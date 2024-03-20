Exclusive: Jimmy Thelin withdrew from Aberdeen job talks over loyalty to Elfsborg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Jimmy Thelin withdrew from Aberdeen job talks over loyalty to Elfsborg

Thelin was believed to be interested in the Dons job but was reluctant to leave Elfsborg after making a plethora of new signings ahead of the Allsvenskan season.

By Danny Law
Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.
Jimmy Thelin dropped out of the running to become the next Aberdeen manager because of his commitment to Elfsborg.

The 46-year-old was on the shortlist for the Dons job but withdrew as a candidate after mulling over his options.

The Press and Journal understands from sources in Sweden that Thelin was interested in the Dons job but was reluctant to leave Elfsborg so close to the start of the Allsvenskan season.

Thelin was also believed to be close to landing the Dons job just over a year ago before then interim boss Barry Robson convinced the Aberdeen board he deserved to be handed the role on a permanent basis after a major upturn in form which resulted in a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership and guaranteed group-stage football in Europe.

Elfsborg are due to face Varnamo in the opening game of the league season a week on Monday.

After a superb season last year Elfsborg finished as runners-up to Malmo in a final day decider with Malmo winning 1-0 to clinch the title in November.

Despite ending the campaign in second place Elfsborg have qualified for the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League this summer.

Thelin has bolstered his squad for the 2024 campaign with a plethora of new arrivals and, after being given the ability to bring in so many new players, is believed to have felt it was not the right time to move to a new club.

2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin has been linked with the Aberdeen job. Image: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Dons closing in on appointment

Aberdeen are hoping to appoint a new boss before next weekend’s vital Premiership encounter against Ross County.

Peter Leven was placed in caretaker charge of the Dons for the second time this season following Neil Warnock’s departure after only 33 days in interim charge. Former Cardiff City and Sheffield United boss Warnock left immediately after the 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Kilmarnock on March 9.

Leven has been in the dugout for the past two games – a 1-0 defeat against Dundee and a 1-0 victory at Motherwell ahead of the international break.

The new Aberdeen manager, if appointed before next Saturday’s game, will inherit a side sitting ninth in the Scottish Premiership and only three points above Ross County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot. The Dons are also in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup and will face Celtic at Hampden on April 20.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon and Mark Fotheringham have expressed an interest in the Aberdeen job while Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill was linked with a move to Pittodrie.

Former Norwich City, Sunderland and Hamilton Accies boss Alex Neil has also been linked with the vacant post but is understood to be keen on remaining in England.

