‘She was so loved’: Emotional family unveils lasting tribute to Angela Joss in Aberdeen city centre

Much-missed Aberdeen community hero Angela Joss has been given a lasting tribute in the city centre she fought to improve.

Known for her love for bees and tireless efforts to help others, Angela was the “powerhouse” behind numerous projects in the city.

A “busy bee” herself, the mum of four had “fingers in many pies” and tried her best to make Aberdeen a better place for “everyone and anyone”.

Aberdeen Inspired, the Nuart festival and north-east charity Alcohol and Drug Action are just a few schemes Angela was the leading force in.

Shortly before she died in 2021, she also set up the Green and Bee eco organisation to help socially excluded people feel “safe and loved” – an endeavour now taken on by her eldest daughter Megan.

Angela’s tragic death sent shock waves through the community she deeply cared for.

But the memory of her achievements, compassion and kindness still lives on.

And that has now been commemorated in a lasting tribute at the heart of the city.

Bee-themed mural sums up Angela Joss’ beaming character

The “beautifully crafted” mural has been placed at the Everyday Heroes wall at the Netherkirkgate.

She was involved in creating the Nuart installation in 2018 to honour people who have inspired others.

In a “bittersweet” moment, friends, family and former colleagues gathered to pay their respects to “our very own” Angela as the bee-themed art piece was unveiled.

And as creator Carrie Reichardt pulled down the red cloth covering the mural, a beam of sunshine broke through the clouds.

“I told you she is still here with us,” Carrie smiled as the artwork shone in the sun.

“She always brought light and warmth with her wherever she went.”

‘It was a real honour’

The London-based artist added it was a “real honour” to be invited to create the tribute on the very wall she and Angela worked on together several years ago.

And ever since, the community stalwart’s beaming personality has stuck with her.

This is exactly what she tried to encapsulate in the tribute artwork, engraved with bees, wild flowers and the inscription: “To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die”.

A passage from Angela’s self-published book The Brownies of Brimmond Hill has also been featured to commemorate the passionate writer and environmentalist she was.

With a trembling voice, Carrie added: “I just hope I’ve done her proud.”

‘Angela Joss deserves to be there’

Tears filled the eyes of Angela’s four children as they took a closer look at the tribute.

It was a “special and touching” sentiment for Jacob, Megan, Abi and Darcey.

The “surreal” occasion was also a chance for them to bond with others whose lives have been touched by Angela.

“It’s a little bit of an eye-opener for us,” Jacob said.

“It shows just how much mum did and the huge impact she had on people’s lives.

“We’ve always just seen her as ‘mum’ – a normal person doing normal ‘mum’ things.

“But in fact, she was that sort of a maternal figure for a lot of people, who loved her so very much.”

His younger sister Abi added: “She deserves to be up there.

“Mum is an inspiration to all of us, and the fact that it’s in a place she contributed to makes it all the more special.”

‘Be more Angie – be kind and help others’

As they took another glance at their mum’s tribute on the Everyday Heroes wall, Angela’s family sent a message of hope that “everyone can be a hero”.

And from now on, the artwork will remain there as a reminder that “every little thing you do matters”, and there are many ways one can change the world for the better.

Jacob said: “Many might think that to be a hero you need to be saving people from burning buildings, or be an Olympic gold medalist.

“But actually, it can be about the little things you do.

“This [mural] shows you that anyone can be a hero – it doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, or what you do for a living.

“What matters is that you’ve gone that bit out of your way to do something for someone else. to help others and to make them feel safe, loved and happy.

“So be more Angie – be kind, help others, be a hero.”