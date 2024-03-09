BREAKING: Neil Warnock steps down as Aberdeen manager after 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Kilmarnock

Interim manager Neil Warnock has stepped aside as Aberdeen boss following the Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat of Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen confirmed the 75-year-old’s departure just minutes after the Dons beat Kilmarnock 3-1.

Peter Leven will assume control of the team until the Pittodrie board appoint a new permanent manager.

Chairman Dave Cormack said: “The club would like to thank both Neil and Ronnie Jepson for their efforts.

“With the search for a new manager at an advanced stage, Peter Leven will assume control of all first team matters until the process is concluded.”

‘Honoured to lead Aberdeen’

Warnock has stepped down having guided the Dons to a semi-final at Hampden.

However he failed to win a Premiership game during his time at the club.

Aberdeen are languishing 10th in the table, just four points off the relegation play-off zone.

Warnock said: “I was honoured to lead Aberdeen for a short period to help Dave and the board get themselves into a position where they could get closer to making a permanent appointment.

“It goes without saying that I had hoped I could’ve collected a few more league wins along the way, but I am also delighted to have helped the club into the Scottish Cup semi final.

“I hope they can now go on and lift the trophy.

“Ronnie and I can’t thank the fans enough for their support while we’ve been here and we wish the club and the supporters all the very best for the remainder of the season and for the future.”