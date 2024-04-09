Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven aiming to get Duk firing again

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven has vowed to get striker Duk firing on all cylinders again.

The Cape Verde international scored 18 goals for the club in his debut campaign last season.

But he has struggled for consistency this term with seven goals in 42 appearances.

He was last on the scoresheet for the club when he netted a double in the 3-3 draw with Motherwell on February 14.

Leven believes Duk’s confidence has been affected but has backed the former Benfica forward to get back to his best.

He said: “I think he has been a bit frustrated this year.

“Duk is a kind of introvert but he is a great kid.

“When you talk to him he is always smiling, one to one.

“He is still young. Duk is a good, good player and a big part of this changing room and a big part of this club.

“Hopefully he can get a bit of confidence.

“I need Duk firing. I need them all firing to be honest as it’s a tough run in.”

‘You don’t want Duk running at you’

Leven was encouraged by Duk’s positive contribution off the bench in the Dons’ last home game, the 2-1 win against Ross County on March 30.

The interim boss believes opponents remain wary of Duk’s pace and strength and insists the 24 year-old remains a potent threat for his club.

He said: “Duk made a great impact against Ross County.

“I tried to give him confidence and said to him when it is one v one you are going to lose the ball sometimes.

“But just keep getting at them because if you are a defender you don’t want Duk running at you.

“He is powerful and strong and can be effective starting or coming off the bench.

“Obviously I never saw Duk last year as I wasn’t here but I have watched clips.

“You can see what he can do such as against Ross County with the close control and spin was fantastic.

“Duk can win you a game.”

Leven won’t let players rest on their laurels

Aberdeen moved seven points clear of Ross County, who occupy the play-off position, with the point gained in the goalless draw at Livingston on Saturday.

But Leven insists the Dons still have work to do in the remaining six league matches and is demanding the team finish a difficult campaign on a positive note.

He said: “We’re nowhere near comfortable and we have to keep our foot on the gas, climb the table and finish as high as we can.

“The players know the task and the have a job to do. Their job is to win games and that’s what we’re trying to do.

“I have asked them to buy into what I want to do and we just have to build on that. We need to build momentum.

“We need to win every game. We’re in a situation we don’t want to be in. We’re at the business end of the season and it’s all about getting three points.”

With Aberdeen’s search for a new manager continuing Leven remains in charge on a week-by-week basis.

Jimmy Thelin is the frontrunner for the post but Leven’s focus is on Saturday’s home game against Dundee.

He said: “Nothing has changed from my side. We’re working week to week but the players know what I expect.

“I know what I’m looking for in terms of attitude, desire and shots on goal. We’ve got very good players but it is the character they’ve shown which pleases me.”