Exclusive: Jimmy Thelin withdrew from Aberdeen job talks over loyalty to Elfsborg

Jimmy Thelin dropped out of the running to become the next Aberdeen manager because of his commitment to Elfsborg.

The 46-year-old was on the shortlist for the Dons job but withdrew as a candidate after mulling over his options.

The Press and Journal understands from sources in Sweden that Thelin was interested in the Dons job but was reluctant to leave Elfsborg so close to the start of the Allsvenskan season.

Thelin was also believed to be close to landing the Dons job just over a year ago before then interim boss Barry Robson convinced the Aberdeen board he deserved to be handed the role on a permanent basis after a major upturn in form which resulted in a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership and guaranteed group-stage football in Europe.

Elfsborg are due to face Varnamo in the opening game of the league season a week on Monday.

After a superb season last year Elfsborg finished as runners-up to Malmo in a final day decider with Malmo winning 1-0 to clinch the title in November.

Despite ending the campaign in second place Elfsborg have qualified for the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League this summer.

Thelin has bolstered his squad for the 2024 campaign with a plethora of new arrivals and, after being given the ability to bring in so many new players, is believed to have felt it was not the right time to move to a new club.

Dons closing in on appointment

Aberdeen are hoping to appoint a new boss before next weekend’s vital Premiership encounter against Ross County.

Peter Leven was placed in caretaker charge of the Dons for the second time this season following Neil Warnock’s departure after only 33 days in interim charge. Former Cardiff City and Sheffield United boss Warnock left immediately after the 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Kilmarnock on March 9.

Leven has been in the dugout for the past two games – a 1-0 defeat against Dundee and a 1-0 victory at Motherwell ahead of the international break.

The new Aberdeen manager, if appointed before next Saturday’s game, will inherit a side sitting ninth in the Scottish Premiership and only three points above Ross County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot. The Dons are also in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup and will face Celtic at Hampden on April 20.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon and Mark Fotheringham have expressed an interest in the Aberdeen job while Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill was linked with a move to Pittodrie.

Former Norwich City, Sunderland and Hamilton Accies boss Alex Neil has also been linked with the vacant post but is understood to be keen on remaining in England.