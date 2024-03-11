Aberdeen to interview new manager candidates this week – with further details on Neil Warnock exit and technical director plan REVEALED

Aberdeen will interview new manager candidates this week, chief executive Alan Burrows has revealed – while also announcing plans to appoint a technical director following a review of the Dons’ football operation.

Interim manager Neil Warnock left the club after Saturday’s 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win at home to Kilmarnock, revealing in his parting post-match interview the Reds were “well down the line” to appointing their next permanent boss.

Chief executive Burrows says the club are determined to have a new gaffer in place by the end of the upcoming international break, which runs from March 18 to 26 – with some candidates currently under contract at other outfits.

He said: “The number one priority is the engagement of our new first-team manager.

“The club, working with our partners, have compiled a shortlist with a combination of individuals we have identified that meet the key criteria we have agreed, and individuals that have expressed serious interest in the role.

“We plan to conduct a number of interviews this week and, in certain cases, seek permission to do so where managers are under contract elsewhere.

“Our aim is to appoint a first-team manager during the upcoming international break.

“In the meantime, Peter Leven will continue in interim charge, assisted by Scott Anderson and Craig Samson.”

Revealed: Why Neil Warnock’s Aberdeen deal was ripped up

The Press and Journal can also reveal more about the manner of veteran interim manager Warnock’s exit.

Sources close to the club say the 75-year-old had the full backing of the Dons’ dressing room and Pittodrie chiefs, but decided himself before the Killie cup tie to exit – having grown frustrated with being unable to turn around the Reds’ league form.

The former Cardiff City and QPR boss’ family are also thought to have been concerned with the heavy criticism Warnock was receiving, prompting him to ask Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack if he could step aside on Thursday last week.

Warnock contract until the end of the season was ripped, meaning he will only be paid for his work up to the weekend’s victory.

It was just the second win of a tenure which brought no league victories and leaves the Reds sitting a concerning 10th in the Premiership.

Announcing his departure, Warnock said: “My advice is to try to get a new manager as soon as possible.

“They are well down the line. I don’t think it is far away.

“It needs an overhaul in the summer and there’s no good waiting until then.”

New Aberdeen technical director to report to director of football Steven Gunn

Chief Executive Burrows has also given more detail on the now-completed review of Aberdeen’s football operation, announced in the wake of former boss Barry Robson’s exit, adding: “At the turn of the year, the club instructed a football consultancy group, BPTC, headed by Bernhard Peters, to conduct a holistic review of our football operation.

“Bernhard is widely recognised as one of the most successful youth academy/high performance architects in the industry. He has a storied reputation in the Bundesliga, having previously served as sporting director for Hamburger SV and director of high performance for TSG Hoffenheim.

“BPTC themselves currently consult with a raft of top clubs, coaches, and national associations across the globe.

“They very recently completed their audit and submitted a comprehensive report which we have reviewed with them.

“We are extremely pleased that their report has validated a lot of very good policy, practice, and robust processes already in place within the club’s academy and wider football department.

“They have also identified several key areas of opportunity that would substantially enhance our current setup and are now working with us on the next phase.”

Burrows highlighted three key areas where changes to the setup will be made as:

· Certain structural changes within the Dons’ football setup.

· The implementation of new and additional policy, practices, and processes that will further strengthen all levels of player training and development, player pathway, scouting and recruitment and football performance. (Both of the first two areas are understood to be more geared towards the Dons’ academy and player development structures.)

· Recruitment of a new first-team manager and the addition of a new technical director to support the director of football.

On the third bullet point, The Press and Journal understands current director of football Steven Gunn will remain in place, and the new technical director and first-team boss will report to him.