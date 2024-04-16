Jimmy Thelin edges closer to becoming Aberdeen’s new permanent manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Thelin edges closer to becoming Aberdeen’s new permanent manager

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin breaks silence on Aberdeen following 3-0 Swedish top flight loss to Hammarby

By Sean Wallace
Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match against Malmö FF and Elfsborg on 12 November 2023 in Malmö. Image: Petter Arvidson/Alamy DO NOT USE AFTER - 15 Mar 2026
Jimmy Thelin has moved a step closer to becoming Aberdeen’s next permanent manager as Elfsborg have reportedly secured his replacement.

Reports in Denmark state Elfsborg have landed Oscar Hiljemark of Aalborg as replacement for Thelin.

And Swedish top flight club Elfsborg are reportedly set to confirm Hiljemark’s appointment as early as today.

It is claimed Swedish coach Hiljemark  has already said goodbye to his Danish second division squad ahead of a move to Elfsborg.

That will open the way for Aberdeen to complete the deal to secure Thelin who is contracted to Elfsborg until until the end of the 2026 Swedish season.

Thelin led Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top flight last season.

It is understood Thelin will bring assistants Emir Bajrami and Christer Persson with him to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (top right), chief executive Alan Burrows (bottom right) and director of football Steven Gunn watch a clash against Hearts at Pittodrie in December 2023. Image: SNS.

‘We’ll see what the future holds’

However, Thelin was remaining tight lipped on a move to Pittodrie following a 3-0 loss to Hammarby in the Allesveskan on Monday evening.

Thelin was quizzed on the Aberdeen link in the post-match interview and said: “We’ll see what the future holds.

“We cannot anticipate what happens now.

“Right now I’m in Elfsborg and I’m only focusing on Elfsborg.

“I won’t talk about anything else at this point.

“I am used to there being a lot of speculation in this industry – it always works this way.”

