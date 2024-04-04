Aberdeen manager latest: Jimmy Thelin refuses to shoot down links with Pittodrie club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager latest: Jimmy Thelin refuses to shoot down links with Pittodrie club

Elfsborg boss Thelin says if he were to comment on Aberdeen link "it would go beyond my work here".

By Sean Wallace
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin has been linked with the Aberdeen job. Image: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin has refused to shoot down reports Aberdeen aim to secure him as their next permanent manager.

The 46-year-old opted not to comment on the Pittodrie club’s interest.

Thelin is one of the Aberdeen hierarchy’s preferred targets in the bid to replace Barry Robson who was sacked more than two months ago.

Thelin led Elfsborg to a second-placed finish in the Swedish top-flight last season.

He is contracted to Elfsborg until the end of the 2026 Swedish season.

The Elfsborg manager impressed when interviewed for the job last year but lost out to Robson for the position.

The Dons’ board continue to explore a number of managerial possibilities and are in the final stages of the process.

Thelin was understood to have been reluctant to leave Elfsborg so soon into the new Swedish season, which only began last weekend.

However the Pittodrie board could be willing to wait until the summer to land a new manager if that time is required to land a top target.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (top right), chief executive Alan Burrows (bottom right) and director of football Steven Gunn watch a clash against Hearts at Pittodrie in December 2023. Image: SNS.

Elfsborg director Stefan Andreasson also warned Aberdeen face a fight to land Thelin.

Andreasson said he has had conversations with Thelin about his future and is hopeful he will remain at Elfsborg.

Thelin remains one of the Dons’ top targets but he insists all his focus is on the Swedish top flight club who have qualified for Europe next season.

Thelin told Swedish publication Boras Tidning: “I’m in Elfsborg, enjoying it very well here and putting all my focus on it.

“There’s been a lot of rumours, but if I were to comment on all that, it would go beyond my work here.”

