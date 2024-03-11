Aberdeen to interview new manager candidates this week – with further details on Neil Warnock exit and technical director plan REVEALED

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen to interview new manager candidates this week – with further details on Neil Warnock exit and technical director plan REVEALED

Dons chief executive Alan Burrows says they aim to have a new boss appointed by the end of the upcoming international break.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen will interview new manager candidates this week, chief executive Alan Burrows has revealed – while also announcing plans to appoint a technical director following a review of the Dons’ football operation.

Interim manager Neil Warnock left the club after Saturday’s 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win at home to Kilmarnock, revealing in his parting post-match interview the Reds were “well down the line” to appointing their next permanent boss.

Chief executive Burrows says the club are determined to have a new gaffer in place by the end of the upcoming international break, which runs from March 18 to 26 – with some candidates currently under contract at other outfits.

He said: “The number one priority is the engagement of our new first-team manager.

“The club, working with our partners, have compiled a shortlist with a combination of individuals we have identified that meet the key criteria we have agreed, and individuals that have expressed serious interest in the role.

“We plan to conduct a number of interviews this week and, in certain cases, seek permission to do so where managers are under contract elsewhere.

“Our aim is to appoint a first-team manager during the upcoming international break.

“In the meantime, Peter Leven will continue in interim charge, assisted by Scott Anderson and Craig Samson.”

Revealed: Why Neil Warnock’s Aberdeen deal was ripped up

The Press and Journal can also reveal more about the manner of veteran interim manager Warnock’s exit.

Sources close to the club say the 75-year-old had the full backing of the Dons’ dressing room and Pittodrie chiefs, but decided himself before the Killie cup tie to exit – having grown frustrated with being unable to turn around the Reds’ league form.

The former Cardiff City and QPR boss’ family are also thought to have been concerned with the heavy criticism Warnock was receiving, prompting him to ask Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack if he could step aside on Thursday last week.

Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday's 3-1 win for Aberdeen
Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday’s 3-1 win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

Warnock contract until the end of the season was ripped, meaning he will only be paid for his work up to the weekend’s victory.

It was just the second win of a tenure which brought no league victories and leaves the Reds sitting a concerning 10th in the Premiership.

Announcing his departure, Warnock said: “My advice is to try to get a new manager as soon as possible.

“They are well down the line. I don’t think it is far away.

“It needs an overhaul in the summer and there’s no good waiting until then.”

New Aberdeen technical director to report  to director of football Steven Gunn

Chief Executive Burrows has also given more detail on the now-completed review of Aberdeen’s football operation, announced in the wake of former boss Barry Robson’s exit, adding: “At the turn of the year, the club instructed a football consultancy group, BPTC, headed by Bernhard Peters, to conduct a holistic review of our football operation.

“Bernhard is widely recognised as one of the most successful youth academy/high performance architects in the industry. He has a storied reputation in the Bundesliga, having previously served as sporting director for Hamburger SV and director of high performance for TSG Hoffenheim.

“BPTC themselves currently consult with a raft of top clubs, coaches, and national associations across the globe.

“They very recently completed their audit and submitted a comprehensive report which we have reviewed with them.

“We are extremely pleased that their report has validated a lot of very good policy, practice, and robust processes already in place within the club’s academy and wider football department.

“They have also identified several key areas of opportunity that would substantially enhance our current setup and are now working with us on the next phase.”

Burrows highlighted three key areas where changes to the setup will be made as:

·       Certain structural changes within the Dons’ football setup.

·       The implementation of new and additional policy, practices, and processes that will further strengthen all levels of player training and development, player pathway, scouting and recruitment and football performance. (Both of the first two areas are understood to be more geared towards the Dons’ academy and player development structures.)

·       Recruitment of a new first-team manager and the addition of a new technical director to support the director of football.

On the third bullet point, The Press and Journal understands current director of football Steven Gunn will remain in place, and the new technical director and first-team boss will report to him.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (top right). chief executive Alan Burrows (bottom right) and director of football Steven Gunn watch a clash against Hearts at Pittodrie in December 2023. Image: SNS.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Captain Graeme Shinnie urges Aberdeen to appoint a new manager NOW to bring stability…
Potential Aberdeen managerial candidates, from left, Stephen Robinson, Michael O'Neill and Darren Ferguson.
Aberdeen next manager: The runners and riders for the Dons job
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock waves to the fans as he walks off the pitch at full-time after beating Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Neil Warnock reveals why he stepped down as Aberdeen interim boss and his parting…
5
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS
Neil Warnock steps down as Aberdeen manager after 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against…
On loan Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips at Aberdeen's Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Midfielder Killian Phillips vows Aberdeen won't be bullied by Kilmarnock again
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS
Neil Warnock aims to deliver Scottish Cup semi-final spot for Aberdeen fans following tough…
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie on the ball against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock talking points and predicted Dons line-up
Former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon. Image: PA
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should move to appoint Neil Lennon as manager
6
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski addresses his future with the Dons
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock warns Kilmarnock 'it'll be different game on grass'

Conversation