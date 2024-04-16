Jimmy Thelin edges closer to becoming Aberdeen’s new permanent manager

Jimmy Thelin has moved a step closer to becoming Aberdeen’s next permanent manager as Elfsborg have reportedly secured his replacement.

Reports in Denmark state Elfsborg have landed Oscar Hiljemark of Aalborg as replacement for Thelin.

And Swedish top flight club Elfsborg are reportedly set to confirm Hiljemark’s appointment as early as today.

It is claimed Swedish coach Hiljemark has already said goodbye to his Danish second division squad ahead of a move to Elfsborg.

That will open the way for Aberdeen to complete the deal to secure Thelin who is contracted to Elfsborg until until the end of the 2026 Swedish season.

Thelin led Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top flight last season.

It is understood Thelin will bring assistants Emir Bajrami and Christer Persson with him to Aberdeen.

‘We’ll see what the future holds’

However, Thelin was remaining tight lipped on a move to Pittodrie following a 3-0 loss to Hammarby in the Allesveskan on Monday evening.

Thelin was quizzed on the Aberdeen link in the post-match interview and said: “We’ll see what the future holds.

“We cannot anticipate what happens now.

“Right now I’m in Elfsborg and I’m only focusing on Elfsborg.

“I won’t talk about anything else at this point.

“I am used to there being a lot of speculation in this industry – it always works this way.”