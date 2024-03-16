Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven gives Dons players some ‘home truths’ following Dundee defeat

Interim boss Peter Leven says he delivered “home truths” to the Aberdeen squad during a team meeting less than 24 hours after losing at Dundee.

That damaging defeat means the Dons are only three points above the relegation play-off spot with nine games remaining.

Leven revealed captain Graeme Shinnie also held a separate talks with the squad on Thursday in a bid to haul the Dons out of their damaging tailspin in the Premiership.

Aberdeen’s winless league run extended to 11 games when losing 1-0 at Dundee on Wednesday.

Leven revealed he studied the video nasty with the squad of footage from the Dundee defeat in a bid to isolate what went wrong – and fix it.

He also made the Dons watch footage of games where they have played well this season in an attempt to spark them into reproducing those levels.

The interim gaffer will demand an immediate response after those meetings when the Dons face Motherwell away on league action on Saturday.

He said: “There were some home truths to the players, I am not going to lie, and then Shinnie had a chat with them on their own.

“We showed them the video on Thursday of where they could have done better against Dundee.

“We have a loop of things that we needed to show them.

“The good things to show them what they have previously done, to show them how good they are.

“But we also had to show them things from Wednesday where they need to get better.”

‘Actions speak louder than words’

Aberdeen have taken just five points from a possible 33 in failing to win a Premiership game since returning from the winter break in January.

Asked if he expected an immediate response to the loss at Dundee, Leven said: “I hope so.

“Actions speak louder than words.

“There is no point in saying it, you need to go and do it.”

There was some respite from the Premiership horror show when the Reds beat Kilmarnock 3-1 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final last weekend.

Veteran Neil Warnock, 75, stepped down as interim boss immediately after that cup defeat of Killie, after just 33 days at the Pittodrie helm.

Leven was then handed the interim post as the Pittodrie board search for a new manager.

Interviews were conducted this week with candidates and the Dons aim to appoint a new manager during the upcoming international break.

How can a team deliver highs against Kilmarnock, then collapse into dismal lows at Dundee just days later?

Leven said: “We have analysed it and the bread and butter of this club is hard work.

“Also fighting spirit and making sure we show enough angles on the ball.

“I don’t think we did that because our passing was poor at times.

“Application and desire also has be maximum in every game.

“That was the frustrating thing on Wednesday.

“I didn’t think the passing was there,we didn’t make enough angles on the ball and there wasn’t enough bravery.”

‘The fans drive the expectation of this club’

Aberdeen’s squad was expensively rebuilt during last summer’s transfer window with 13 new signings secured.

Having woefully underperformed in the Premiership, with just six wins from 29 games, how can that potential be realised – if it can?

Leven said: “Having individual meetings and group meetings.

“Talk to them, get to see what drives them and what I need to use to motivate them.

“I have a great captain in Shinnie and Jonny (Hayes) along with the other senior players who help to drive this changing room and know the expectations of this club.

“The fans drive the expectation of this club.

“They let you know when you are not doing well and that should tell you as well.”

Leven’s role in dramatic comeback

Aberdeen’s previous clash with Motherwell saw the Reds trail 3-0 after 30 minutes in Warnock’s third game in charge.

Leven, 40, had a key role in tactical changes that were made at 3-0 down that were the catalyst for a fight-back to draw 3-3.

He said: “We all came together to change the tactics.

“Things clearly weren’t working and we had a chat to go to a four.

“Neil had just come in.

“We were struggling being 3-0 down and as a staff we discussed tight and felt these changes could bring a different scenario for us.

“It worked and hopefully it works at Motherwell on Saturday.”