski 6. Subs not used – Doohan, Jensen, McGarry, Polvara, Duncan, Milne.

Referee – Steven McLean

Attendance – 8,215.

Man of the match – Owen Dodgson.

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during the 1-0 defeat by Dundee. Image: SNS.
Interim boss Peter Leven warns Aberdeen are not too good to go down
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, right, and chief executive Alan Burrows during a Premiership match.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen board must deliver top manager within two weeks or risk wrath…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (left) and Dundee's Lyall Cameron in action during the 1-1 draw in January. Image: SNS.
Dundee v Aberdeen talking points and Dons predicted line-up as Peter Leven takes charge…
Aberdeen fans at Hampden for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers in December. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to demand 50/50 split of tickets for Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic at…
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald wins a header in the 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat of Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald calls for 50-50 Scottish Cup semi-final ticket split with Celtic
2
Aberdeen caretaker boss Peter Leven during the 1-1 draw with Celtic. Image: SNS.
Interim boss Peter Leven on why he's not interested in Aberdeen manager's job -…
Lewis Ferguson of Bologna FC playing during an Italian Serie A football match with Internazionale at Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, on March 9, 2024. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen set for big Lewis Ferguson sell-on windfall with FIVE Serie A giants now…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie during the 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Recent Aberdeen review feels like rearranging deckchairs on Titanic
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, right, and chief executive Alan Burrows during a Premiership match.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen chaos has left the Dons a laughing stock
The Aberdeen fans have already been at Hampden twice this season, having played in the Viaplay Cup semi-final and final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen drawn against Celtic in Scottish Cup semi-finals
2

Conversation