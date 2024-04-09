Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven aiming to get Duk firing again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven aiming to get Duk firing again

Dons striker has struggled for form after a blistering debut season at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Duk has scored seven goals this season. Image: SNS

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven has vowed to get striker Duk firing on all cylinders again.

The Cape Verde international scored 18 goals for the club in his debut campaign last season.

But he has struggled for consistency this term with seven goals in 42 appearances.

He was last on the scoresheet for the club when he netted a double in the 3-3 draw with Motherwell on February 14.

Leven believes Duk’s confidence has been affected but has backed the former Benfica forward to get back to his best.

He said: “I think he has been a bit frustrated this year.

“Duk is a kind of introvert but he is a great kid.

“When you talk to him he is always smiling, one to one.

“He is still young. Duk is a good, good player and a big part of this changing room and a big part of this club.

“Hopefully he can get a bit of confidence.

“I need Duk firing. I need them all firing to be honest as it’s a tough run in.”

‘You don’t want Duk running at you’

Dons striker Duk. Image: Shutterstock

Leven was encouraged by Duk’s positive contribution off the bench in the Dons’ last home game, the 2-1 win against Ross County on March 30.

The interim boss believes opponents remain wary of Duk’s pace and strength and insists the 24 year-old remains a potent threat for his club.

He said: “Duk made a great impact against Ross County.

“I tried to give him confidence and said to him when it is one v one you are going to lose the ball sometimes.

“But just keep getting at them because if you are a defender you don’t want Duk running at you.

“He is powerful and strong and can be effective starting or coming off the bench.

“Obviously I never saw Duk last year as I wasn’t here but I have watched clips.

“You can see what he can do such as against Ross County with the close control and spin was fantastic.

“Duk can win you a game.”

Leven won’t let players rest on their laurels

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS

Aberdeen moved seven points clear of Ross County, who occupy the play-off position, with the point gained in the goalless draw at Livingston on Saturday.

But Leven insists the Dons still have work to do in the remaining six league matches and is demanding the team finish a difficult campaign on a positive note.

He said: “We’re nowhere near comfortable and we have to keep our foot on the gas, climb the table and finish as high as we can.

“The players know the task and the have a job to do. Their job is to win games and that’s what we’re trying to do.

“I have asked them to buy into what I want to do and we just have to build on that. We need to build momentum.

“We need to win every game. We’re in a situation we don’t want to be in. We’re at the business end of the season and it’s all about getting three points.”

With Aberdeen’s search for a new manager continuing Leven remains in charge on a week-by-week basis.

Jimmy Thelin is the frontrunner for the post but Leven’s focus is on Saturday’s home game against Dundee.

He said: “Nothing has changed from my side. We’re working week to week but the players know what I expect.

“I know what I’m looking for in terms of attitude, desire and shots on goal. We’ve got very good players but it is the character they’ve shown which pleases me.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans during a Premiership match against Livingstonat the Tony Macaroni Arena.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen fans will just want Premiership season to end and next manager…
4
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Duncan Shearer: Time is what the next Aberdeen manager needs most
Injured Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic looks on during the Premiership clash against Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic is 'dying to play' at Hampden
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Italian clubs join race for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Aberdeen striker Duk has scored seven goals this season. Image: SNS
Ref Watch: Head knocks and disallowed goal in Livingston and Aberdeen's bore draw -…
Aberdeen's Connor Barron takes on Livingston's Scott Pittman. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Futile Livingston v Aberdeen clashes a reflection of both sides' dour, sterile…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14388030fa) Stefan Gartenmann (6) of Aberdeen In action.
Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann frustrated at managerial uncertainty
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates what he thought was a late winner, only for it to be chalked off following a VAR review. Image: SNS
Interim Aberdeen boss Peter Leven admits being condemned to finish the season in the…
2
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (L) and chief executive Alan Burrows are closing in on the club's new manager. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen managerial hunt surely can't drag on much longer
Aberdeen defender Jack McKenzie at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen squad happy for Peter Leven to manage until end of the season, says…

Conversation