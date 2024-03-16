Max Anderson urges Caley Thistle to forget poor home form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max Anderson urges Caley Thistle to forget poor home form

The on-loan Dundee midfielder believes simply focusing on beating Ayr United can bring about a long-awaited Caledonian Stadium victory.

By Paul Chalk
Max Anderson has played 26 times for Inverness this season on loan from Dundee,. Image: SNS
Midfielder Max Anderson believes Caley Thistle’s players are best to forget their dreadful home form in a bid to hit the winning trail again in the Highlands.

The 22-year-old, on loan from Premiership side Dundee this season, is aware it is now four months since their last league victory at the Caledonian Stadium.

That came with a 3-1 result against Saturday’s opponents Ayr United on November 11 and since then they have drawn four and lost four.

Ex-Scotland, Celtic and Aberdeen captain Scott Brown has since replaced Lee Bullen as the Honest Men’s gaffer and he’s won three and lost four of his four games in charge so far.

Ayr United manager Scott Brown. Image: SNS

‘Make every game count’ – Anderson

A Caley Jags victory would see them leapfrog their eighth-placed opponents and Anderson insists focusing simply on winning the game must outweigh any concerns about their long-standing poor home run.

He said: “It’s no secret our home form is not the best. Away from home, we are a strong side.

“We do play some good stuff at home, but we struggle at times to put the ball in the back of the net.

“I think we just need to forget about our home form and not let that affect us. The minute you start thinking about things is when it can be on your mind, and you can get yourself in all sorts of bother.

“The best thing for us is to go into Saturday with a positive mindset to try and get a good outcome.

“The aim for us is to make every game count, like every team will be aiming for because the league is so tight.

“We can go from ninth to nearer mid-table and that’s what we need to remind ourselves.

“We can easily get out of this position if we can string a few wins together.”

Players would ‘fight for the cause’

Anderson helped Dundee win the Scottish Championship last year, so being at the wrong end of the division is a sharp contrast.

However, he knows when he looks at his Inverness team-mates that a relegation battle is not one they’re ready to be part of.

He said: “I have never been in this particular situation before.

“I have played enough games now and know how to get out of it.

“The players in our changing room are brilliant – there is not one of them that wouldn’t fight for the cause.

“That gives me and everyone else confidence that we’ve all got each other’s back. If we keep pushing away, it can come out positively for us.”

Anderson aims to deliver ICT success

Anderson had only ever played for Dundee, so snapping up a loan move to secure game-time was a new experience.

And he explained that, when his time is over in the north this summer, he wants to have helped deliver results for ICT.

He added: “This is the first time I have joined somewhere new.

“I was nervous when I first came to the club, but it was brilliant. Everyone welcomed me and that was all I needed.

“On the pitch, it has been a good learning curve. But I don’t want it to be a learning curve; I want it to be positive for the club and these good people.”

