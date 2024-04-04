Aberdeen manager latest: Jimmy Thelin refuses to shoot down links with Pittodrie club

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin has refused to shoot down reports Aberdeen aim to secure him as their next permanent manager.

The 46-year-old opted not to comment on the Pittodrie club’s interest.

Thelin is one of the Aberdeen hierarchy’s preferred targets in the bid to replace Barry Robson who was sacked more than two months ago.

Thelin led Elfsborg to a second-placed finish in the Swedish top-flight last season.

He is contracted to Elfsborg until the end of the 2026 Swedish season.

The Elfsborg manager impressed when interviewed for the job last year but lost out to Robson for the position.

The Dons’ board continue to explore a number of managerial possibilities and are in the final stages of the process.

Thelin was understood to have been reluctant to leave Elfsborg so soon into the new Swedish season, which only began last weekend.

However the Pittodrie board could be willing to wait until the summer to land a new manager if that time is required to land a top target.

Elfsborg director Stefan Andreasson also warned Aberdeen face a fight to land Thelin.

Andreasson said he has had conversations with Thelin about his future and is hopeful he will remain at Elfsborg.

Thelin remains one of the Dons’ top targets but he insists all his focus is on the Swedish top flight club who have qualified for Europe next season.

Thelin told Swedish publication Boras Tidning: “I’m in Elfsborg, enjoying it very well here and putting all my focus on it.

“There’s been a lot of rumours, but if I were to comment on all that, it would go beyond my work here.”