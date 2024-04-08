‘She was so loved’: Emotional family unveils lasting tribute to Angela Joss in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘She was so loved’: Emotional family unveils lasting tribute to Angela Joss in Aberdeen city centre

The community stalwart's love for the city and passion to help others has been commemorated in a mosaic artwork on the Everyday Heroes wall.

By Denny Andonova
The family of Angela Joss looking at the newly unveiled tribute mural on the Everyday Heroes wall in Aberdeen.
Angela Joss was a "pillar of strength" for her husband Steve and four children Megan, Jacob, Darcey and Abi - as well as many others in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Much-missed Aberdeen community hero Angela Joss has been given a lasting tribute in the city centre she fought to improve.

Known for her love for bees and tireless efforts to help others, Angela was the “powerhouse” behind numerous projects in the city.

A “busy bee” herself, the mum of four had “fingers in many pies” and tried her best to make Aberdeen a better place for “everyone and anyone”.

Aberdeen Inspired, the Nuart festival and north-east charity Alcohol and Drug Action are just a few schemes Angela was the leading force in.

Society Awards at the Sandman Signature Hotel in 2019. From left, Angela Joss, Martin Widerlechner and Ross Grant win Event of the Year for Nuart Aberdeen. Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Society Awards at the Sandman Signature Hotel in 2019. From left: Angela Joss, Martin Widerlechner and Ross Grant win Event of the Year for Nuart Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Shortly before she died in 2021, she also set up the Green and Bee eco organisation to help socially excluded people feel “safe and loved” – an endeavour now taken on by her eldest daughter Megan.

Angela’s tragic death sent shock waves through the community she deeply cared for.

But the memory of her achievements, compassion and kindness still lives on.

And that has now been commemorated in a lasting tribute at the heart of the city.

Launch of Green and Bee garden in memory of Angela Joss.
In 2022, her family opened the Green and Bee rooftop garden at Trinity Centre in memory of Angela Joss. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Bee-themed mural sums up Angela Joss’ beaming character

The “beautifully crafted” mural has been placed at the Everyday Heroes wall at the Netherkirkgate.

She was involved in creating the Nuart installation in 2018 to honour people who have inspired others.

Dozens came to witness the unveiling of the mural. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

In a “bittersweet” moment, friends, family and former colleagues gathered to pay their respects to “our very own” Angela as the bee-themed art piece was unveiled.

And as creator Carrie Reichardt pulled down the red cloth covering the mural, a beam of sunshine broke through the clouds.

“I told you she is still here with us,” Carrie smiled as the artwork shone in the sun.

“She always brought light and warmth with her wherever she went.”

Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘It was a real honour’

The London-based artist added it was a “real honour” to be invited to create the tribute on the very wall she and Angela worked on together several years ago.

And ever since, the community stalwart’s beaming personality has stuck with her.

This is exactly what she tried to encapsulate in the tribute artwork, engraved with bees, wild flowers and the inscription: “To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die”.

A mural made out of mosaic tiles for Angela Joss.
The tribute has been created from mosaic tiles like the rest of the Everyday Heroes pieces artwork. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A passage from Angela’s self-published book The Brownies of Brimmond Hill has also been featured to commemorate the passionate writer and environmentalist she was.

With a trembling voice, Carrie added: “I just hope I’ve done her proud.”

Angela’s husband Steve immediately went to hug Carrie and thank her. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Angela Joss deserves to be there’

Tears filled the eyes of Angela’s four children as they took a closer look at the tribute.

It was a “special and touching” sentiment for Jacob, Megan, Abi and Darcey.

The “surreal” occasion was also a chance for them to bond with others whose lives have been touched by Angela.

Angela and her four children Megan, Abi, Darcey and Jacob. Image: Megan Joyce/DC Thomson.

“It’s a little bit of an eye-opener for us,” Jacob said.

“It shows just how much mum did and the huge impact she had on people’s lives.

“We’ve always just seen her as ‘mum’ – a normal person doing normal ‘mum’ things.

“But in fact, she was that sort of a maternal figure for a lot of people, who loved her so very much.”

Angela and Steve Joss celebrating Darcey’s 13th birthday. Image: Supplied.

His younger sister Abi added: “She deserves to be up there.

“Mum is an inspiration to all of us, and the fact that it’s in a place she contributed to makes it all the more special.”

‘Be more Angie – be kind and help others’

As they took another glance at their mum’s tribute on the Everyday Heroes wall, Angela’s family sent a message of hope that “everyone can be a hero”.

And from now on, the artwork will remain there as a reminder that “every little thing you do matters”, and there are many ways one can change the world for the better.

Pictured are Angela Joss’s family (L-R): husband Steve and children Megan, Jacob, Abi and Darcey. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Jacob said: “Many might think that to be a hero you need to be saving people from burning buildings, or be an Olympic gold medalist.

“But actually, it can be about the little things you do.

“This [mural] shows you that anyone can be a hero – it doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, or what you do for a living.

“What matters is that you’ve gone that bit out of your way to do something for someone else. to help others and to make them feel safe, loved and happy.

“So be more Angie – be kind, help others, be a hero.”

‘She was our hero’: Family reveals how Angela Joss overcame addiction to help others

