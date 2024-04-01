Revealed: Interim boss Peter Leven’s half-time message which inspired Aberdeen to defeat Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Interim boss Peter Leven’s half-time message which inspired Aberdeen to defeat Ross County

Aberdeen interim boss Leven's half-time talk inspired the Reds to a vital victory to ease the threat of relegation.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Interim boss Peter Leven has revealed the half-time message which inspired Aberdeen to a huge win in the bid to end the threat of relegation.

The Dons overcame second-bottom Ross County 2-1 at Pittodrie to secure back-to-back victories under Leven.

Aberdeen have now opened up a six-point advantage on County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, with only seven Premiership games remaining.

Despite taking an early lead, Aberdeen were flat in the first-half against the Staggies until Leven intervened with a motivational half-time pep talk.

Leven says he urged the Reds to show self belief and relax – despite the high pressure of the match.

Aberdeen captain Greame Shinnie celebrates going 2-1 up against Ross County.
He said: “I had a wee nip at them at half-time, and said: ‘Listen, believe in yourselves’.

“I also told them to relax on the ball, which is what I’m all about.

“In the first half, we looked a bit nervous at times, trying the hard pass when the simple one was on.

“I thought they were forcing it after starting really well for the first 15 minutes.

“We let Ross County back in. We were making the wrong decisions when we needed the simple pass and to move it quicker.

“We were a little bit disjointed.

“I told them during the break that wasn’t us and they went out and showed a better performance in the second-half.

“Our reaction in the second half was really good and we showed a real desire to get the win.

“They dug in well to get the three points.”

Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make kit 2-1 against Ross County.
‘There’s no way I’m easing up’

First-team coach Leven is in interim charge as the Aberdeen hierarchy work on appointing a new manager.

Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows last week insisted the club’s search for a new manager is “entering the final stages”.

The Dons had aimed to make an appointment during the recent international break, but failed to deliver within that period.

Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn and chief executive Alan Burrows during the Premiership match against Ross County at Pittodrie.
In the immediate aftermath of the defeat of Ross County, Leven said he had no indication from the Pittodrie hierarchy of a timeframe for the appointment of a permanent manager.

Leven said he was taking it “day by day” and would oversee the team this week to prepare for Saturday’s clash at Livingston unless told otherwise.

Under Leven’s guidance, the Dons have lessened the threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off dogfight.

The first-team coach insists there will be no let up from the Reds on his watch.

Leven said: “There’s no way I’m easing up or I will let the players ease up.

“There is no relaxing here.

“We will be in this week working hard, training ahead of Livingston.”

Easing pressure on the players

Leven is in his second spell as interim manager, having held the role for the 1-1 draw with Celtic on February 3.

Former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock was then appointed interim boss until the end of the season.

However Warnock, 75, stepped down from that role after just 33 days having delivered  two points from six Premiership matches.

The Pittodrie board again turned to Leven to oversee the first team until a new permanent manager is appointed.

With the threat of relegation looming, Leven says he tried to ease the heat on the squad ahead of what was a must-win clash with Ross County.

Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County.
He said: “I tried to take the pressure off them by saying there’s no pressure on you, but we all knew it was a big game.

“It’s the business end of the season and we got three points so credit to the boys for finding a way to win.

“We have a good group of players here.”

