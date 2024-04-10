See it here first! Edinburgh Fringe performers to take shows to Aberdeen for city’s own ‘festival’

Aberdeen is launching its own international event to bring talent performing at the Edinburgh Fringe to the north-east.

A selection of comedy, circus and family acts will travel to the Granite City for a preview – or encore – to their shows at the world’s largest performance arts festival in Scotland’s capital.

The Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) International Season will be an annual event, which has been described as “a significant milestone” in the city’s cultural calendar.

Tens of thousands of performers from around the word bring their shows to Edinburgh every year.

Now, some will give north-east audiences the opportunity to enjoy their talent from much closer to home.

The artists confirmed for the inaugural event so far are travelling from New Zealand, Australia and Berlin to perform at His Majesty’s Theatre (HMT) and the Lemon Tree.

Edinburgh Fringe talent coming to Aberdeen

APA hopes its new season will provide a platform for prestigious international companies to further connect with Scottish audiences.

Chief executive Sharon Burgess said: “This is a momentous occasion for Aberdeen Performing Arts and the broader Scottish arts scene.

“By hosting these incredible artists this summer, we are reinforcing Aberdeen’s position as a leading cultural destination.

“We are deeply committed to enriching our community’s cultural landscape, and this international season is a testament to that vision.”

What acts are confirmed so far?

Humans 2.0 by Circa, HMT – September 5-9

The Brisbane-based circus company’s latest show is created by Yaron Lifschitz and has been described as “intimate, primal and deeply engaged with the challenge of being human”.

Ten Thousand Hours by Gravity and Other Myths, HMT – July 25-26

This “jaw-dropping” performance of visual storytelling and contemporary dance is brought to life by eight elite acrobats from Australia.

The Bookbinder, Lemon Tree – June 29-30

Trick of the Light Theatre have combined shadow-play, paper art, puppetry and music in this original dark fairytale in the vein of Neil Gaiman. The one-man performance is suitable for adults and children eight and over.

A Bee Story, Lemon Tree – July 27-28

A unique physical theatre show for children and families which incorporates circus, acrobats, dance and live music.

Silly Little Things by Trygve Wakenshaw, Lemon Tree – July 29-30

The award-winning New Zealand comedian has a unique style of mime, physical theatre and cheeky idiocy in his autobiographical show, which looks at what “silly little things” can make or break a friendship.

My Greatest Period Ever by Lucy Peach, Lemon Tree – July 29-30

This Australian comedian combines her experience as a folk singer, human biology teacher and sexual health educator to ‘edutain’ one and all in her “hilarious and heartfelt” show.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for all confirmed shows go on sale to Friends of Aberdeen Performing Arts on Wednesday, April 10.

General sale will begin on Thursday, April 11, via the website, box office or by calling 01224 641122.