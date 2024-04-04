Aberdeen new manager latest: Elfsborg director addresses Dons’ interest in Jimmy Thelin

Elfsborg director Stefan Andreasson has warned Aberdeen face a fight to land Jimmy Thelin as their next permanent manager.

Andreasson revealed he has had conversations with Thelin about his future and is hopeful he will remain at Elfsborg.

However, the Pittodrie hierarchy are keen on securing the highly-rated 46-year-old,who led Elfsborg to a second-placed finish in the Swedish top-flight last season.

Thelin is contracted to Elfsborg until the end of the 2026 Swedish season.

It is understood Thelin is open to the Aberdeen position, but is reluctant to leave Elfsborg so early in their season.

The Swedish Allsvenskan only started last weekend.

Aberdeen’s board have refused to close the door on Thelin.

The Elfsborg manager impressed when interviewed for the job last year but lost out to Barry Robson for the position.

Interim boss Peter Leven has given the Pittodrie board some breathing space in their search for a new manager by delivering back-to-back Premiership wins.

Those wins under Leven have lessened the threat of relegation and Aberdeen could yet wait until the summer to land Thelin.

Pride in sought-after boss

Andreasson says Elfsborg are “proud that he is a sought-after name” and insists it is best if a coach, like a player, delivers success and exits for a fee.

However, he is determined to hold on to Thelin.

Andreasson said: “There is interest and options for him, but we have concluded in our dialogues that he should continue with Elfsborg.

“Then we will see what the future holds, we are proud that he is a sought-after name.

“In the best of worlds, it’s like with players, that you sell the coach.

“But when the right option comes for Jimmy, we will find a solution to it.”