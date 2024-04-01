Revealed: Interim boss Peter Leven’s half-time message which inspired Aberdeen to defeat Ross County

Interim boss Peter Leven has revealed the half-time message which inspired Aberdeen to a huge win in the bid to end the threat of relegation.

The Dons overcame second-bottom Ross County 2-1 at Pittodrie to secure back-to-back victories under Leven.

Aberdeen have now opened up a six-point advantage on County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, with only seven Premiership games remaining.

Despite taking an early lead, Aberdeen were flat in the first-half against the Staggies until Leven intervened with a motivational half-time pep talk.

Leven says he urged the Reds to show self belief and relax – despite the high pressure of the match.

He said: “I had a wee nip at them at half-time, and said: ‘Listen, believe in yourselves’.

“I also told them to relax on the ball, which is what I’m all about.

“In the first half, we looked a bit nervous at times, trying the hard pass when the simple one was on.

“I thought they were forcing it after starting really well for the first 15 minutes.

“We let Ross County back in. We were making the wrong decisions when we needed the simple pass and to move it quicker.

“We were a little bit disjointed.

“I told them during the break that wasn’t us and they went out and showed a better performance in the second-half.

“Our reaction in the second half was really good and we showed a real desire to get the win.

“They dug in well to get the three points.”

‘There’s no way I’m easing up’

First-team coach Leven is in interim charge as the Aberdeen hierarchy work on appointing a new manager.

Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows last week insisted the club’s search for a new manager is “entering the final stages”.

The Dons had aimed to make an appointment during the recent international break, but failed to deliver within that period.

In the immediate aftermath of the defeat of Ross County, Leven said he had no indication from the Pittodrie hierarchy of a timeframe for the appointment of a permanent manager.

Leven said he was taking it “day by day” and would oversee the team this week to prepare for Saturday’s clash at Livingston unless told otherwise.

Under Leven’s guidance, the Dons have lessened the threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off dogfight.

The first-team coach insists there will be no let up from the Reds on his watch.

Leven said: “There’s no way I’m easing up or I will let the players ease up.

“There is no relaxing here.

“We will be in this week working hard, training ahead of Livingston.”

Easing pressure on the players

Leven is in his second spell as interim manager, having held the role for the 1-1 draw with Celtic on February 3.

Former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock was then appointed interim boss until the end of the season.

However Warnock, 75, stepped down from that role after just 33 days having delivered two points from six Premiership matches.

The Pittodrie board again turned to Leven to oversee the first team until a new permanent manager is appointed.

With the threat of relegation looming, Leven says he tried to ease the heat on the squad ahead of what was a must-win clash with Ross County.

He said: “I tried to take the pressure off them by saying there’s no pressure on you, but we all knew it was a big game.

“It’s the business end of the season and we got three points so credit to the boys for finding a way to win.

“We have a good group of players here.”