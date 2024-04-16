3 great city breaks with direct flights from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Travel

3 great city breaks with direct flights from Aberdeen

Direct flights from Aberdeen offer the potential to make your weekends more interesting.

In partnership with Highland Council
Canal in Amsterdam
Amsterdam is one of the many amazing locations you reach on a flight from Aberdeen.

There’s lots of reasons weekend city escapes are so popular. Offering a chance to explore new sights, sounds and even cultures, it’s amazing just how much you can fit into a city break. Thankfully, Aberdeen is surprisingly well connected when it comes to potential destinations.

Flights from Wick to Aberdeen start from just £54.99, and offer quick connections to destinations across the UK and Europe. Why not take a few days to visit somewhere new, or revisit a favourite city with a long-overdue trip back?

Manchester, London and Amsterdam are all well served with connecting flights from Wick via Aberdeen. So let’s explore what a weekend break in each city could offer.

Manchester

manchester

Fun and vibrant, a city break in Manchester will keep you busy day and night. Start off exploring the city’s Northern Quarter, where you can enjoy shopping the numerous independent and creative businesses. You’ll find vintage boutiques, record stores and quirky shops, plus a host of cafes and coffee shops for a caffeine pit-stop if required.

While in the Northern Quarter make time for lunch at Mackie Mayor, a beautifully restored market hall. Choose from a variety of food vendors offering everything from artisan pizzas to gourmet burgers and Asian street food.

Manchester Art Gallery is a perfect way to wile away an afternoon taking in the diverse collection of artworks spanning six centuries. Continue the culture with a visit to the Manchester Museum featuring exhibitions on natural history, archaeology, and anthropology, including the famous Egyptian mummies.

manchester

To get a feel for the Manchester of the past, take a stroll through Castlefield, Manchester’s historic conservation area, known for its canals, warehouses, and Roman ruins. Easily walkable with a relaxed vibe and cafés a-plenty, here you’ll find attractions such as the Roman Fort, the Castlefield Bowl, which hosts concerts ranging from rock to classical, and the Bridgewater Canal.

Enjoy the Manchester nightlife

Come evening, you certainly won’t struggle for reasons to head out on the town. For dinner, Chinatown offers authentic Asian cuisine in a bustling atmosphere, while the Corn Exchange, a historic building transformed into a dining destination, is home to all manner of restaurants and eateries.

Manchester is known for its live music scene, so perhaps follow dinner with a gig, or get your dancing shoes on and make the most of the vibrant night life in the city’s Gay Village.

London

london

We can sometimes take the UK capital for granted, but London is a world-class city that makes a brilliant city break. The scale, sights and constant buzz of excitement in the air makes London a city that’s easy to love.

Culture, shopping, food and history, it’s got the lot. You’ll need to operate a tight itinerary to pack as much as you can into a few days. So, where to start?

For breakfast, head to Borough Market, one of London’s oldest and most famous food markets. Sample delicious artisanal foods, pastries, and coffee from the various stalls. Not too far from here is The Shard, western Europe’s tallest building. Visit the viewing platform on the upper floors for breathtaking vistas of the city skyline.

While on this side of the city, you could also squeeze in a visit to The Tower of London to see the Crown Jewels, and St Paul’s Cathedral, one of London’s most iconic landmarks.

Getting peckish? Enjoy lunch at Leadenhall Market, a beautifully preserved Victorian market hall with a variety of dining options.

Experience the UK capital

covent garden

Of course, when in London, you need to make time for a little shopping. Harrods in Knightsbridge is the obvious choice, and you’ll find a plethora of other stores and boutiques in the area too. Retail therapy complete, head over to South Kensington and spend time exploring two neighbouring, and standout, London museums, the V&A and The Natural History Museum.

Use the tube to get around London quickly and efficiently, and visit Covent Garden Market, known for its shops, street performers, and lively atmosphere. This is the perfect place to sit outside one of the many cafes and watch the world go by.

While in London it would be shame to miss out on a West End show, and last-minute tickets can come with discounts, so a wander past the big West End theatres to see what’s available may pay off.

Finally, why not end your city break with an evening boat trip down the Thames, which will let you tick seeing the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, the London Eye and Tower Bridge off your list.

Amsterdam

amsterdam

A short flight away, Amsterdam let you immerse yourself in a whole wonderfully different country and culture. Easy to get around with lots to see, it’s a perfect choice for weekend away.

Fuel yourself up for a busy day with a traditional Dutch breakfast at a pancake house. Enjoy fluffy pancakes topped with syrup, fruit, or savoury ingredients like cheese and bacon.

Breakfast done, walk to Dam Square, the bustling heart of Amsterdam, where you can admire the Royal Palace, Nieuwe Kerk (New Church), and the National Monument. The square also boasts a lively atmosphere with street performers and local vendors.

Spend the afternoon exploring the Van Gogh Museum, home to the world’s largest collection of artworks by Vincent van Gogh, including masterpieces such as Sunflowers, Starry Night and self-portraits by the iconic artist.

Explore by boat and bike

When in Amsterdam…hire a bike! Take a bike ride through Vondelpark, Amsterdam’s largest and most famous park to enjoy the lush greenery, ponds and gardens, and relax with a picnic or a drink at one of the park’s cafes.

amsterdam

Make sure you find time to visit the Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam’s renowned art museum. Explore the museum’s vast collection of Dutch golden age masterpieces, including works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and Van Gogh. The Rembrandt House Museum is another must-see for art enthusiasts. You can see where the famous Dutch artist Rembrandt lived and worked in the 17th century.

You won’t be short of dining options in Amsterdam. Head to the De Pijp neighbourhood for dinner in one of the trendy restaurants or eateries. Or, enjoy dinner at a restaurant along the canals or in one of Amsterdam’s lively neighbourhoods. After dinner, explore the city’s nightlife scene. You could visit a cosy pub, live music venue, or trendy cocktail bar.

Before you head home, take a sunset canal cruise one evening to experience Amsterdam’s picturesque canals from a different angle. See the city’s historic canal houses, bridges and landmarks illuminated at night, while learning more about Amsterdam’s history and architecture.

Make the most of Eastern Airways flights between Wick and Aberdeen, with an onward connection to a fabulous, fun-filled city break.

More from Travel

Amsterdam is one of the many amazing locations you reach on a flight from Aberdeen.
Is Dornoch Station Sutherland's finest seaside resort?
Aberdeen city skyline
City break inspiration: 48 hours in Aberdeen
City Beach
Fancy a job in paradise?
Amsterdam is one of the many amazing locations you reach on a flight from Aberdeen.
Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois joins first passengers as Class 37 makes Harry Potter line debut
Amsterdam is one of the many amazing locations you reach on a flight from Aberdeen.
Exploring 200-year-old gothic tower hidden in woods in Durris
A hoverfly on a flower.
Plan bee: Why it’s vital to boost our wild pollinators
A couple visiting Alphonse Island.
I travelled to Alphonse Island in the Seychelles: Where beauty awaits around every corner
Peanmeanach bothy on the remote Ardnish peninsula. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Exploring the deserted village of Peanmeanach in remote Ardnish peninsula
Duncansby Head in Caithness, Scotland.
3 great days out in Caithness and Sutherland
Amsterdam is one of the many amazing locations you reach on a flight from Aberdeen.
Glasgow city break with country appeal at the Hilton Doubletree Westerwood Hotel