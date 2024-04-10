See it here first! Edinburgh Fringe performers to take shows to Aberdeen for city’s own ‘festival’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
See it here first! Edinburgh Fringe performers to take shows to Aberdeen for city’s own ‘festival’

Comedy, circus and family acts are included in the line-up for the inaugural Aberdeen Performing Arts International Season.

By Ellie Milne
Graphic for APA International Season
A number of acts will perform at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Aberdeen Performing Arts International Season this year. Image: DC Thomson Design.

Aberdeen is launching its own international event to bring talent performing at the Edinburgh Fringe to the north-east.

A selection of comedy, circus and family acts will travel to the Granite City for a preview – or encore – to their shows at the world’s largest performance arts festival in Scotland’s capital.

The Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) International Season will be an annual event,  which has been described as “a significant milestone” in the city’s cultural calendar.

Tens of thousands of performers from around the word bring their shows to Edinburgh every year.

Now, some will give north-east audiences the opportunity to enjoy their talent from much closer to home.

The artists confirmed for the inaugural event so far are travelling from New Zealand, Australia and Berlin to perform at His Majesty’s Theatre (HMT) and the Lemon Tree.

Edinburgh Fringe talent coming to Aberdeen

Aberdeen Performing Arts International Season logo
The Aberdeen Performing Arts International Season will be an annual event. Image: APA.

APA hopes its new season will provide a platform for prestigious international companies to further connect with Scottish audiences.

Chief executive Sharon Burgess said: “This is a momentous occasion for Aberdeen Performing Arts and the broader Scottish arts scene.

“By hosting these incredible artists this summer, we are reinforcing Aberdeen’s position as a leading cultural destination.

“We are deeply committed to enriching our community’s cultural landscape, and this international season is a testament to that vision.”

What acts are confirmed so far?

Acrobats
Circa are bringing Humans 2.0 from Brisbane to Aberdeen. Image: Damien Bredberg.
  • Humans 2.0 by Circa, HMT – September 5-9

The Brisbane-based circus company’s latest show is created by Yaron Lifschitz and has been described as “intimate, primal and deeply engaged with the challenge of being human”.

  • Ten Thousand Hours by Gravity and Other Myths, HMT – July 25-26

This “jaw-dropping” performance of visual storytelling and contemporary dance is brought to life by eight elite acrobats from Australia.

  • The Bookbinder, Lemon Tree – June 29-30

Trick of the Light Theatre have combined shadow-play, paper art, puppetry and music in this original dark fairytale in the vein of Neil Gaiman. The one-man performance is suitable for adults and children eight and over.

The Bookbinder
Trick of the Light Theatre from New Zealand is bringing The Bookbinder to Aberdeen. Image: Philip Merry/Axolotl Photography.
  • A Bee Story, Lemon Tree – July 27-28

A unique physical theatre show for children and families which incorporates circus, acrobats, dance and live music.

  • Silly Little Things by Trygve Wakenshaw, Lemon Tree – July 29-30

The award-winning New Zealand comedian has a unique style of mime, physical theatre and cheeky idiocy in his autobiographical show, which looks at what “silly little things” can make or break a friendship.

  • My Greatest Period Ever by Lucy Peach, Lemon Tree – July 29-30

This Australian comedian combines her experience as a folk singer, human biology teacher and sexual health educator to ‘edutain’ one and all in her “hilarious and heartfelt” show.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for all confirmed shows go on sale to Friends of Aberdeen Performing Arts on Wednesday, April 10.

General sale will begin on Thursday, April 11, via the website, box office or by calling 01224 641122.

Featuring an all-star cast, Bonnie & Clyde the Musical comes to Aberdeen

