Interim Aberdeen boss Peter Leven admits being condemned to finish the season in the bottom six is ‘difficult’ for the club and fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Interim Aberdeen boss Peter Leven admits being condemned to finish the season in the bottom six is ‘difficult’ for the club and fans

Aberdeen are condemned to a Premiership bottom six finish after being held 0-0 by bottom club Livingston

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates what he thought was a late winner, only for it to be chalked off following a VAR review. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates what he thought was a late winner, only for it to be chalked off following a VAR review. Image: SNS

Interim Aberdeen boss Peter Leven admits being condemned to finish the season in the bottom six wasteland is “difficult” for the club and fans.

A 0-0 draw at Livingston  officially confirmed the Dons will finish the season in the Premiership bottom half of the table after the split.

Aberdeen are five points behind sixth placed Dundee, with the Reds having only one pre=split game remaining

Aberdeen looked to have snatched a last gasp victory against the Premiership’s bottom club through a late goal from Bojan Miovski.

However the goal was chalked off for offside on Angus MacDonald following a VAR review.

Leven says having the late goal disallowed is a “sickener”.

The decision denied Aberdeen’s bid to win three consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Dante Polvara after scoring late on - only for the goal to be disallowed. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with Dante Polvara after scoring late on – only for the goal to be disallowed. Image: SNS

Leven said: “Bottom six is not what we wanted from the season.

“It’s difficult and not where we want t to be but we are in this situation.

“It’s my job now to get us as many points as we can and to finish as high up the table as possible.

“It’s a sickener, really.

“I thought we’d snatched it at the end.

“I’ve not seen the proper angle but Angus thought he was onside.”

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven looks dejected during a 0-0 draw at bottom club Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven looks dejected during a 0-0 draw at bottom club Livingston. Image: SNS

Bottom six finish a disaster for managerless Aberdeen

The search for a new manager rumbles on, more than two months after Barry Robson was sacked at the close of the January transfer window.

Leven recently confirmed he is willing to continue in the interim boss role until the end of the season if it assists the Pittodrie board secure their top managerial target.

The 40-year-old also has the full support of the Dons’ players.

Aberdeen’s board continue to explore a number of managerial possibilities but Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin remains at the forefront of their minds.

It is understood Thelin is keen on the Aberdeen position but is reluctant to leave Elsborg without a boss so early in the Swedish season.

A potential option would be to wait until the summer for the new manager to arrive.

After an expensive squad rebuild last summer it is a disaster for Aberdeen to finish in the bottom six.

That the Reds were officially condemned to the bottom six whilst still without a permanent manager will be a further source of frustration for suffering supporters.

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen and Michael Devlin of Livingston. Image: Shutterstock
Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen and Michael Devlin of Livingston. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen are seven points clear of the relegation play-off spot, with six Premiership games remaining.

Leven insists there can be no let up, whether it is him or a new manager in the dugout.

He said: “Whether it’s me or someone else, if it’s me I will be pushing them every day.

“We cannot take the foot off the gas.

“We have to do it for the supporters, we saw them travel in their numbers again.

“Next we are at home next week (v Dundee) so we are looking for three points there.

“I’ve always said if they need me I am available.

“I will take charge if need be but I am taking it day by day.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring late on but the goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR review. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring late on but the goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR review. Image: SNS

Top scorer Miovski spurns chance

Interim boss Leven retained faith in the same starting XI that defeated Ross County 2-1.

Livingston created the opening opportunity in the fourth minute  as Steven Bradley headed wide from eight yards.

Aberdeen should have gone ahead in the 22nd minute when Miovski was played clean through on goal by a defence splitting pass from Leighton Clarkson.

Breaking into the box Miovski was one-on-one with keeper Shamal George but the low drive was saved.

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen has his shot saved by Shamal George of Livingston. Image: Shutterstock
Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen has his shot saved by Shamal George of Livingston. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos produced a vital save when diving low in the 42nd minute to save Stephen Kelly’s vicious 22 yard strike.

In the 52nd minute Jamie McGrath fired in a 25 yard free-kick but George [palmed wide.

From the resultant corner a shot from substitute MacDonald was cleared off the line.

Moments later McGrath’s cross caught up in the swirling wind and swerved goalward, cracking off the outside of the post.

Aberdeen thought they had netted a dramatic late winner when Miovski netted with a scissors kick in the 89th minute.

Keeper George denied Stefan Gartenmann’s header with a superb save and Miovski acrobatically fired in the rebound.

After a long VAR review the goal was chalked off for offside on MacDonald.

It summed up a frustrating match for flat and uninspired Aberdeen.

Jack MacKaenzie of Aberdeen and Steven Bradley of LivingstonLivingston battle for possession. Image: Shutterstock
Jack MacKaenzie of Aberdeen and Steven Bradley of Livingston battle for possession. Image: Shutterstock

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 6; Devlin 6, Gartenmann 7, Jensen 4 (MacDonald 46), MacKenzie 7; Barron 6 (Polvara 72), Shinnie 6; McGrath 6 (Sokler 84), Clarkson 6, Hoilett 5 (Duk 65), Miovski 6

Subs not used: Doohan, McGarry, Morris, Duncan

LIVINGSTON (4-2-3-1): George 6; Nottingham 6 (Sangare 81), Devlin 7, Obileye 7, Sean Kelly 6;  Brandon 5 (Holt 650 Pittman 6;  Bradley 5 (Anderson 59), Stephen Kelly 6, Mackay 6; Yengi 6

Subs not used: Hamilton, Carson

Referee: Graham Grainger

Attendance: 2,997

Man-of-the-match: Stefan Gartenmann (Aberdeen)

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (L) and chief executive Alan Burrows are closing in on the club's new manager. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen managerial hunt surely can't drag on much longer
Aberdeen defender Jack McKenzie at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen squad happy for Peter Leven to manage until end of the season, says…
Peter Leven led Aberdeen to victory at Motherwell on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock
Interim boss Peter Leven confirms he is willing to manage Aberdeen until end of…
Dante Polvara during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen team news: Predicted XI v Livingston as Peter Leven provides update on Angus…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board would be right to play waiting game for Jimmy Thelin
2
Luis 'Duk' Lopes with Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Neil Warnock quit Aberdeen because he ‘didn’t want to take money under false pretences’
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Aberdeen manager latest: Jimmy Thelin refuses to shoot down links with Pittodrie club
Former Aberdeen managers, from left, Ally MacLeod, Eddie Turnbull, Alex Ferguson and Willie Miller.
QUIZ: How well do you know your Aberdeen FC managers?
Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.
Aberdeen new manager latest: Elfsborg director addresses Dons' interest in Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Interim boss Peter Leven calls for trust in Aberdeen board's managerial hunt

Conversation