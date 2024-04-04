Aberdeen new manager latest: Elfsborg director addresses Dons’ interest in Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen new manager latest: Elfsborg director addresses Dons’ interest in Jimmy Thelin

Elfsborg director Stefan Andreasson says Aberdeen managerial target Thelin has "interest and options".

By Sean Wallace
Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.
Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.

Elfsborg director Stefan Andreasson has warned Aberdeen face a fight to land Jimmy Thelin as their next permanent manager.

Andreasson revealed he has had conversations with Thelin about his future and is hopeful he will remain at Elfsborg.

However, the Pittodrie hierarchy are keen on securing the highly-rated 46-year-old,who led Elfsborg to a second-placed finish in the Swedish top-flight last season.

Thelin is contracted to Elfsborg until the end of the 2026 Swedish season.

It is understood Thelin is open to the Aberdeen position, but is reluctant to leave Elfsborg so early in their season.

The Swedish Allsvenskan only started last weekend.

Aberdeen’s board have refused to close the door on Thelin.

The Elfsborg manager impressed when interviewed for the job last year but lost out to Barry Robson for the position.

Interim boss Peter Leven has given the Pittodrie board some breathing space in their search for a new manager by delivering back-to-back Premiership wins.

Those wins under Leven have lessened the threat of relegation and Aberdeen could yet wait until the summer to land Thelin.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (top right), chief executive Alan Burrows (bottom right) and director of football Steven Gunn watch a clash against Hearts at Pittodrie in December 2023. Image: SNS.

Pride in sought-after boss

Andreasson says Elfsborg are “proud that he is a sought-after name” and insists it is  best if a coach, like a player, delivers success and exits for a fee.

However, he is determined to hold on to Thelin.

Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Andreasson said: “There is interest and options for him, but we have concluded in our dialogues that he should continue with Elfsborg.

“Then we will see what the future holds, we are proud that he is a sought-after name.

“In the best of worlds, it’s like with players, that you sell the coach.

“But when the right option comes for Jimmy, we will find a solution to it.”

Who is Aberdeen-linked Jimmy Thelin? Expert takes us inside manager’s Elfsborg revolution

