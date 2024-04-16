3 great city breaks with direct flights from Aberdeen

There’s lots of reasons weekend city escapes are so popular. Offering a chance to explore new sights, sounds and even cultures, it’s amazing just how much you can fit into a city break. Thankfully, Aberdeen is surprisingly well connected when it comes to potential destinations.

Flights from Wick to Aberdeen start from just £54.99, and offer quick connections to destinations across the UK and Europe. Why not take a few days to visit somewhere new, or revisit a favourite city with a long-overdue trip back?

Manchester, London and Amsterdam are all well served with connecting flights from Wick via Aberdeen. So let’s explore what a weekend break in each city could offer.

Manchester

Fun and vibrant, a city break in Manchester will keep you busy day and night. Start off exploring the city’s Northern Quarter, where you can enjoy shopping the numerous independent and creative businesses. You’ll find vintage boutiques, record stores and quirky shops, plus a host of cafes and coffee shops for a caffeine pit-stop if required.

While in the Northern Quarter make time for lunch at Mackie Mayor, a beautifully restored market hall. Choose from a variety of food vendors offering everything from artisan pizzas to gourmet burgers and Asian street food.

Manchester Art Gallery is a perfect way to wile away an afternoon taking in the diverse collection of artworks spanning six centuries. Continue the culture with a visit to the Manchester Museum featuring exhibitions on natural history, archaeology, and anthropology, including the famous Egyptian mummies.

To get a feel for the Manchester of the past, take a stroll through Castlefield, Manchester’s historic conservation area, known for its canals, warehouses, and Roman ruins. Easily walkable with a relaxed vibe and cafés a-plenty, here you’ll find attractions such as the Roman Fort, the Castlefield Bowl, which hosts concerts ranging from rock to classical, and the Bridgewater Canal.

Enjoy the Manchester nightlife

Come evening, you certainly won’t struggle for reasons to head out on the town. For dinner, Chinatown offers authentic Asian cuisine in a bustling atmosphere, while the Corn Exchange, a historic building transformed into a dining destination, is home to all manner of restaurants and eateries.

Manchester is known for its live music scene, so perhaps follow dinner with a gig, or get your dancing shoes on and make the most of the vibrant night life in the city’s Gay Village.

London

We can sometimes take the UK capital for granted, but London is a world-class city that makes a brilliant city break. The scale, sights and constant buzz of excitement in the air makes London a city that’s easy to love.

Culture, shopping, food and history, it’s got the lot. You’ll need to operate a tight itinerary to pack as much as you can into a few days. So, where to start?

For breakfast, head to Borough Market, one of London’s oldest and most famous food markets. Sample delicious artisanal foods, pastries, and coffee from the various stalls. Not too far from here is The Shard, western Europe’s tallest building. Visit the viewing platform on the upper floors for breathtaking vistas of the city skyline.

While on this side of the city, you could also squeeze in a visit to The Tower of London to see the Crown Jewels, and St Paul’s Cathedral, one of London’s most iconic landmarks.

Getting peckish? Enjoy lunch at Leadenhall Market, a beautifully preserved Victorian market hall with a variety of dining options.

Experience the UK capital

Of course, when in London, you need to make time for a little shopping. Harrods in Knightsbridge is the obvious choice, and you’ll find a plethora of other stores and boutiques in the area too. Retail therapy complete, head over to South Kensington and spend time exploring two neighbouring, and standout, London museums, the V&A and The Natural History Museum.

Use the tube to get around London quickly and efficiently, and visit Covent Garden Market, known for its shops, street performers, and lively atmosphere. This is the perfect place to sit outside one of the many cafes and watch the world go by.

While in London it would be shame to miss out on a West End show, and last-minute tickets can come with discounts, so a wander past the big West End theatres to see what’s available may pay off.

Finally, why not end your city break with an evening boat trip down the Thames, which will let you tick seeing the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, the London Eye and Tower Bridge off your list.

Amsterdam

A short flight away, Amsterdam let you immerse yourself in a whole wonderfully different country and culture. Easy to get around with lots to see, it’s a perfect choice for weekend away.

Fuel yourself up for a busy day with a traditional Dutch breakfast at a pancake house. Enjoy fluffy pancakes topped with syrup, fruit, or savoury ingredients like cheese and bacon.

Breakfast done, walk to Dam Square, the bustling heart of Amsterdam, where you can admire the Royal Palace, Nieuwe Kerk (New Church), and the National Monument. The square also boasts a lively atmosphere with street performers and local vendors.

Spend the afternoon exploring the Van Gogh Museum, home to the world’s largest collection of artworks by Vincent van Gogh, including masterpieces such as Sunflowers, Starry Night and self-portraits by the iconic artist.

Explore by boat and bike

When in Amsterdam…hire a bike! Take a bike ride through Vondelpark, Amsterdam’s largest and most famous park to enjoy the lush greenery, ponds and gardens, and relax with a picnic or a drink at one of the park’s cafes.

Make sure you find time to visit the Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam’s renowned art museum. Explore the museum’s vast collection of Dutch golden age masterpieces, including works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and Van Gogh. The Rembrandt House Museum is another must-see for art enthusiasts. You can see where the famous Dutch artist Rembrandt lived and worked in the 17th century.

You won’t be short of dining options in Amsterdam. Head to the De Pijp neighbourhood for dinner in one of the trendy restaurants or eateries. Or, enjoy dinner at a restaurant along the canals or in one of Amsterdam’s lively neighbourhoods. After dinner, explore the city’s nightlife scene. You could visit a cosy pub, live music venue, or trendy cocktail bar.

Before you head home, take a sunset canal cruise one evening to experience Amsterdam’s picturesque canals from a different angle. See the city’s historic canal houses, bridges and landmarks illuminated at night, while learning more about Amsterdam’s history and architecture.

Make the most of Eastern Airways flights between Wick and Aberdeen, with an onward connection to a fabulous, fun-filled city break.