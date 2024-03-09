BREAKING: Neil Warnock steps down as Aberdeen manager after 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

BREAKING: Neil Warnock steps down as Aberdeen manager after 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Kilmarnock

Warnock steps down as Aberdeen manager after less than two months at the helm with Peter Leven to take the team until a new permanent boss is appointed.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Interim manager Neil Warnock has stepped aside as Aberdeen boss following the Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat of Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen confirmed the 75-year-old’s departure just minutes after the Dons beat Kilmarnock 3-1.

Peter Leven will assume control of the team until the Pittodrie board appoint a new permanent manager.

Chairman Dave Cormack said: “The club would like to thank both Neil and Ronnie Jepson for their efforts.

“With the search for a new manager at an advanced stage, Peter Leven will assume control of all first team matters until the process is concluded.”

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during a press conference at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during a press conference at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

‘Honoured to lead Aberdeen’

Warnock has stepped down having guided the Dons to a semi-final at Hampden.

However he failed to win a Premiership game during his time at the club.

Aberdeen are languishing 10th in the table, just four points off the relegation play-off zone.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS

Warnock said: “I was honoured to lead Aberdeen for a short period to help Dave and the board get themselves into a position where they could get closer to making a permanent appointment.

“It goes without saying that I had hoped I could’ve collected a few more league wins along the way, but I am also delighted to have helped the club into the Scottish Cup semi final.

“I hope they can now go on and lift the trophy.

“Ronnie and I can’t thank the fans enough for their support while we’ve been here and we wish the club and the supporters all the very best for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock applauds the fans as he walks off the pitch at full-time after beating Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Neil Warnock reveals why he stepped down as Aberdeen interim boss and his parting…
On loan Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips at Aberdeen's Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Midfielder Killian Phillips vows Aberdeen won't be bullied by Kilmarnock again
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS
Neil Warnock aims to deliver Scottish Cup semi-final spot for Aberdeen fans following tough…
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie on the ball against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock talking points and predicted Dons line-up
Former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon. Image: PA
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should move to appoint Neil Lennon as manager
6
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski addresses his future with the Dons
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock warns Kilmarnock 'it'll be different game on grass'
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS
Interim boss Neil Warnock demands Aberdeen stop feeling sorry for themselves
Neil Lennon while manager of Celtic. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits he is 'very interested' in the Aberdeen job
Junior Hoilett in action for Canada against Belgium.
Junior Hoilett - Expert on Vancouver Whitecaps spell and Aberdeen winger's 'outside shot' of…

Conversation