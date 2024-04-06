Interim Aberdeen boss Peter Leven admits being condemned to finish the season in the bottom six is ‘difficult’ for the club and fans

Interim Aberdeen boss Peter Leven admits being condemned to finish the season in the bottom six wasteland is “difficult” for the club and fans.

A 0-0 draw at Livingston officially confirmed the Dons will finish the season in the Premiership bottom half of the table after the split.

Aberdeen are five points behind sixth placed Dundee, with the Reds having only one pre=split game remaining

Aberdeen looked to have snatched a last gasp victory against the Premiership’s bottom club through a late goal from Bojan Miovski.

However the goal was chalked off for offside on Angus MacDonald following a VAR review.

Leven says having the late goal disallowed is a “sickener”.

The decision denied Aberdeen’s bid to win three consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Leven said: “Bottom six is not what we wanted from the season.

“It’s difficult and not where we want t to be but we are in this situation.

“It’s my job now to get us as many points as we can and to finish as high up the table as possible.

“It’s a sickener, really.

“I thought we’d snatched it at the end.

“I’ve not seen the proper angle but Angus thought he was onside.”

Bottom six finish a disaster for managerless Aberdeen

The search for a new manager rumbles on, more than two months after Barry Robson was sacked at the close of the January transfer window.

Leven recently confirmed he is willing to continue in the interim boss role until the end of the season if it assists the Pittodrie board secure their top managerial target.

The 40-year-old also has the full support of the Dons’ players.

Aberdeen’s board continue to explore a number of managerial possibilities but Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin remains at the forefront of their minds.

It is understood Thelin is keen on the Aberdeen position but is reluctant to leave Elsborg without a boss so early in the Swedish season.

A potential option would be to wait until the summer for the new manager to arrive.

After an expensive squad rebuild last summer it is a disaster for Aberdeen to finish in the bottom six.

That the Reds were officially condemned to the bottom six whilst still without a permanent manager will be a further source of frustration for suffering supporters.

Aberdeen are seven points clear of the relegation play-off spot, with six Premiership games remaining.

Leven insists there can be no let up, whether it is him or a new manager in the dugout.

He said: “Whether it’s me or someone else, if it’s me I will be pushing them every day.

“We cannot take the foot off the gas.

“We have to do it for the supporters, we saw them travel in their numbers again.

“Next we are at home next week (v Dundee) so we are looking for three points there.

“I’ve always said if they need me I am available.

“I will take charge if need be but I am taking it day by day.”

Top scorer Miovski spurns chance

Interim boss Leven retained faith in the same starting XI that defeated Ross County 2-1.

Livingston created the opening opportunity in the fourth minute as Steven Bradley headed wide from eight yards.

Aberdeen should have gone ahead in the 22nd minute when Miovski was played clean through on goal by a defence splitting pass from Leighton Clarkson.

Breaking into the box Miovski was one-on-one with keeper Shamal George but the low drive was saved.

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos produced a vital save when diving low in the 42nd minute to save Stephen Kelly’s vicious 22 yard strike.

In the 52nd minute Jamie McGrath fired in a 25 yard free-kick but George [palmed wide.

From the resultant corner a shot from substitute MacDonald was cleared off the line.

Moments later McGrath’s cross caught up in the swirling wind and swerved goalward, cracking off the outside of the post.

Aberdeen thought they had netted a dramatic late winner when Miovski netted with a scissors kick in the 89th minute.

Keeper George denied Stefan Gartenmann’s header with a superb save and Miovski acrobatically fired in the rebound.

After a long VAR review the goal was chalked off for offside on MacDonald.

It summed up a frustrating match for flat and uninspired Aberdeen.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 6; Devlin 6, Gartenmann 7, Jensen 4 (MacDonald 46), MacKenzie 7; Barron 6 (Polvara 72), Shinnie 6; McGrath 6 (Sokler 84), Clarkson 6, Hoilett 5 (Duk 65), Miovski 6

Subs not used: Doohan, McGarry, Morris, Duncan

LIVINGSTON (4-2-3-1): George 6; Nottingham 6 (Sangare 81), Devlin 7, Obileye 7, Sean Kelly 6; Brandon 5 (Holt 650 Pittman 6; Bradley 5 (Anderson 59), Stephen Kelly 6, Mackay 6; Yengi 6

Subs not used: Hamilton, Carson

Referee: Graham Grainger

Attendance: 2,997

Man-of-the-match: Stefan Gartenmann (Aberdeen)